DuBOIS — The Pulaski Generals captured their first win of the Federation League season Friday as lefty Corey Carr outdueled the DuBois Rockets’ Taylor Boland in a good, old-fashion pitchers’ duel, 2-1, at Showers Field.
The Generals got all the runs they needed on one swing of the bat in the first inning as Nick LaBrasca singled home both Pulaski runs with no outs.
Carr did the rest from there as he tossed a five-hitter, allowing just one earned run while striking out five and walking a pair to hand the Rockets their first loss of the season.
Carr was backed by a defense that played error free, thanks in large part to a nice game by first baseman Phil Myers, who made several nice plays on throws throughout the game. He also went 4-for-4 at the plate to account for half his team’s and scored one of those first-inning runs.
Boland wound up the hard-luck loser as he also went the distance. He allowed the two runs, one earned, on eight hits with six strikeouts and no walks.
Carr made quick work of the Rockets in the top of the first, getting three groundouts before his offense go him the lead.
Myers led off the bottom of the first with a single before Jace Miner reached on an error that put runners at second and third. LaBrasca stepped in and smacked a single to center to plate both runners to give the Generals a quick 2-0 lead.
LaBrasca was promptly erased on a fielder’s choice, while Jackson Frank singled to put runners on the corners as the Generals looked for more. Boland ended the rally there, tough, getting back-to-back outs to strand the runners on the corners.
Pulaski turned an inning-ending double play behind Carr in the second, while Boland again worked around a hit and an error to leave runners on the corners from the second straight inning.
DuBois finally cracked Carr a little in the third, and did so with two outs when Thayne Morgan jump-started a rally with a two-out single. He quickly stole second and scored when Josh Sorbera blooped a triple down the right-field line.
The Rockets only mustered the one run, though, as Carr got a groundout to end the inning and strand Sorbera.
Both teams were then quiet in the fourth before each threatened in the fifth.
DuBois got a leadoff single by Luke Salvo, then Boland beat out a bunt for a single with one out. Salvo then tried to catch the Generals napping on the play as he broke for third, but shortstop Logan Sell raced over, caught a throw on the run and tagged out Salvo as he slid into the bag.
Pulaski then got Morgan on a close play at first as Myers held the bag as he snagged a throw for the final out.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Generals tried to put together a two-out rally as Frank reached on an error and Tyler McIntosh doubled down the left-field line. Boland kept Pulaski off the board, though, as he struck out Jordy Frank to end the inning. McIntosh was 2-for-3.
Pulaski made two more nice defensive plays in the sixth.
Miner made a nice running catch near the right-field line on a popup by Sorbera for the first out, then Carr made a nice sliding play in front of home plate on a chopper hit by Cory Lehman and fired to first, where Myers made a nice scoop to just get the Rocket for out No. 2.
Chris Calliari then tried to start a rally in the seventh for DuBois with a one-out single. He took second on a wild pitch, but Carr retired the next two hitters to end the game.
Both teams play Sunday at Showers Field.
Pulaski hosts Rossiter at 1 p.m., while the Rockets play the DuBois Lumberjacks at 4 p.m.
PULASKI 2,
DuBOIS ROCKETS 1
Score by Innings
DuBois 001 00 0 — 1
Pulaski 200 00 x — 2
DuBois—1
Thayne Morgan cf 3110, Josh Sorbera ss 3011, Cory Lehman 3b 3000, Sean Sleigh 2b 2000, Scott Hess lf 3000, Chris Calliari rf 2010, Luke Salvo c 3010, Jeff Gasbarre 1b 3000, Taylor Boland p 2010. Totals: 24-1-5-1.
Pulaski-2
Phil Myers 1b 4140, Jace Miner 2b 4100, Nick LaBrasca 3b 3012, Logan Sell ss 3000, Jackson Frank c 3010, Tyler McIntosh lf 3020, Jordy Frank cf 3000, Corey Carr p 3000, Dan McIntosh rf 3000. Totals: 29-2-8-2.
Errors: DuBois 3, Pulaski 0. LOB: DuBois 3, Pulaski 9. 2B: T. McIntosh. 3B: Sorbera. SB: Morgan.
Pitching
DuBois: Taylor Boland-6 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO.
Pulaski: Corey Carr-7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO.
Winning pitcher: Carr. Losing pitcher: Boland.