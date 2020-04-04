STATE COLLEGE — Coming off a personal-best performance in the indoor track and field season, Penn State junior thrower Tom Bojalad was excited to see what was in store for the outdoor season this spring.
Unfortunately for the 2017 St. Marys graduate, he never got that opportunity as the Nittany Lions track and field season was canceled before their first event even took place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In fact, the stoppage wiped out the NCAA Indoor Championships that were set to be held March 13-14 at the University of New Mexico. Penn State was scheduled to open the outdoor season last weekend (March 27-28) at the Victory Lopez Classic at Rice University in Houston, Texas.
“When I got the news, I was spending time with my family, and we were pretty shocked,” said Bojalad. “So much was changed so fast, and it all didn’t feel real.
“It’s not the best feeling, losing the opportunity to compete, but it’s out of my control and needed to happen. I’m making the most of it and using this extra time to get some heavy training in so that my indoor and outdoor junior seasons will hopefully be pretty fun.”
Bojalad had closed out the indoor season with a personal-best throw of 55-feet, 11 3/4 inches (17.06 meters) in the shot put at the Big 10 Championships, which were held at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio. The throw was the best by a Nittany Lion in the event and placed him 11th out of 17 throwers.
The former Dutchman was looking to build off that performance in the outdoor season.
“With the discus and the shot put getting heavier when you go to college, your junior and senior seasons are usually when you start to hit your peak form as you get strong enough to throw the heavier implements,” said Bojalad. “So I was really excited to keep on building up in shot after a PR (personal record) at Big Tens and to have a breakout season in the discus.”
Bojalad qualified for the NCAA East Prelims (outdoor track) in the discus a year ago as a sophomore and set a personal-best in that event during the season that was just over 171 feet. He recorded eight Top 10 finishes during the season.
He also set two different personal bests in the shot put and weight throw events in outdoor season, with his best marks in those events currently being 16.95 meters (55-feet, 6 inches) and 15.85 meters (52-feet), respectively.
For now, Bojalad is doing what he can to stay in shape and continue his training while finishing up his course work for the semester.
“I’ve continued my training but went into an offseason mode,” he said. “It’s all voluntary at this point ... lots of lifting, throwing heavier implements. I’m staying at my apartment in State College, where I train with just a few teammates.
“We lift weights in the living room of my apartment and find places to throw wherever there’s space, all while practicing social distancing and keeping to our small group.”
As for his academics, Bojalad he’s also had to make adjustments in that regard with all classes being held online through at least the end of the spring semester.
“As a kinesiology major at Penn State, I have lots of resources to help me learn, such as a cadaver lab for my anatomy class, he said. “Not having those resources make the learning a little more challenging.”
For now, Bojalad is doing what he can until both classes and his track and field career get back to normal. Time will tell when that happens.
But, with the NCAA’s decision earlier this week to grant all spring sports athletes an extra year of eligibility, Bojalad will get the year back he is missing if he chooses to take it. It’s something he has already thought about and could actually help him in the long run because his indoor and outdoor track eligibilities were actually different.
“With this extra year of eligibility, mine will even out,” he said. “This year, I was supposed to be a sophomore for the indoor season and a junior for the outdoor season. But, with the extra eligibility, I’ll remain a junior for the indoor and outdoor season next year.
“Knowing I have indoor and outdoor eligibility for my senior year makes coming back for that 5th year seem like the right move. But, nothing is set in stone yet, so we’ll have to see what happens.”