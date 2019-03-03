SHARON — Starting the weekend with a loss in Friday night’s quarterfinals, Curwensville’s Blake Passarelli had to earn his fourth trip to states the hard way.
Reeling off three straight wins in the 126-pound consolation bracket, Passarelli earned a top-four berth for this week’s PIAA Championships in Hershey. In the third-place match against Union City’s Will Burgess, Passarelli lost for the second time to the District 10 third-place finisher in a 4-0 decision.
And historically speaking, Passarelli is the Golden Tide’s first-ever four-time state qualifier. Former Tide greats Nick and Nate Sipes, and Derek Brothers were all three-timers.
“It’s awesome and I’m lucky to be able to coach an athlete like him,” Golden Tide head coach Dean Swatsworth said. “I just wish him the best when he gets down there. We have to work on some things this week. We know he’ll be in a pig-tail bout right off the bat and then see a No. 1 regional seed, so he’ll have to wrestle better than he did the last match. The hard thing is over. He made it there and anything can happen at states. You have to show up every match.
Passarelli came out flat in his 3-0 loss to Burgess Friday night, but he rebounded well enough on Saturday. Starting with Mercer’s Kaeden Berger, he won a 10-2 major decision.
It only got harder from there as he had to take down Saegertown’s Jaden Reagle 17 seconds into the 60-second takedown period for a 3-1 overtime win. Then with a trip to states on the line in the consolation semifinals, Passarelli hung on for a 2-1 decision over Reynolds’ District 10 runner-up Andrew Ischo who dropped a 3-2 decision to Brockway’s Anthony Glasl in the semifinals.
Passarelli (27-8) finished eighth at states at 113 last year.
Redbank Valley’s Wiant earned his first trip to states with a fourth-place finish at 132 pounds. He lost in the third-place bout to Reynolds’ Kaeden Berger, 8-0.
“I’m excited,” Wiant said. “From not being a regional qualifier at all to being a district champion to placing at regionals and going to states, It’s awesome. I can’t wait for states. It’s going to be great.”
Wiant (33-8), the D9 champion, won his quarterfinal bout Friday night in a 9-2 decision against Eisenhower’s Gannon Jaquay. Northwestern’s D10 runner-up John Wheeler sent Wiant into the consolation bracket with a 12-0 major decision in the semifinals.
Needing to beat Saegertown’s Dawson Bartholomew, the D10 fifth-placer, in the consolation semifinals, Wiant opened up a scoreless bout in the second period with a reversal and two back points. He added two more nearfall points at the end of the period for a 6-0 advantage going into the third before settling for an 8-0 major.
In the third-place bout against Reynolds’ Kaeden Berger, Wiant was blanked in an 8-0 major decision against the District 10 third-place finisher. Finishing 2-2 at Sharon, Wiant takes a 33-8 record to his first trip to Hershey.
The Golden Tide also had their D9 145-pound champion Zach Holland and 160-pound fourth-placer Cole Bressler at Sharon. Holland dropped his quarterfinal opener Friday night to Girard’s D10 fourth-place finisher Marshall Marfinetz in a 7-6 decision. He rebounded with a 10-0 major against Redbank Valley’s Dalton Bish in Saturday’s consolation opener before losing 4-2 to Oswayo Valley’s Colton Gietler in his second bout. He finished an injury shortened season at 6-2.
Bressler went 0-2, losing 5-0 to Sharon’s Luke Gaston in Friday’s opener then 3-1 to Harbor Creek’s Jason Bratt in the consolations.
The Bulldogs had seven other regional qualifiers. Brayden Altobelli reached the consolation semifinals at 120 and dropped a 3-2 decision to Saegertown’s Alec Kightlinger. In the fifth-place bout, Altobelli used a takedown in the 60-second extra period for a 6-4 overtime win to grab the fifth-place spot.
Also for the Bulldogs, Ridge Cook was 0-2 at 106 pounds. Trenten Rupp was 1-2 at 113 pounds, Mason Songer finished 2-2 at 126 pounds, Hunter Martz wound up 0-2 at 138, Dalton Bish finished 0-2 at 145 and Hudson Martz finished 2-2 at 182 pounds.
— Johnsonburg had six regional qualifiers, with Cole Casilio finishing the highest as he injury defaulted in the fifth-place bout to place sixth at 152 pounds. He wound up going 1-2, beating Commodore Perry’s Gage Musser 3-2 in the quarterfinals before losing to D10 champion Mason Karpinski of Greenville in the semifinals. Casilio then lost 5-4 to Conneaut Area’s Brenden Laird in the consolation semifinals, but was finished for the weekend with a lower leg injury.
Also for the Rams, Nolan Shaffer was 1-2 at 132, Dalton Stahli finished 0-2 at 138, Isaac Zimmerman was 0-2 at 160 and Tyler Watts finished 0-2 at 170.
— Ridgway’s Jake Wickett finished 0-2 at 152 pounds.
— Clarion’s Tyler VanTassel was 0-2 at 195 pounds.
