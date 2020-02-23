HYDE — After a one-year hiatus from taking the team trophy at the District 9 Class AA Individual Championships, the Brookville Raiders returned to the top of the ladder Saturday afternoon at Clearfield Area High School.
Going 5-0 in the finals and crowning five champions while also running the table in the consolation finals and going 5-for-5 in third-place bouts, the Raiders qualified 10 wrestlers for this weekend’s PIAA Northwest Regional Tournament in Sharon.
The Raiders had senior heavyweight and reigning state champion Colby Whitehill win his third district title while sophomore Owen Reinsel won his second title, this time at 113 pounds. Winning their first crowns were junior Cayden Walter at 106, freshman Brayden Kunselman at 120 and junior Nathan Taylor at 220.
Going into what figured to be a tight race for the team title, the Raiders ran away from the field with 221.5 points, over 50 ahead of runner-up Brockway (170). Johnsonburg (167.5), Port Allegany (164.5) and Kane (154) weren’t far behind the Rovers.
The Raiders finished third last year behind the Rovers and Kane after winning the previous five point titles at the individual tournament.
“We try to finish every weekend every tournament with a win, whether it’s third, fifth, or seventh and it was nice to see the 11 out of 13 guys do that this weekend. We knew it was going to be a battle coming in and thought it was going be a lot tighter,” said Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer, who won his ninth Lenny Ferraro Memorial Coach of the Year Award in the past 12 years.
“Credit to our guys or guys showed up,” he continued. “Our guys showed up and put it together for two days and I’m just really proud. There’s not much I can say, but I will say this and I said it last year when we lost this. We want to win everything we enter. But for our group this year, our big goal is to get to Hershey and that’s every year. That’s the big goal. You want to win this tournament and it’s nice to win this tournament, but at the end of the day, getting those kids to Hershey is what’s important. This was a nice a nice way to cap off the season heading into the regional tournament.”
Whitehill pinned his way to his third title, a 12 seconds against Sheffield’s Dana Campbell, 45 seconds against Cameron County’s Timmy Hasselman and 1:46 against No. 2 seed Kobe Bonanno of Redbank Valley.
The unbeaten Whitehill is the top-ranked heavyweight in the state as per papowerwrestling.com while Bonanno is No. 25. He’s the 11th Raider to win at least three D9 titles.
Reinsel’s second title came against the same foe in Port Allegany’s Braedon Johnson, who had lost their previous three meetings over the past two seasons including 8-2 in last year’s 106 finals then 10-0 earlier this year at the D9 Duals.
This year’s final rematch wasn’t as easy for Reinsel, who scored the only points of the bout with an escape and takedown in the second period.
The top-seeded Kunselman’s title at 120 didn’t look possible as his bout with No. 3 seed Mark Palmer of Brockway. Palmer led Kunselman 6-3 with less than a minute to go in regulation.
Palmer was hit with a penalty point on leg scissors, then a stalling point with six seconds left just before Kunselman escaped before the final buzzer to force overtime at 6-6. Then with 35 seconds left in the 60-second takedown period, Kunselman took down Palmer for the win.
The No. 5-ranked Taylor needed just two wins to capture the title in a five-man weight class at 220. He survived an upset bid by Redbank Valley’s Ray Shreckengost in the semifinals, getting an escape with four seconds left on the clock, shortly after getting reversed, to win 7-6.
In the finals against No. 17 Justin Young of Port Allegany, Taylor jumped out early with a four-point move in the first period, then put things away with three nearfall points in the third to win 9-2.
Five Raiders reached the consolation finals and with a regional berth in hand and all won their matches — Josh Popson at 126 pounds, Wyatt Kulik at 152, Wyatt Griffin at 160, Elliot Park at 182 and Cole LaBenne at 195.
Popson, seeded No. 2, pinned No. 7 seed Adam Stine of Brockway before losing a rematch to Redbank Valley’s Trenten Rupp, who pinned him at the end of the second period. He rebounded in the consolations with a 10-6 decision over Curwensville’s Nik Fegert and 4-0 blanking of Kane’s Harley Morris.
Kulik, seeded No. 5, opened with two pins, including one over No. 4 seed Thomas Wilson of Coudersport in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals against top-seeded Jake Wickett of Johnsonburg, he dropped a 13-4 major decision. In the consolations, he won two straight, a 5-1 decision over Brockway’s Linkin Nichols and 4-0 win over No. 2 seed Colton Gietler of Oswayo Valley in the third-place bout.
Griffin, the No. 6, pinned No. 3 seed Taro Tanaka of Port Allegany in the quarterfinals before dropping a 7-3 decision to No. 2 seed Cole Casilio of Johnsonburg in the semifinals. He also rallied with two straight wins with a pin Cameron County’s Wendell O’Brian and Clarion’s No. 4 seed Cutter Boggess to claim third.
Park had an eventful weekend at 182. Friday night in the quarterfinals, the No. 4-seeded junior won a grudge match with No. 5 seed Hudson Martz of Redbank Valley. Park built a 10-0 lead with two five-point moves and then in a bizarre finish, was dumped by Martz in the third period and nearly pinned with a five-point move.
On a restart, Martz took Park down and Park took injury time not long before Martz was disqualified for punching Park on the mat.
Saturday, Park and top-seeded Ethan Finch of Sheffield was tied at 2-2 before Finch pinned him. Park then rebounded with two consolation wins, including a 2-1 win over Curwensville’s Duane Brady to clinch a regional berth and 2-1 ultimate tiebreaker rideout win over Johnsonburg’s Tyler Watts in the third-place bout. Watts was seeking his 100th career win.
LaBenne, seeded third, pinned Curwensville’s Nick Holbert before losing a 4-2 decision to No. 2 seed Aiden Gardner of Redbank Valley in the semifinals. Then two straight wins netted him a third-place finish as he pinned Kane’s Dakota Neal and edged No. 4 seed Derek Kallenborn of Port Allegany, 3-1.