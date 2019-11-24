DuBOIS — The Penn State DuBois women’s basketball team used a balanced offensive attack and a big advantage on the boards to run past Penn State Halzeton, 92-56, in its conference opener Friday night.
The win was part of a home weekend sweep, as PSU DuBois also captured a lopsided 74-42 win early Saturday afternoon against Penn State Schuylkill to improve to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in PSUAC play.
All nine DuBois players found the scorebook Friday against Hazleton, with freshman Malliah Shreck leading that attack with a game-high 22 points and 15 rebounds — her sixth double-double in six college games. DuBois finished with a 49-30 edge in rebounds on the night.
Teammates Sydney Shaw (12), Skylar Ceprish (11), Allison Eaton (11) and Leah Lindemuth (10) also scored 10 or more points to give DuBois five players in double figures. Maddie Sprankle and Cierra O’Shell each fell just shy of that mark with nine each. Ceprish, Easton and Lindemuth all came off the bench in the win.
On the other end, DuBois held Hazleton’s Scarlet Vargas to just eight points. She entered the game averaging 22 points a game. Katura McCorkle led Hazleton with 17 points, 12 in the first half.
“The first half we outrebounded them by eight, but they outrebounded us offensively,” said DuBois coach Pat Lewis. “The second half I felt we wore them down and then we just took control of our offensive rebounds and we were able to get a lot of putbacks. I also thought we moved the ball well. I was really pleased with that, and we have a really unselfish group of kids.
“The Vargas girl came in averaging 22 points a game, and we didn’t run a box and one on her. We just ran what we call no return, and where when they get rid if it (ball) we don’t let them get it back. And, it really frustrated her and we kept her well below her average. I thought that was the big key, because they ran everything (on offense) through her in the games that I saw and we took that away from them.
“Offensively, seven of our nine girls were 1,000-point scorers in high school. So, it’s kind of tough (for opponents) to really shut down one. We really need to pass that around (scoring load). At same time, it’s all of a sudden hard for some of them to have played a full 32 minutes for high school team and become a role player at times now.
“But, they have have accepted it exceptionally well, and I think they find the college game is a little harder and have to work harder. So, it can be a relief to get a break more often. There may be times when some kids get more and more time. But for most part, I have a very talented group and am happy with the way all of them play.”
After a slow start, DuBois closed out the first quarter on a 10-3 run to lead 17-9 and never looked back. The home team took a 46-31 advantage into the half before outscoring Hazleton 48-25 in the second half, including 23-7 in the fourth quarter.
The visitors jumped out to an early 4-0 before a hoop by Schreck and 3-pointer from Lexey Shick put DuBois up 5-4 at the 6:12 mark. The hosts never trailed from there as their surge to end the opening quarter gave them some breathing room. Easton had four points in that late run, while Sprankle hit a trey to close out the first-quarter scoring.
Hazleton got back within four points at 19-14 with a 6-2 spurt to open the second quarter, but a 3-pointer by Shaw promptly halted the visitors’ momentum. Shaw’s trey sparked a 22-7 run that turned that small four-point edge into a comfortable 19-point lead (41-22) with 2:27 left in the half.
Hazleton put together a little bit of a run in the final two minutes, but a 3-pointer by O’Shell sent DuBois to the half with a 15-point lead (46-41). O’Shell, Shaw and Morgan Silvis all had five points in the second quarter.
The start of the second half saw Hazleton put together a strong run, as the visitors pulled within seven points at 51-44 with 5:20 left in the third quarter. DuBois once again got a timely 3-pointer — this one from Sprankle just before the midway point of the third.
Sprankle them came up with a steal and made two free throws after being fouled on a drive to the basket. Her five points in a span of 18 seconds sparked a 12-1 run that quickly pushed DuBois’ lead to 18 points (63-45). Sprankle and Ceprish each had five points during the spurt, with Lindemuth adding a bucket.
That third-quarter stretch proved to be the undoing for Hazleton, as DuBois later scored the final six points of the third to take a 20-point lead (69-49) into the fourth. And, those final 10 minutes proved to be all DuBois as it outscored Hazleton, 23-7, to finish off the lopsided 36-point win against a team coming off a 73-72 victory against perennial PSUAC East power PSU-Brandywine on Tuesday.
Schreck had nine points and six rebounds in the fourth, while Shaw added five points and Ceprish four.
On Saturday, Penn State DuBois built an 11-point halftime lead (30-19) before pulling away from PSU-Schuylkill with a 25-8 third quarter on its way to a 32-point victory. Schuylkill (2-5) came in 2-0 in conference play.
DuBois had three players reach double figposted another double-double with 10 points and 16 rebounds, while O’Shell dropped in 10 points. Eaton added nine points and 13 rebounds.
Shick chipped in eight points, six rebounds and five assists and two steals as all nine DuBois players once again found the scorebook.
Penn State DuBois is off until the weekend of Dec. 6-7 when it plays at PSU-Brandywine (Friday 6 p.m.) and PSU-Lehigh Valley (Saturday at 1 p.m.).