DuBOIS — The Penn State DuBois women’s basketball team used a dominant opening quarter to jump out to a 31-9 lead on its way to a 71-53 victory over Penn State Wilkes-Barre at home Friday.

DuBois (9-4, 5-3 PSUAC) got off to a hot start shooting the ball, as it went 12 of 23 (52.2 percent) from the floor in the first quarter.

Seven different players scored in the opening frame for DuBois, as Maddie Sprankle paced the offense in the early going with a pair of three-pointers and finished with eight points in the quarter.

After DuBois head coach Pat Lewis emptied his bench to give the starters a rest, Cierra O’Shell led the way on offense, going 2 of 2 from the field including a three-pointer and 2 of 2 from the free-throw line to finish with seven points off the bench in the first quarter.

Things were close in the early going of the opening frame, as a three-pointer by Wilkes-Barre’s Leeandra Ricks cut DuBois’ lead to 10-7 with just inside of seven minutes remaining in the quarter.

From that point on, DuBois was in total control, as it closed the quarter on a 21-2 run to take a 31-9 lead heading into the second quarter.

“We got out to a hot start and for us that was important,” Lewis said. “They had a smaller squad, so when we can come out and get hot early on it puts a lot of pressure on them because they tire out easier.”

DuBois had a noticeable depth advantage on the night, as it played all 10 of its players, while Wilkes-Barre was limited to just one substitute throughout the game.

“We always know thats to our benefit even if we are behind early,” Lewis said. “Jumping out to a big lead like that was very key.”

DuBois finished the game with 24 points off the bench, as O’Shell led the way with seven, Leah Lindemuth added six and Gracie Hamilton and Lauren Young finished with five and four points respectively.

After the great start offensively, the home side cooled off in the second quarter, as the two sides traded baskets in the frame and the difference on the scoreboard remained the same as DuBois took a 41-19 lead into the half.

In the third quarter, despite the play of Wilkes-Barre’s Giana Skaff, who scored nine of her game-high 17 points in the frame, DuBois was still able to add to their lead by holding a 16-13 advantage in the quarter to take a 57-32 lead into the fourth.

Sprankle hit her third three-pointer of the night in the quarter, while Hope Bridge added an old-fashioned three-point play to help DuBois stretch its lead.

DuBois opened the fourth quarter on a 6-0 run, on back-to-back baskets from Sprankle followed by a bucket by Lauren Young, to take its largest lead of the night at 63-32 with 7:15 left to play.

Sprankle finished the night with a team-high 15 points to pace DuBois to the victory.

Bridge added 13 points for DuBois, while Melody Young finished the night with a double-double in the victory, scoring 12 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Later in the quarter, Bridge converted inside while drawing a foul and stepped to the free-throw line to finish off a three-point play to bring DuBois’ lead back to 31 at 69-38 with 4:30 remaining in the game.

The free-throw line was one of DuBois’ many strengths on the night, as it went 8 of 8 from the line as a team in the win.

After Bridge’s three-point play, Wilkes-Barre closed out the game on a 15-2 run paced by eight points, including a pair of three-pointers, from Sheila Carr, to cut into DuBois’ lead and bring the final score to 71-53.

Carr closed out the game with 15 points, while Aleena Lloyd also finished in double figures for Wilkes-Barre with 12 points on the night.

“We did a lot of good things, it was blue collar basketball,” Lewis said. “Our kids rebounded really well and that was huge.”

DuBois finished the night with a 54-35 advantage on the boards, led by Lauren Young with 13 rebounds and 10 from Melody Young.

Lindemuth and Hamilton each finished the night with six rebounds apiece for DuBois.

“We have some good rebounders and some kids to like to run the floor and those two mix well together,” Lewis said.

DuBois’ fast-break play was another key to its victory, as the team passed the ball well on the run out, which led to several open looks on the inside.

As a team, DuBois finished the game with 16 assists, as Kristen Williams led the way with five and O’Shell added four.

“One of the nice things about the team that I have is that I have very unselfish players,” Lewis said.

DuBois is back in action Saturday as they travel to face Penn State York at 1 p.m.