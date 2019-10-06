DuBOIS — It’s hard to call the Penn State DuBois baseball program a dynasty yet, but the Nittany Lions are quickly approaching that level with everything they accomplished in the four years since the team was revived.
Since being built from the ground up by head coach Tom Calliari and his staff, all the the Penn State DuBois program has done is win — and done so to the tune of a combined record of 110-51 in those four seasons.
Along the way, the Lions have won back-to-back PSUAC championships and earned four straight invites to the USCAA Small College World Series.
Penn State DuBois has thrived on the biggest stage of them all, posting a 12-5 record in four trips to the World Series — and more importantly has captured the last two USCAA national titles.
Those two national titles put Penn State DuBois in some select company as it is now one of just six schools to ever win multiple USCAA national titles in the past 20 years. Four others (Apprentice School, College of St. Joseph’s (Vermont), Florida College and Huntingdon College (Alabama) also have two crowns.
Briarcliff College has the most USCAA baseball titles with three, a number it will remain at as the school eliminated all intercollegiate athletics in the 2015-16 school year.
That 2019 squad was honored Saturday morning during a national championship ring ceremony prior to the program’s annual alumni game at Showers.
And once the rings were handed out, there were plenty to go around on both sides of the field.
Ten seniors lined up on the alumni side to receive their rings, eight of whom (Austin Amacher, Garrett Brown, Clayton Butler, Brandon Gettig, Bryce Hanley, Jesse Martin, Colton Treaster and Thomas Plummer) had been with program since its inception in the fall of 2015.Brown, Gettig and Butler were all four-year starters.
Calliari spoke of the importance of those seniors, and the rest of the alumni who have come through the program, during Saturday’s ceremony.
“It’s hard to put into words what they (alumni) mean to the program,” he said. “I think of the phrase on the back (of team t-shirts). It’s foundation. They have built the foundation (of program), and I’ve said this before. It’s built on concrete not sand. Just look at the (alumni) turnout today. I see a lot of guys who spend a lot of time here.
“A lot of them have been here for four years. We had a lot of tough times but great times on this field ... a few dog piles ... and that’s very special. I’ve told the alumni, once they are my guys, they’ll always be my guys. No matter what, they know they can call me if they need some advice or someone to just listen to them. I truly appreciate everything they have done for this program and this university. The deserve all the credit (for what has been accomplished).”
An interesting side note that came out during the ceremony is the fact two players — Josh Sorbera and talon Falls — played for the alumni squad last year but are now back on the current roster. Both transferred to different branch campuses for their majors but have since decided to return to Penn State DuBois.
Callairi also talked at length about the culture, and standard so to speak, the current team has to follow and live up too.
“The current players have a lot to live up to,” said Calliari. “I think every single night at practice we have an alumnus stop by and see how we’re doing. I feel like some of them want to jersey up and keep playing. I’d love to have them. That would be awesome, but I still only have nine spots to put on the field.
“We have a tremendous group this year, and the culture is still the same and they know what to expect.”
That culture is something that makes Penn State DuBois unique — and aides in the team’s success — and is a fact Calliari has learned from some of the players who have transferred in from other programs.
“I was talking tp Dan Stauffer (Elk County Catholic graduate), a transfer from St. Bonaventure, and he said it best. He said the culture here compared to a Division I program is special, that it’s different.
“That’s what we’ve created. Not me, not the coaches, all of us — the alumni, the parents, the fans, the chancellor, the players, everybody. People need to understand, it doesn’t take one person ... it takes everybody. And, I appreciate players buying into that.”
And by the looks of things, the current squad is off and running on its journey towards a third straight national title.
The team recently completed an undefeated fall ball season in which it swept doubleheaders from Jamestown Community College (13-4, 11-1), Ohio State-Mansfield (13-1, 11-4) and Pitt-Bradford (7-6, 17-13).
The Nittany Lions officially open play as the two-time defending USCAA national champs this spring with their trip south to Myrtle beach, S.C., on March 7-10.