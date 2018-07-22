DuBOIS — Pulaski held off a seventh-inning rally by DuBois to secure a 5-3 win in the opening game of their Federation League semifinal series Saturday at Showers Field.

DuBois had a chance to take the lead in the bottom of the first, as Thayne Morgan and Zane Morgan each drew walks to put runners on first and second with one out.

Dan Bowman then drove a pitch between third and short, but a diving stop by Pulaski shortstop Colin Read prevented Thayne Morgan from being able to score on the play.

Pulaski starting pitcher Hunter Antonuccio then forced a ground out to first, as DuBois stranded the bases loaded.

In the top of the second, Pulaski broke through for the game’s first run.

Devin Clark led off with a single to left and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Shane Haberberger.

Clark then scored on a single to center field by Mike Misiewicz, as Pulaski took a 1-0 lead.

Pulaski added another run in the third, as their leadoff man reached base for the third straight inning.

Phil Myers singled to right and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Jake Miknis.

After Adam Bankovich was intentionally walked and DuBois starter Dom Kriner recorded a strikeout for the secoand out, Clark drove a single to right to score Myers and put Pulaski up 2-0.

Pulaski held their two-run lead into the fifth, before stretching their lead with three runs.

Myers singled to left to start the inning, then Miknis reached on a fielders’ choice, as Myers was safe at second and advanced to third on a throwing error by the shortstop.

Adam Bankovich followed with a 2-RBI double to deep left field to stretch the lead to four.

Bankovich later came around to score on a two-out single to center field off the bat of Haberberger.

Pulaski took their 5-0 lead into the bottom of the seventh, as DuBois looked for a late-game rally.

Thayne Morgan got the rally started by reaching on a infield single off Antonuiccio’s glove.

Clayton Read then singled to left-center, as Zane Morgan followed with a single to left to score Thayne Morgan for DuBois’ first run of the game.

After a pair of fly outs for the first and second outs of the inning, Matt Zimmerman drove a pitch to the wall in left field for a 2-RBI double to cut the deficit to 5-3.

Jeff Gasbarre then drew a walk to bring the winning run to the plate, as Pulaski turned to Nick Szczerba on the mound in relief.

Antonuccio finished the game with 6 2/3 innings pitched, allowing three runs on nine hits to secure the win.

Szczerba then forced Josh Sorbera to ground out to second to end the game and put Pulaski up 1-0 in the series.

Game 2 of the semifinal series will be played today at Showers Field at 5 p.m. as Pulaski will be the home team.