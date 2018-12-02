HAZLETON — Coming off back-to-back losses, the Penn State DuBois women’s basketball team responded in a big way by sweeping a pair of road Penn State University Athletic Conference games over the weekend.

DuBois, which dropped its conference opener to PSU-Beaver 89-60 Tuesday night, scored a lopsided 88-39 victory at Penn State Schuylkill Friday night before pulling away late for a 103-80 win at PSU-Halzelton Saturday afternoon.

DuBois jumped out to a 29-10 after one quarter Friday at Schulykill and never looked back in ending its two-game losing skid.

A trio of DuBois players scored in double figures led by Maddie Sprankle’s 18. Melody Young added 16 points and eight rebounds, while Kristen Williams had 15 points, seven assists, four steals and five rebounds.

DuBois also had five other players score between six and nine points in the win at Schulykill. Hope Bridges and Morgan Silvis each had nine, with Silvis adding 10 rebounds.

Makenzie Lukehart scored eight, with Lauren Young and Leah Lindemuth chipping in seven and six, respectively.

DuBois enjoyed a huge advantage on the glass (51-28) and also had just 10 turnovers to Schulykill’s 23.

Saturday’s game at Hazleton was the polar opposite from Friday night, with DuBois and the hosts battling it out for three quarters before the visiting used a huge fourth quarter to come away with the win.

Hazleton held a slim 21-20 lead after one quarter, only to see DuBois take a 45-38 lead in the halftime. The teams then played an even third quarter (27-27), with DuBois maintaining a seven-point lead (72-65) heading into the fourth.

Those final 10 minutes belonged to DuBois, as it outscored Hazleton 31-15 in what turned into a 23-point victory that improved DuBois’ record to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the PSUAC.

DuBois put five players in double figures in Saturday’s victory.

Bridges came off the bench to score a team-high 22 points to go along with 10 rebounds. Melody Young also had a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds, while Kristen Willams (18 points, 9 rebonds) and Lauren Young (7 points, 13 rebounds) just missed joining their teammates in that accomplishment.

Sprankle also had 18 points and seven assists, while Lukehart dropped in 11 points off the bench. Lindemuth added nine points, while Silvis chipped in seven.

Penn State DuBois is back in action Wednesday evening at PSU-Fayette before hosting PSU-Greater Allegheny Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.