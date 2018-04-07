LEMONT FURNACE — The Penn State State DuBois softball team dropped a doubleheader Friday afternoon at Penn State Fayette.

DuBois, playing for the first time since March 30 because of the inclement weather, dropped the opener 8-0 in six innings before falling 15-6 in five innings in Game 2.

Fayette’s Tiffany Markovitch tossed a three-hit shutout, striking out seven and walking on the in the opener.

DuBois’ Cierra O’Shell went 2-for-3, while Adrianna Terwilliger was 1-for-3.

Lauren Fatula took the loss in the circle for DuBois, allowing eight runs, seven earned, on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings of work before the game ended via the eight-run mercy rule.

DuBois jumped out to a 6-0 lead after two innings in game 2, scoring all six runs on seven hits off starter Hanna Stockwell, who lasted just 1 1/3 innings. However, Markovitch came one in relief in the second and allowed just one hit over the final 3 2/3 innings to notch her second win of the day.

With Markovitch silencing the DuBois bats, Fayette rallied to score 15 runs between the third and fourth innings against DuBois starter Autumn Shaffer and fatula, who came on in relief in the fourth. Shafferwas saddle with the loss after allowing seven runs, all earned, on four hits in three innings of work.

Terwlliger led the DuBois offensive attack in the second game, going 2-for-3 with a doublem home run and three RBIs. O’Shell and Samantha Satterlee also went 2-for-3, with O’Shell scoring twice.

Morgan Uhl was 1-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs, while Fatula also went 1-for-3 with a run scored.

DuBois is back in action today with a doubleheader against Fayette at DuBois City Park. The games were originally scheduled for Saturday.