BROOKVILLE — As far as blowouts go, this was a shocker.
Sensing a big challenge on what served as Senior Night for the Brookville Raiders, who needed two overtimes to squeak out a thrilling 42-41 win at Karns City a year ago, that’s not what it turned out to be as the Raiders turned in a convincing performance Friday night.
Limiting the Gremlins to just 74 yards on 44 offensive plays, the Raiders marched to an easy 44-0 win to improve to 3-0. The Raiders intercepted six passes from two different Gremlins quarterbacks and returned one of them for a touchdown.
Kyle MacBeth, who had two of those interceptions, set the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock into motion with his 45-yard run to make it 38-0 with 4:34 left in the third quarter. Three plays later, Robert Keth returned the unit’s fifth interception 43 yards to the end zone to set the final score.
“I thought we could come out and beat them, but I didn’t think it would be like this,” said Raiders coach Scott Park, whose team travels to Moniteau next Friday. “I had confidence in the team, but this isn’t what we saw on film with Karns City, so I was a little hesitant coming in. I was a little concerned, but the kids stepped up and matched Karns City’s toughness, which is what we worried about.”
The Raiders scored on six of their first seven possessions of the game, then added the Keth pick-six to wrap up a dominating night. The Raiders racked up 394 yards of offense with quarterback Jack Krug throwing for 271 yards, completing 26 of 37 passes with three touchdowns along with a rushing touchdown.
Four of the five Raiders who caught balls had five ore more catches led by Brayden Kunselman’s eight receptions for 102 yards and two TDs covering 25 yards in the first half and 18 in the second half. Robert Keth caught six passes for 85 yards while Kyle MacBeth (5-48) and Ryan Daisley (5-27) also caught balls.
MacBeth, who came into the season with 11 career interceptions, added to more to his total and moved into third place by himself on the team’s all-time list. Linebacker Nathan Taylor also intercepted two passes while Keth and John Colgan picked off the other two passes.
The Raiders limited the Gremlins to 56 yards rushing on 26 attempts, sacking quarterbacks Eric Booher and Brayden Christie a combined four times, Booher four times with Elliott Park with two sacks, and Linkin Radaker and Creed Knepp with one each.
The Karns City quarterbacks were a combined 3-for-18 for 18 yards to go with the six interceptions.
“We also knew going in that they’re strength was running and our’s was our defense up the middle, so it was our best against their best,” Park said.
The Raiders went 70 yards on 11 plays for their first score on Krug’s 15-yard TD pass to MacBeth. They turned MacBeth’s first interception at the end of the first quarter into a touchdown 11 plays later on Krug’s 16-yard pass to Keth to make it 12-0.
MacBeth’s second pick came two plays after the ensuing kickoff and the Raiders turned that into points as well as Kunselman hauled in the 25-yarder from Krug for an 18-0 lead with 4:47 left in the second quarter.
Then on fourth-and-one with 33.8 seconds left, Krug skipped around the right end for an 8-yard run to make it 25-0 by halftime.
Taylor’s first interception led to points as well seven plays later when Krug found Kunselman again for the 18-yarder to make it 32-0 with 8:32 left in the third. Taylor’s second pickoff led to the Mercy Rule points on the next possession and it was MacBeth’s 45-yarder that got the clock going. Keth’s interception three plays after the ensuing kickoff set the final.
Karns City (2-1) visits Punxsutawney this Friday.