The Penn State DuBois baseball and softball teams enjoyed big days Thursday without either playing a game.
That’s because both teams earned bids to the upcoming 2021 USCAA Small College World Series, which again will be played in DuBois, and also had a host of players earn individual honors as the Penn State University Athletic Conference (PSUAC) released its All-Conference teams.
Both teams finished second in their respective divisions — softball in the East, baseball in the West — in the regular season and are still alive in the PSUAC Tournament, which is scheduled to resume Sunday at Showers and Heindl Fields.
Both teams Small College World Series seeds will be determined by how well they finish in the PSUAC Tournament.
The Penn State DuBois softball team swept all three major awards handed out in the East Division while placing seven players on the East Division First Team.
The PSUAC did not name all-conference squads last year but instead had an conference baseball/softball All-Senior Team with the 2020 season canceled because of COVID-19.
Sophomore Aspen Bishop, a Clearfield graduate, not only garnered the East’s Newcomer of the Year but also was named the division’s Player of the Year — likely besting a couple of her teammates for that award.
Bishop, who led the entire PSUAC with 44 RBIs, hit .491 on the season (55-for-112) with 19 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 40 runs scored. She led DuBois in hits, RBIs, doubles and runs and was second in average — with that .491 mark ranking third in the conference.
Junior Teammate Lizzy Scott, a West Branch product, took home East Division Pitcher of the Year honors after winning the triple for pitchers. Scott, who is 16-3 overall, led the East in wins as well ERA (1.18) and strikeouts (149).
Bishop made the East Division First Team as a utility player, while Scott was one of two pitchers on the squad along with PSU Schuylkill’s Sierra Santarsiero.
The duo were joined as First-Team selections by teammates Skylar Ceprish (infield), Brooke Harvey (infield), Malliah Schreck (infield), Larissa James-LaBranche (catcher) and Madison LeGrys (outfield).
Harvey also was DuBois’ recipient of the John Fritz Sportsmanship Award.
DuBois’ seven First Teamers were more than double the next best total, which was three by Schuylkill .
Ceprish, a junior who also is a West Branch graduate, led DuBois in batting average and was second in the conference at .495 (54-for-109). Only Mont Alto’s McKenna Sas was higher at .506. Ceprish also led the team in homers (4), runs scored (40) and triples (7) and was second to Bishop in hits and RBIs (32).
Harvey, a junior from Northwest High School, hit .390 (39-for-100) with seven doubles, two triples, 21 RBIs and 30 runs scored. She also went 7-5 in the circle serving as the team’s No. 2 pitcher to Scott.
Schreck, a sophomore from Cranberry, sports a .420 average (47-for-112) and tied Ceprish for the team lead in triples with seven. She also had 22 RBIs, nine doubles, a homer and scored 37 runs.
James-LaBranche, a sophomore from Warrenton, Va., is hitting .324 (22-for-68) with seven doubles, one triple, 17 RBIs and 19 runs.
LeGrys, a sophomore from St. Marys, was a strong defender in the outfield but also hit .378 in limited plate appearances (14-for-37). She had two doubles, six RBIs and scored seven runs.
DuBois had no honorable mention selections on the softball side.
Penn State Mont Alto’s Heath Newell was named the PSUAC Softball Coach of the Year, with his team sweeping all three major awards for the West Division.
Over on the baseball side, West Division regular season champ Mont Alto swept all three major players awards — Hayden Kissel (Player of the Year) and Zach Garlin (Newcomer, Pitcher of the Year — while its coach Shawn Kissell was tabbed PSUAC Coach of the Year.
Kissel (infield) and Garlin (pitcher) were two of Mont Alto’s four First Team All-Conference picks, a total trumped by only PSU DuBois’ five selections.
Trevor Hanna made the First Team as a pitcher/infielder, while Toner Corl also got the nod in the infield. Joey DiPietro was named the First Team catcher, while Thayne Morgan and Dan Stauffer earned honors in the outfield and as utility player, respectively.
Hanna, a junior from Central Mountain, is 3-0 on the season and leads the PSUAC with a 1.33 ERA in 27 innings pitched. He has 15 strikeouts. Offensively, Hanna is hitting .354 (23-for-65) with five doubles, one homer and 20 RBIs, which ranks second on the team.
Corl, a senior who is another Central Mountain product, has been a do-everything type player throughout his career at DuBois. He is enjoying a a huge offensive season and currently leads the team in batting average (.430), hits (37), homers (3), RBIs (33) and runs scored (25). His 33 RBIs rank tops in the PSUAC, while his average is fifth-best.
The righty also is 2-0 with a 1.13 ERA in eight innings of work on the mound.
Punxsutawney grad DiPietro, also a senior, is hitting .319 on the year (23-for-72) with six doubles, two triples and 15 RBIs.
Morgan, a junior from Clearfield, is a strong defender who also is a menace on the base paths and is tied for third in the conference in stolen bases with 15. The former Bison is hitting .319 (15-for-47) with four doubles, a triple, eight RBIs and 22 runs scored.
Stauffer, a senior from Elk County Catholic, is another do-everything type player and is the true definition of a utility player. He can anywhere on the diamond if needed and is a strong catcher who has been used as a pitcher during his time at DuBois.
Stauffer is hitting .356 (26-for-73) with a team-high 11 doubles, one homer, 17 RBIs and 23 runs scored. He also is 2-0 on the mound this season with one save with 10 strikeouts and a 2.70 ERA in 6 2/3 innings.
DuBois’ Brandon Orsich (pitcher) and Zane Morgan (outfield) were West Division honorable mention selections, while Lule Salvo was the team’s John Fritz Sportsmanship Award winner.
Both DuBois teams return to action in their respective PSUAC Tournaments on Sunday.
The baseball teams plays east No. 2 seed PSU Schuylkill in an elimination game at 9 a.m. at Showers Field, with the winner playing again 3 p.m. for the right to battle for the title on Monday.
The softball team also plays at 9 a.m. Sunday at Heindl Field in a winners’ bracket game against PSU Mont Alto, the No.1 seed from the west. Win or lose both teams play again Sunday, with the championship game slated for Monday.