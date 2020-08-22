The high school fall sports season has the green light to officially begin Monday (Aug. 24), as the PIAA Board of Directors voted 25-5 Friday afternoon in favor of moving forward while giving the final say to each individual school district across the state.
In its official press release following its Zoom meeting, the PIAA said, "The Board agrees the decision to compete in athletics should be made locally allowing for each school entity to decide whether to proceed and which sports to sponsor.
"As the health and safety of students in paramount in moving forward with athletics with athletics, the Board believes that through each member schools' adherance to their developed school health and safety plans and the PIAA Return to Competition guidelines sports can continue."
The release went on to say, "The PIAA Board of Directors has heard the thousands of voices of student-athletes, parents, coaches, officials as well as community leaders that have contacted us. We remind those individuals who have strongly advocated for athletics that they must keep strict adherence to school health and safety plans. All individuals involved in interscholastic athletic communities have a role in the health and wellness of all participants.
"PIAA is committed to providing a season for all sports and all student-athletes in the upcoming school year and will continue to remain flexible. The PIAA Board also voted that based on local school decisions, the PIAA will monitor school participation in fall sports and may pursue alternate solutions, if needed."
Some school districts across the state had already voted to cancel fall sports before the PIAA meeting even took place, while others have discussed sponsoring some sports but not others.
Locally, some schools in the Tri-County Area are set to begin official practices Monday following the vote.
Athletic directors at Brookville, Elk County and St. Marys all confirmed their schools are a go for Monday and to move forward with games once the official start date hits in September. St. Marys Athletic Director Terry Straub said the St. Marys School Board voted Wednesday night that the school district would follow whichever direction the PIAA voted.
DuBois Athletic Director Chuck Ferra said he could not comment until having further discussion with the administration and school board following the vote. DuBois Central Catholic AD Phil Esposito said DCC needs approval from both the diocese and its board before it can begin official practices, while Brockway AD Peter Grecco couldn't be reached for comment.
Aaron Straub, the District 9 Chairman who also is the athletic director at ECC, was once again part of the PIAA board vote Friday. He confirmed sports are moving forward next week at ECC.
"We are going to start practice on Monday, the 24th, and plan on following the allowable start dates (regular season) for the individual sports," he said.
As for Friday's meeting and PIAA vote, Straub said, "I know we’re looking forward to offering the fall sports season to the athletes. There was a big void in the spring when we weren’t able to offer high school athletics, which serve a great purpose for the students that participate. There are so many social and emotional and physical and mental benefits from being part of a team.
"I think the (PIAA) board continues to be optimistic that as long as schools follow their plan they have in place we'll have very positive results. There was a lot of time and energy by all the school devoted towards forming that Return to Play plan."
Even with official practices beginning Monday, there are still a lot of unknowns moving forward — like how do schools that opt not have fall sports or only sponsor certain ones effect schedules. Districts could also decide to alter schedule to limit travel between schools.
PIAA Executive Director Robert Lombardi said in a question and answer session after the vote that fans would not be allowed at sporting events, according to current guidance from the state government. But, he said the PIAA continues to advocate for parents to be able to attend.
"It’s not going to look like a normal fall," said Straub. "Certainly, there are still many things up in the air as terms of postseason. A lot of times when you plan sports seasons, what you do is plan from the back forward. You plan from that state championship date, then back into district (playoff) dates (and then the regular season).
"This year, I think you’re planning the opposite way — you're planning from the first practice and not really sure of what the finish line is going to be. I think everybody's focus right now is on getting practice started safely and within the guidelines of the schools' plans, and then play as many contests as possible in shortened time frame we have.
"If there was ever a year where it’s all about participation and that regular season experience, this is it. We need our administrators and athletes to be experiencing the moment. And, that moment (now) is practice on Monday, and the normalcy that brings."
The PIAA's release also included information on when each sport can hold their first scrimmages and begin regular season play.
Golf will be the first sport to begin regular season play on Aug. 27. Girls tennis will follow on Aug. 31, with the remainder of fall sports allowed to begin play on Sept. 11.
Football will have to include its heat acclimatization week (5 days), then have five days of regular practices before a scrimmage can be held (Sept. 5). If all those practices are finished, the first regular season game can then be played on Sept. 11.