STRATTANVILLE — In a game dominated by offense, it was a couple late huge defensive plays that helped Brookville secure a wild 49-30 victory against Central Clarion County that spoiled Homecoming night at Clarion-Limestone High School.
Both teams offenses took turns marching up and down the field all night long. The Raiders scored touchdowns on seven of their 10 possessions, while the Wildcats put points on the board on five of 10 drives — including four of five in the first half.
The end result was a shootout late into the second half after Central Clarion held a slim 23-22 lead at the break on the strength of a Beau Verdill 27-yard field goal with 1:35 on the clock.
The teams traded scores to open the third quarter — Brookville getting a 6-yard touchdown catch from Braiden Davis on a screen play and the Wildcats a 3-yard TD grab by Cutter Boggess. A Verdill extra point knotted things at 30-30 late in the third.
Davis proved to be the star of the night for the Raiders, as the big sophomore running back accounted for 146 total yards and three touchdowns. He had 15 carries for 107 yards and a score and hauled in five catches for 39 yards and two TDs.
Brookville responded with its second touchdown drive of the second half, a 10-play, 60-yard march capped by a 9-yard TD pass by Jack Krug to Kyle MacBeth that put the Raiders back up 36-30 with 11:50 to play.
Central Clarion tried to answer back yet again in the game and reached the Brookville 21 on its ensuing possession. However, a holding penalty pushed the Wildcats back on a first down play, then disaster struck a play later.
Central Clarion went with a little trickery and called a halfback pass, but Cutter Boggess' heave down the middle of the field was intercepted by Krug and returned back the Raiders' 40.
Brookville wasted little time finding the end zone, as a 28-yard pass from Krug to Brayden Kunselman jump-started a 60-yard touchdown drive. Kunselman finished things off with a 9-yard TD grab as he found himself wide open going to the post in the middle of the end zone.
Kunselman's score put the the Raiders up 42-30 with 4:22 remaining. Kunselman had five grabs for 88 yards, while Krug completed 19 of 31 passes for 259 yards with foiur touchdowns and one interception.
Knowing the Wildcats needed to score, and quickly, Brookville pinned their ears back on the ensuing possession. Nathan Taylor came up with a huge sack, dropping Wildcat QB Calvin German for an 11-yard loss that ultimately led to a turnover on downs at the Central Clarion 16.
Robert Keth scored from five yards out two plays later to help set the final at 49-30. Brookville then ended the game in style as freshman Charlie Krug picked off a German pass to allow the Raiders to take two knees to end the game.
The victory was Brookville's first against a Larry Wiser coached team since 2011, with Wiser winning eight straight games during that time while coaching Clarion — which became Central Clarion this year as part of a co-op with featuring Clarion-Limestone and North Clarion.
The game opened as a back-and-forth battle with the teams scoring on game's first six possessions.
Brookville opened the scoring when Keth scored from two yards out just 3:25 into the game. The Raiders later got a 10-yard TD catch from Davis where Krug flipped the ball to him in the flat on a roll out. Davis added a 7-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter that put Brookville up 22-14 at the time.
Central Clarion countered each of those scores, with a big 36-yard TD catch by Boggess opening the Wildcats scoring in the first quarter. German hit Breckin Rex on an 11-yard score on the first play of the second quarter to make it a 14-12 game, while his 16-yard TD toss to Christian Simko later made it 22-20 before Verdill's field goal put the Wildcats up at the half.
German completed 16 of 34 passes for 227 yards with four touchdowns and the one interception. Boggess hauled in seven catches for 119 yards and two scores while adding 56 yards on the ground.
Brookville (2-0) hosts Karns City next Friday, while Central Clarion (1-1) travels to Moniteau.
BROOKVILLE 49,
CENTRAL CLARION 30
Score by Quarters
Brookville;16;6;8;19;—;49
Central Clarion;6;17;7;0;—;30
First Quarter
BV—Robert Keth 2 run (Robert Keth run), 8:35.
CC—Cutter Boggess 36 pass from Calvin German (pass failed), 6:49.
BV—Braiden Davis 10 pass from Jack Krug (Robert Keth run), 5:39.
Second Quarter
CC—Breckin Rex 11 pass from Galvin German (Breckin Rex run), 11:53.
BV—Braiden Davis 7 run (run failed), 9:32.
CC—Christian Simko 16 pass from Calvin German (pass failed), 7:22.
CC—Beau Verdill 27 field goal, 1:35.
Third Quarter
BV—Braiden Davis 6 pass from Jack Krug (Robert Keth pass from Jack Krug), 6:24.
CC—Cutter Boggess 3 pass from Calvin German (Beau Verdill kick), 3:56.
Fourth Quarter
BV—Kyle MacBeth 9 pass from Jack Krug (pass failed), 11:50.
BV—Brayden Kunselman 9 pass from Jack Krug (pass failed), 4:22.
BV—Robert Keth 5 riun (Hayden Cramer kick), 2:09.
___
;BV;CC
First downs;23;15
Rushes-yards;31-191;24-111
Comp-Att-Int;19-31-1;16-35-2
Passing Yards;259;227
Total Plays-Yards;62-450;59-338
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0
Punts;1-34;1-35
Penalties-Yards;9-55;6-52
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Brookville—Braiden Davis 15-107, Robert Keth 5-28, Jack Krug 5-51, Kyle MacBeth 3-9, Creed Kneep 1-0, Team 2-(-4).
Central Clarion—Cutter Boggess 9-56, Breckin Rex 8-27, Calvin German 6-27, Cooper Shall 1-1.
PASSING
Brookville—Jack Krug 19 of 31, 259 yds., 4 TDs, 1 Int.
Central Clarion—Calvin German 16 of 34, 227 yds., 4 TDs, 1 Int.; Cutter Boggess 0 of 1, 1 int.
RECEIVING
Brookville—Brayden Kunselman 5-88, Kyle MacBeth3-61, Robert Keth 4-45, Braiden Davis 5-39, Ryan Daisley 2-26.
Central Clarion—Cutter Boggess 7-119, Ethan Burford 2-35, Breckin Rex 4-45, Hunter 1-6, Christian Simko 1-16, Jason Ganoe 1-6.
INTERCEPTIONS
Brookville—Jack Krug, Charlie Krug.
Central Clarion—Ethan Burford.