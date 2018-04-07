LEMONT FURNACE — The Penn State DuBois baseball team swept a doubleheader at Penn State Fayette Friday, capturing wins of 9-2 and 14-3.

Caleb Bennett started on the mound in Game 1 for DuBois and went the distance to pick up the victory. He was backed by an offense that got rolling in the middle of the game.

The game was scoreless through three innings before DuBois broke things open with a five-run top of the fourth. Talon Falls had a two-run single and Joey DiPietro a run-scoring single in the inning, as DuBois took advantage of a couple Fayette miscues to seize control of the game.

Fayette answered back with two runs in the bottom of the fourth, but that’s all the hosts could muster against Bennett on the day.

DuBois added an insurance run in the sixth when Brandon Gettig reached on a bunt single, stole second and later scored on a single by Clayton Butler.

The visitors then all but put the game away with three more runs in the seventh before Bennett finished off his complete-game victory.

DuBois carried that momentum into Game 2, and like it was several times this year, DuBois used a big first inning to jump out to a lead.

This time around DuBois pushed four runs across the plate, getting RBI singles from Gettig, Butler, John White and Dan Bowman. Fayette answered back with a run in the bottom of the first against DuBois starter Toner Corl.

DuBois added a run in the second when Bennett singled and later came home on single by falls. Fayette again had an answer and scored in the bottom half to make it 5-2.

However, Fayette managed just one more run the rest of the way, while DuBois scored eight more times to come away with a lopsided victory for the doubleheader sweep.

Bennett had a two-run double in the third, while in the fourth Lucas Burkett plated a run with a single and Nick Semanek another on a sacrifice fly to help put DuBois up 9-2.

DuBois scored four more times in the game, three of which came on the first collegiate home run by Semanak, The blast also was the first homer hit at Penn State Fayette’s new baseball field. Corl notched his first collegiate win on the day.

Penn State DuBois improved to 15-6 overall and 6-1 in the PSUAC with the sweep. The third game of the series, originally scheduled for Saturday at Showers Field, will now be played today at 2 p.m. at Showers.