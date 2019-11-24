DuBOIS — The Penn State DuBois men’s basketball team overcame a scoring miscue at a key time in the game, along with a double-digit deficit in the second half, to rally for a thrilling 81-78 victory against Penn State Hazleton in its conference opener.
While things ended well for the home team, they certainly didn’t start that way. A poor shooting first half by DuBois (33.3 percent) coupled with a strong one of Hazleton (59.3 percent) allowed the visitors to create some separation at the half.
That largely was a result of an 18-2 run early in the game after DuBois’ Da’andre Bateman opened the scoring with a 3-pointer. Trailing 18-5 seven minutes in, a scrappy DuBois squad managed to hold its own over the final 13 minutes of the first half to keep it an 11-point game (39-28) at the break despite its shooting woes.
The second half proved to be a different story as DuBois heated up from the field, with both teams shooting 50 percent in the final 20 minutes of regulation.
Hazleton pushed its lead to as many as 13 points twice (41-28, 43-30) in the opening moments of the second half before DuBois slowly started to chip away at that deficit.
DuBois cut Hazleton’s lead down to eight (45-37) at the 16:25 mark when Russell Gariepy hit three free throws after being fouled while shooting behind the arc. Hazleton countered with a trey from Jose David Pena, but a 7-0spurt by DuBois quickly made it a four-point game at 50-46 with 11:54 to play.
Montest Bumpers hit a 3-pointer in that run, while Tre-von Williams was 2 of 4 at the foul line to pull DuBois within four.
That’s when then the scoring miscue occured — one that that nearly cost the home team a victory.
Hazleton’s Andy Kwiatkowski was fouled on a drive to the hoop and made the basket, which was awarded at the scorer’s table. However, the referee who made the foul call was confuse on whether the basket was made or not, and after a brief discussion, came back to table and said it counted.
It that confusion, the official scorekeeper wrote down a second basket (two points) before Kwiatkowski hit his free three. As a result, Hazleton got five points out of the three-point play and went up 55-46 instead of 53-46. Kwiatkowski finished with a game-high 27 points.
The score was questioned over the next couple minutes, and nearly three minutes later officials realized an extra two points were awarded. However, since DuBois’ scorebook had Hazleton for the extra points, and is official, referees ruled it had to stay that way despite those extra points being recorded at the insistance of the ref when he came to table a second time after Kwiatkowksi was fouled.
Those extra two points loomed large down the stretch as DuBois got within four points (69-65) with a 6-0 spurt that featured two hoops from Osagie Evbuomwan. At that point it should have been 67-65.
A basket by Bumpers made it eight straight points for the hosts, while a hoop from teammate Mekhi Willis with 25 seconds remaining made it 72-69. DuBois then forced a turnover a 5-second call on the ensuing inbounds play and capitalized when Bumpers drained a 3-pointer to tie things at 72-72 with 15 seconds left to force overtime.
The teams traded scores to open OT before a trey from Gariepy and hoop by Bumpers gave DuBois a three-point lead at 79-76 with 2:03 on the clock. DuBois never trailed from there, as a hoop from Bumpers helped seal the victory despite the home team going 0-for-7 at the line in the final 1:04.
Gariepy led DuBois with 20 points, while Bumpers and Willis each came off the bench to add 16 and 13 respectively. Evbuomwan added 12 points and 11 rebounds.
“A win like this is a big confidence boost, especially with the back-to-back games and one right away tomorrow (Saturday),” said DuBois coach Dylan Howard. “I thought the kids did a good job tonight, because our initial game plan wasn’t working and we had to change. They took the change and the challenge and came out on top.
“To start the second half, my speech was they (Hazleton) shot 60 percent from the field and I don’t if we could have played worse and were still only down 11. So to stick with it, and they did. We switched some of the defensive end and the defense led to our offense getting out on transition.
‘We also took care of the ball and ended the game with 11 turnovers, which was our lowest total of the season, and had like 20 assists. That was a difference.”
The win was part of a weekend split at home, as DuBois lost an equally close 65-62 contest to PSU-Schuylkill Saturday afternoon.
DuBois, which led by as many as eight in the first half, held a slim 28-27 halftime lead before Schuylkill outscored the home team 38-34 in the final 20 minutes. DuBois held a five-point advantage (58-53) with 3:42 to go but couldn’t hold on as Schuylkill finished the game on a 12-4 run.
Cole Morris led DuBois with 14 points, while Gariepy and Bumpers added 12 and 10, respectively.
Penn State DuBois (4-2 overall, 1-1 in PSUAC) is off until Tuesday, Dec. 3 when it travels to Penn State Shenango for its first PSUAC West Division matchup of the season.