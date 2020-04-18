Elk County natives Cole Peterson and Josh Mitchell aren’t use to being at home this time of year, but COVID-19 has forced the Minor League duo back to their old stomping grounds as they try to stay in shape and wait to see if there will be any semblance of a baseball season in 2020.
The two are no strangers to each other having played against each other in high school in the old Johnsonburg-Ridgway rivalry before the two schools formed a co-op for the sport. Mitchell graduated from Ridgway in 2013 and Peterson from ’Burg in 2014.
Both went the Division I route for baseball — Mitchell at Pitt and Peterson at St. Bonaventure — and eventually were selected on the same day in the Major League Baseball Draft back in 2017.
Peterson, a shortstop, was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the 13th Round (Pick No. 395), while Mitchell, a pitcher, went in the 22nd Round to the Kansas City Royals. Both are still with the organizations that drafted them.
Peterson has made a name for himself already with the Tigers.
He won the 2018 Tigers Gold Glove Award representing the best defensive shortstop in the organization — both at the Minor and Major league level. He also was named the Player of the Year for Connecticut Tigers, the short-season affiliate for Detroit, in his first professional season and was the TigsTown Lakeland Flying Tigers Player of the Year for his performance last season.
Peterson experienced just about everything in the minors a year ago. He split most of the season between High-A Lakeland and Double-A Erie, but he also got a call up to Triple-A Toledo for a four-game stint.
Peterson currently sports a .256 career average with 32 doubles, nine triples, one home run, 82 RBIs and 25 stolen bases in 281 games. He also has committed just 24 errors in 928 chances (.974 fielding %) and been a part of 114 double plays.
As for Mitchell, he has spent his first two full seasons at the Royals Single-A affiliates in Lexington and Wilmington (High-A) and was in Wilmington all of 2019. The lefty is 11-2 in his young career with 115 strikeouts and a 5.65 ERA in 110 innings.
Both were getting into the swing of things to kickoff off their third full year, and fourth overall, in the minors when all baseball activities — Major League and Minor League — were suspended the second week of March. Peterson was at the Tigers spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla. and Mitchell at the Royals complex in Surprise, Ariz.
Peterson had already been called up to be a part of six big league spring training games before the stoppage.
“I was down in Florida for about a month before things stopped,” said Peterson. “Everything was just same as the last couple spring trainings and going along smoothly. Same stuff, different day. Then this coronavirus thing kind of came out of nowhere put everything on hold.
“I was watching TV one night, like two nights before everything happened, and I saw Rudy Gobert from (Utah) Jazz got diagnosed, and they talking on ESPN about how they canceled all the NBA games. I was like, ‘wow, that’s crazy.’
But, I never really thought much about is that going to affect us. Not even two days later, they told us at practice we’re going to give you this weekend off, just hang low and we’ll let you know more information.
“Literally, that same day, we got an email at like 5 (p.m.) that said hey everyone come to the complex. We got to the meeting, and they explained everything to us and how we were getting sent home and there is no time table for when we’re going to return. It was just a crazy moment, but at same time I understand where it came from.
Peterson’s first thought after leaving the meeting was getting home, which for the former Ram is now in St. Marys with wife Taylor (Schlimm), who was a standout pitcher at Elk County Catholic and the older sister of Peterson’s college teammate Brandon Schlimm.
“I don’t mean this in a bad way, but I didn’t want to get stuck in Florida with whole virus going on because everything was starting to shutdown very fast,” he said. “It was a crazy couple days. When we found that out, you packed up your locker at the field, packed up your apartment. I got in my car the next morning and started driving home.
“When I got home, things were even crazier. You can’t not understand it. It’s a worldwide thing going on. There’s nothing we can do except wait and see what happens. And, maybe we have baseball this year or maybe not.”
Mitchell had a similar reaction when he and his teammate were told the news in Arizona, although there was some question about what came next for the former Elker. Mitchell was solely in minor league camp and actually scheduled to pitch for the first time the day the news broke.
“I wasn’t in MLB camp, I was out there (Arizona) working out,” said Mitchell. “So, they were about 10 or 12 games in and Minor League camp was just getting started. I was actually set to face some of our hitters in an inter-squad game and that day I was supposed to face them, they told us not to come in.
“It was just shocking and jaw-dropping. I really can’t even think of the right words, but we were just all kind of caught off guard and wondering what are we supposed to do now, are we supposed to stay here or are we going to go home.
