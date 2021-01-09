DuBOIS — Entering the year with a young roster, DuBois Central Catholic girls basketball coach Jordan Hoover knew the beginning of the season might be rough, especially with three-week interruption due to COVID-19.
It didn’t help the young Lady Cardinals drew a veteran-laden Punxsutawney squad in its season opener Friday night in a matchup that went how you you might expect.
The Lady Chucks raced out to a 16-2 lead before DCC knew what it, and they never looked back in a 67-18 victory that saw the mercy clock rolling in the second half.
On a night when just getting to play was the biggest thing, Hoover saw some other bright spots despite the lopsided outcome. Chief among those was the play of freshmen Kayley Risser and Jessy Frank, who combined to score 14 of the Lady Cardinals’ 18 points in their varsity debuts. Risser led the way with eight points, while Frank had six.
“I warned the girls coming in. In my opinion, that is the most talented team in the district,” said Lady Cardinals coach Jordan Hoover. “The problematic thing for us, is they also are really experienced. They have such a strong senior class and that obviously shined through.
“I think certain teams are better handling an early start to a season, and Punxsy is one of them. And, they played really well and shot the 3 well. On top of some matchup problems, their experience edge was big, but I actually was pleased with how the girls played (following 3-week layoff).
“I thought there were a few times when we hung our heads, but overall, I thought the big runs they had came because of them wearing us down with the depth.
“We’re going to get better. Tonight we started two freshmen and two sophomores and they played well. Risser and Frank are capable of scoring from different spots on the floor, and the one bright spot we can take away from tonight was having young kids in their first start and they embrace it by the horns. They did not look uncomfortable on the floor at all,.
“I told the girls to keep their heads up. None of our long-term goals change because Punxsy laid one on us, because they are gong to do that to a lot of teams this year.”
Punxsy senior Sarah Weaver scored just 13 seconds in to spark a 9-0 run to open the game. Weaver had five of 15 points in that opening spurt.
Central finally got on the scoreboard just past the 6-minute mark when Risser netted her first varsity points, but the lady Chucks countered with seven straight to make it 16-2.
Frank scored her first varsity basket with 3:43 left in the first quarter to make it a 16-4 game. Risser and senior Paris Fairley added hoops before quarter’s end, but the Lady Cardinals found themselves down 22-8.
Weaver finished the quarter with five points for Punxsy, while teammates Riley Presloid, Katelyn Griebel and Kierstin Riley all had four.
Punxsy continued to pull away in the second quarter, outscoring DCC 13-4 to take a 35-12 advantage into the half. Risser and Frank each had baskets in the quarter for DCC, while Weaver and Presloid each had three for Punxsy. Presloid lead all scorers with 16, hitting five 3-pointers on the night. Weaver had 15.
The teams traded scorers to start the third quarter with Risser and sophomore Faith Jacob scoring for DCC to keep it a 15-point game at 41-16 two minutes in.
It was all Punxsy from there though as the Lady Chucks closed the third on a 14-2 run to grab a commanding 55-18 lead. Central’s lone points in that closing stretch was a hoop from Frank with 3:40 left in the quarter.
Those proved to be DCC’s final points as the Lady Cardinals didn’t score in the fourth. Punxsy ended the game by scoring the final 20 point, including a 12-0 final quarter.
The Lady Cardinals (0-1) are off until Thursday when they host Eisenhower.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 67,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 18
Score by Quarters
Punxsy 22 15 18 12 — 67
DCC 8 4 6 0 — 18
Punxsy—67
Sarah Weaver 6 3-10 15, Riley Presloid 5 1-2 16, Chloe Presloid 3 1-2 7, Kierstin Riley 2 0-0 4, Katelyn Griebel 4 0-0 8, Danielle Griebel 4 0-0 9, Amy Poole 0 0-0 0, Maeve Hanley 1 0-0 2, Emily Dobbins 0 0-0 0, Olivia Burkett 0 0-0 0, Emily McMahan 3 0-0 6, Riley Doverspike 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 5-14 67.
DCC—18
Paris Farley 1 0-0 2, Rose Whipple 0 0-0 0, Faith Jacob 1 0-0 2, Jessy Frank 3 0-0 6, Kayley Risser 4 0-0 8, Sophia Ginther 0 0-0 0, JoAnne Case 0 0-0 0, Lauren Davidson 0 0-0 0, Sara Hugler 0 0-0 0, Kourtney Zatsick 0 0-0 0, Haley Semancik 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 0-0 18.
Three-pointers: Punxsy 6 (R. Presloid 5, D. Griebel), DCC 0.