DuBOIS — The Penn State DuBois men’s basketball team battled with arguably the best team in the PSUAC from start to finish, but fell short in the end as Penn State Wilkes-Barre came away with a 77-67 victory Friday.

Despite being at opposite ends of the spectrum in the PSUAC, DuBois battled from the opening tip-off against East Division leading Wilkes-Barre (12-3, 10-0 PSUAC).

DuBois (4-12, 0-10 PSUAC) got within seven points two separate times late in the game, but was unable to ever cut into the deficit further, as they remained winless in conference play.

“Completely positive moving forward, to be in it the whole time against opponent playing that well thats undefeated in the league,” Penn State DuBois head coach Dylan Howard said. “Very proud of the guys going back to our last game as well.”

“For us to be 0-10 and to be building, we have some high character guys so that’s good.”

With 6:41 remaining in the second half, Cole Morris drove hard to the basket, converting inside while drawing a hard foul.

The junior finished off the three-point play at the free-throw line to cut Wilkes-Barre’s lead to 64-57 inside of seven minutes left to play.

Wilkes-Barre responded with a 7-0 run over the next two minutes, with all seven points coming at the free-throw line, to regain control of the game.

Despite a three-pointer from Morris and strong play down the stretch from Dylan Huey, who scored DuBois’ final seven points of the game, the home side fell short of a big win.

Wilkes-Barre’s Davaughn Roberts got the scoring started in the first half with a three-pointer on the opening possession, as DuBois’ Jonathan Turk responded with a three of his own to get DuBois on the board and tie the game at the 18:09 mark of the opening half.

Huey followed with a bucket on DuBois’ following possession to give the home side their first lead of the night at 5-3.

After the teams traded baskets over the next several minutes, a bucket by Morris gave DuBois a 15-14 lead at the 12:46 mark of the first half.

Wilkes-Barre then went on a 11-2 run over the next five plus minutes to take a 25-17 lead with 7:35 left to play in the opening half.

Wilkes-Barre stretched their lead out to 14 inside the final two minutes of the first half, before DuBois closed out the half on a 3-0 run, as Mekhi Willis scored all three points for DuBois.

Willis was awarded a bucket on a goaltending violation with just 2.5 seconds left in the half, as Wilkes-Barre took a 41-30 lead into the break.

Wilkes-Barre connoted to hold a double-digit lead for most of the second half, until a 6-0 run by DuBois cut the deficit to eight at 62-54 with 7:10 left to play.

Morris and Willis each knocked down a pair of free throws during the run, while a basket from Osagie Evbuomwan brought the deficit to single digits.

Morris finished the night with a game-high 20 points for DuBois, while Willis added 13 and Huey also finished in double figures with 12 points.

After a pair of free throws from Wilkes-Barre’s Kevin Siverberg brought the lead back to 10, Morris respond with an emphatic three-point play to cut the deficit to seven with 6:41 left to play.

“When we got it down to seven that’s when you have to have good offensive possessions,” Howard said. “We came down and thought we could get quick shots and cut that from seven to zero and we got a little excited, that’s when a veteran team would be more patient.”

Silverberg and Roberts led the way for Wilkes-Barre with 17 points apiece, while Ameer Biddle added 10 points in the victory.

DuBois was unable to come any closer, as Wilkes-Barre closed out the game behind their free throw shooting, where they went 9 of 10 down the stretch to secure the win.

“Second half we didn’t rebound it, at halftime we were up one rebound on them and the second half they ended up going up eight rebounds on us,” Howard said.

DuBois also committed 21 turnovers on the night, compared to just nine by Wilkes-Barre, which led to a handful of fast-break opportunities for the away side.

“Their size and athleticism created a lot of turnovers for us and a lot of problems,” Howard said. “That was the difference in the game was turnovers and rebounding.”

DuBois is back in action Wednesday as they travel to face Penn State New Kensington at 7 p.m.