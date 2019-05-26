DuBOIS — Punxsutawney put an end to St. Marys’ season for the second year in a row, securing a 9-0 victory in the District 9 Class 4A championship game at Heindl Field Friday afternoon.
Last season the Lady Chucks defeated St. Marys 10-0 in five innings in the D-9 championship game on their way to claiming the PIAA 4A title.
Those two D-9 finals have been just a small part of the Lady Dutch’s struggle against Punxsy over the last few seasons.
Friday’s game marked the 12th straight time the Lady Chucks have come out with a victory over St. Marys, including a 6-2 win on the road and a 10-0 win at home during this year’s regular season.
Punxsutawney also secured a pair of wins in the regular season over the Lady Dutch in 2018 before topping them in the title game, while it defeated them in both regular season matchups in 2017 and 2016.
In 2015, Punxsutawney topped the Lady Dutch 4-1 in the district championship game to begin their current streak of four D-9 titles in a row.
The first win on this 12-game streak came in that same season when the Lady Chucks secured a series split by winning the second regular season meeting.
St. Marys’ last win over Punxsutawney came in the two school’s first meeting in 2015, a 6-1 victory.
In Friday’s contest, the Lady Dutch kept things tight early, before Punxsy broke the game open with a seven-run bottom of the fourth.
After Punxsutawney starting pitcher Kendal Johnston retired the second seed Lady Dutch in order behind a pair of strikeouts in the top of the first, the Lady Chucks got to work at the plate.
The bottom of the first was a frame that brought with it a lot of controversy, as in the end the top-seeded Lady Chucks were able to scrape across a run to take an early 1-0 lead.
Madison Stonbraker and Grace Aikens got the inning started with back-to-back walks to put runners on first and second with nobody out.
Johnston then looked to help her own cause by moving both runners up with a sacrifice bunt, as her bunt attempt hit off her leg and was initially ruled a foul ball by the home plate umpire, stating she was still in the batter’s box.
After a discussion with the first-base umpire, it was determined that Johnston was out of the box and she headed into the dugout as it appeared St. Marys had recorded the first out of the frame.
Instead, Punxsutawney head coach Alan Pifer came out to discuss things with the head umpire, which led to a discussion amongst all four umpires that ended with the play being ruled a foul ball and Johnston coming back to the plate.
Later in the same at-bat, Johnston hit a ground ball to short as St. Marys shortstop Britney Shaw fielded the ball, but before she could throw to first she was run into by Stonbraker.
Shaw was able to recover and fire to first in time to get Johnston out as it looked as if the Lady Chucks would have runners on second and third with one away.
The umpire crew got together once again, determining a call of interference on Stonbraker which ruled her out, but did allow Johnston to return to first base.
After a long delay, Sara Weaver followed with a single to center to load the bases with one out.
Elliott Ferrent followed by hitting a hard ground ball to third, as Lady Dutch third baseman Janelle Krug fired to Allison Schlimm at home for the force out and second out of the inning.
With Riley Presloid at the plate, a wild pitch by St. Marys starter Maura Fledderman allowed Johnston to score the game’s first run.
Johnston then struck out the side in the top of the second, as Punxsy looked to add to its lead in the home half of the inning.
They did just that as Holly Hartman led off the frame with an infield single to third and later scored on a two-out single to right field by Stonbraker as the Lady Chucks took a 2-0 lead after two innings of play.
Punxsutawney looked to continue adding to its lead in the third, as Ferrent got things started with a one-out double to right-center field.
Presloid then drove a pitch up the middle, as a diving stop by Shaw at short prevented a run from scoring on the play and put runners at the corners.
Hartman followed by ripping a pitch to the right side, as Lady Dutch second baseman Megan McMackin snared the line drive and fired to first to catch Presloid off the bag for an inning-ending double play.
St. Marys looked to carry that momentum over into the top of the fourth, as Shaw led off with a walk before a two-out single by Schlimm, the team’s first hit of the day, put runners on the corners.
Johnston escaped the jam and kept the Lady Dutch off the board by striking out the following batter.
If that didn’t take the air out of St. Marys’ sails, then the bottom half of the inning certainly did, as Punxsutawney pushed across seven runs on just three hits to take a 9-0 lead.
Abby Gigliotti got the inning started with a double to left-center field, that hit off the top of the fence just inches away form being a home run.
Stonebraker also singled in the inning while Aikens came through with a two-RBI single.
The Lady Chucks later scored a run on an error as the final run of the frame came in on a wild pitch.
St. Marys turned to Brianna Grotzinger on the mound, as she pitched the final 2 2/3 innings of the game and retired all eight Punxsutawney batters she faced behind a pair of strikeouts.
Johnston retired the Lady Dutch in order in the fifth and seventh innings, as their best chance to get on the board cam in the fifth.
Grotzinger and Fledderman reached on back-to-back two-out singles, but Johnston ended the inning by forcing a fly out to left field.
Johnston finished the game with three hits allowed over seven innings while walking one and striking out nine to record the shutout victory.
Punxsutawney now advances to the PIAA tournament which begins June 3.