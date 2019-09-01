STRATTANVILLE — While Moniteau was trying to control the clock and play keep away from the Clarion offense, the Bobcats took advantage of nearly every opportunity they had in scoring four of their touchdowns on three plays or less in a 42-8 victory over the Warriors on Friday evening at the C-L High School football field.
Clarion (2-0) scored 35 points on just 13 plays in the first half in taking a 35-0 lead to the locker room. Conversely, Moniteau ran 39 offensive plays and had nothing to show for it.
After missing on his first two passing attempts Cal German completed his next six passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns. Ethan Burford hauled in two passes for 128 with two scores while Austin Newcomb added two catches for 57 yards and two scores. Hunter Craddock added one catch for 43 yards.
“Each week he’s going to get better,” said Clarion head coach Larry Wiser about his junior quarterback. “He overthrew a couple of passes in the beginning but then he started hitting his targets. The Hunter Craddock catch was something else with him juggling it a bit. That was one of the better catches of the night. He’s been working so hard on his pass catching.”
Newcomb led the Bobcats rushing attack with 85 yards on seven carries with two scores. Colton Zacherl added 31 yards on three carries.
“We knew they were putting a lot of guys up front to try and stop the run,” said Wiser. “That left them in zero coverage which gave us room in the passing game. Ethan is one of the fastest guys in District 9. Davey (Eggleton) had a nice game plan for that so I have to give him credit for that.”
Things didn’t start well for Clarion as Moniteau took the opening kickoff and kept the ball for seven plays and used up five minutes of the quarter.
The Warriors converted on a fake punt to gain a first down. However, on the second punt attempt, punter Ethan McDeavitt was ruled down when he caught the snap at the Warriors 23 yard line where Clarion would take over.
On the first Clarion offensive play of the game Newcomb broke several tackles inside before breaking it to the outside and scoring from 23 yards out. The two point conversion failed leaving the score 6-0 with 6:51 to play in the quarter.
Moniteau then ran 12 plays moving from their own 18 to the Clarion 36, but a pair of negative plays pushed the ball back to Warriors territory when they were forced to punt. The Warriors did convert another fake punt during the drive.
Clarion took over at their own 25 following the punt. After an incomplete pass, Newcomb rushed for 29 yards to the Warriors 48 as the quarter ended.
Six plays into the second quarter German connected with Newcomb from 22 yards out for a touchdown. Newcomb added the two-point conversion run for a 14-0 lead with 9:49 remaining in the second.
Another nine play drive by Moniteau ended in a punt that ended in a negative seven yards giving Clarion the ball at their own 45 to start their next drive.
German connected with Burford for a 55 yard touchdown on the next play following the punt. Beau Verdill would add his first of four straight PAT kicks to push the lead to 21-0 with 4:16 to play in the half.
Moniteau then went three and out on their next possession and was forced to punt from deep in their own end. Newcomb returned the punt from midfield to the Warriors 35 yard line.
On the next play Newcomb hauled in a 35 yard touchdown pass from German which would push the lead to 28-0 with 2:41 to play.
Moniteau (0-2) drove to the Clarion 30 on five plays before quarterback David Stamm fumbled following an eight yard run which was recovered by Clarion’s Colton Zacherl at the Bobcats 18 yard line.
After a penalty pushed the Bobcats back to their own 11, German completed a pass to Cutter Boggess for 16 yards.
German then found a Burford down the sideline for a 73 yard scoring strike. Verdill made the PAT kick for a 35-0 halftime lead.
“Despite scoring how we did in the first half we were still a little sloppy in the special teams,” said Wiser. “That’s my area so I’ll probably stay up thinking about that. We have things we need to work on.”
With the running clock to start the second half, Clarion capped a seven play 80 yard drive on a three yard touchdown run by Newcomb. Verdill added the PAT kick for a 42-0 lead.
The big play of the drive was the 43 yard pass from German to Craddock.
Moniteau scored their lone touchdown on a Nick Martino three yard touchdown run with 3:39 to play in the contest. McDeavitt turned a bad snap on the PAT attempt into a two-point run for the 42-8 score.
“We were hoping to be at this point after two games,” said Wiser. “We take them one game at a time. “We need to try and avoid the injury bug.
“We had Mitch Knepp go down and we’re hoping for some good news there. We’re trying to find guys to plug in and it changed some things we were able to do on both sides of the ball tonight. Moniteau has some big backs who run hard.”
JD Dessicino led Moniteau with 72 yards rushing on 16 carries. Martino added 45 yards on 12 attempts.
Stamm completed 2-of-4 passes for 14 yards.
“We’ll enjoy this win tonight and we’ll start looking at what we can do against Karns City starting tomorrow.”
Clarion returns to action for Week 2 Friday at home against Karns City at 7 p.m.