DuBOIS — Answers don’t always come easy.

They certainly didn’t for the DuBois Little League All-Star baseball team as it had plenty of difficulty figuring out pitcher Jake Sikora in an 8-0 loss to Punxsutawney Friday.

DuBois managed just three hits and six baserunners off the big Punxsutawney right-hander through just over five innings.

While Sikora eventually ran out of pitches in the pitch count, it wasn’t early enough for DuBois which got just three runners into scoring position in the contest. Only one of those, Aiden Snowberger, reached as far as third and that came with two outs in the fifth.

Meanwhile, Sikora was as effective as he needed to be, retiring as many as seven-straight batters between the second and fourth innings.

That certainly took any pressure off reliever Coy Martino who came on to get the final three outs in the sixth.

DuBois had three hits in the game, from three different players as Snowberger, Kaden Clark and Andrew Green all singled, but only one reached twice. That was Clark who singled in the first and walked in the sixth.

While the lack of baserunners kept DuBois from mounting any real threats, the game didn’t start to get out of hand until the fifth when Punxsutawney scored the first two of its final six runs.

Until then, Snowberger had kept the Punxsy bats in check, allowing just two runs on four hits.

Unfortunately for DuBois, after that things went from bad to worse as added six runs off Snowberger and a pair of relievers to win going away.

Three Punxsy hitters, Martino, Sikora and Jimmie Neese, all had two hits in the game with Martino picking up a triple and Neese a double while both also drove in two runs.

The first of those extra-base hits resulted in a run as Martino tripled to right to lead off the game and scored on a single by Sikora one batter later to give Punxsy a 1-0 advantage.

The score stayed that way until the fourth when Neese opened the inning with a double and scored on a groundout by Porter Wood two batters later to make it a 2-0 game.

Then, starting in the fifth, the runs came quickly as Punxsy added two in the fifth on a two-run single by Neese to push the margin to 4-0 before finishing things up with four more in the sixth.

DuBois was able to get a couple of runners on against Punxsy in the bottom of the sixth but couldn’t push one past second as Punxsutawney went on to the victory.

DuBois will now travel to Johnsonburg/Kane today at 6 p.m. in a losers’ bracket game.