“We all thought when it was happening over in Europe and China ‘oh it’s not going to come here,’ and we thought we’ll get the season going and be okay, but unfortunately that’s not how it turned out.
“We sat in Arizona for three or four days not really knowing what we were going to do, and then all the sudden they said they were going to send us home. At that time they told us to be prepared to be at that location, at home or wherever we went, for eight to 10 weeks.”
Both are now back in the familiar setting of Elk County playing the waiting game to see if they can back on the diamond on this year or if they will have to wait until the Spring of 2021.
One good thing that came as a result of the stoppage was the fact both were home with their families for Easter for the first since they were in high school basically.
“I was joking around with my mom the other day that this past Easter was the first one I was home for since I was a senior in high school,” said Mitchell. “Playing at Pitt, every year we had a series so either they came to me or I didn’t see them until the following weekend.
“It was different sitting around at the dinner table on Easter Sunday. It’s always nice to spend time with my family no matter the situation, as long as I can see them and be able to put a smile on their face in a dark time like this. I did my job.”
Beyond that, both are doing what they can to be ready if they get the call to return.
“I play catch with my wife out in our yard every once in a while when it’s nice out,” said Peterson. “It’s nice to be able to do that with her, and I can actually throw the ball at her a little harder, nothing too crazy though. It’s not like we’re going out there and just lobbing it back and forth.
“I also play catch with my brother (Seth) every once in a while. That way I can throw it harder and help keep my arm in shape. There is no where to hit right now, so every once in a while I try to swing a bat and hit off a tee into a net at my house.
“The Tigers sent an at home workout you can do. It’s mostly non-weight stuff you can do for a day. Other than that, there’s not much can do up here in this kind of weather right now.”
Mitchell also is playing catch, and like Peterson, has some familiar faces around to help him as well.
“I still have my younger brother Johnny around to play catch with if I need to,” said Mitchell. “And Ben MacDonald, who caught me in high school and plays at St. Bonaventure, I’ve been throwing with him lately because my brother still thinks I throw too hard for him.
“I’ve been working out with a couple buddies pretty much every day, so I’m going to be in about as good of shape as I’ve ever been, and I’m probably in better shape now than I was right before spring training started.
“If the season does come back, I’ll be one of the few guys that won’t have to wait around for a bit. And, if the season doesn’t come back and I get to spend another whole year preparing, I’ll be even better prepared when the season comes around next year.”
Both are getting some help financially, as Major League Baseball initially decided to pay all Minor Leaguers from the time of the stoppage through April 9, even though they usually don’t get paid in spring training and only once the minor league season starts.
“We got paid basically for the end of spring training up to April 9th, which is when it would normally end (for minor leaguers),” said Peterson. “There are more reports now that we’re going to get paid until May 31, then they are going to reevaluate then what’s going on.”
“We’re getting paid a little bit less than our actual salary would’ve been, but at the same time any little bit helps,” said Mitchell. “We’re being paid that amount up until May 31, then they will reevaluate and go from there. It would be nice to get that pay even if we don’t play, I think everybody would enjoy a little bit of money here and there, but if we’re not technically playing then they really don’t even have to pay us.”
As for when things may resume, Peterson said he knows about as much as everyone else watching reports on television.
“We haven’t heard anything,” he said. “We all see what you see, and the ESPN reports and everything else. I think those are are blown out of proportion pretty much though. I have talked a couple times with our trainers and those are just ideas right now. There are too many variables.
“The media is making it look like something is coming soon, but I think they (MLB) are just trying come up with ideas to find something they can maybe move forward with. It’s just a waiting game right now.”
And wait they will. But, should there be no baseball for them this year, they each said the plan is to be ready for next spring to continue their journey of one day playing in the Major Leagues.
“That is the goal, as of now still the plan,” said Peterson. “Hopefully, it (season) does happen, but if baseball gets canceled that’s it for this year. It will basically be like a offseason Part 2 only during the summer when you’re never home. And, if we don’t have a season, it will definitely be weird to be home for the summer.”
“I will continue to train very hard, and then I guess a backup plan would be trying to find a place (part-time job) around Ridgway or Elk County or even if I could go back down to Pittsburgh,” said Mitchell of his plans if there is no season. “Before the season I was living there and working at a pizza shop, so worse comes to worse, I might try to go back there.”