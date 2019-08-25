BRADFORD — Spinning its first shutout in two seasons, the Brookville Raiders got their football season off in dominating fashion by overwhelming Bradford on the road Friday night, 51-0.
Dominating both sides of the ball, the Raiders limited the Owls to just 97 yards of offense while forcing five turnovers. They built a 37-0 lead by halftime and started the second half with the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock. It’s the first shutout win since a 36-0 blanking of Punxsutawney in 2017.
Last year, the Raiders outgunned Bradford 69-60 in a season-opening win where both teams combined to rack up over 1,300 yards of offense.
“We had a chip on our shoulder,” Park said of his defense after the game with the Bradford Era. “Our defenses in the past have given up a lot of points and a part of that is the style that we play.
“One person (in the media) picked us to give up 74 points tonight and that was a big thing on our mind. I was pleased with the effort, I thought we came out and we set the tone on offense and then we set the tone on defense right after that on Bradford’s first series.”
While the defense held the Owls in check, the Raiders put together a 427-yard performance on offense that saw four different players score touchdowns.
Junior quarterback Jack Krug, who missed most of last season with a broken collarbone, led the way by completing 17 of 26 passes for 199 yards and four touchdowns, two to Ryan Daisley covering 25 and four yards, one to Kyle MacBeth for six yards and a 13-yarder to Cole LaBenne who also started the scoring with a 1-yarder less than two minutes into the game.
Krug also ran for 153 yards on just four carries, ripping off a 59-yard run to set up LaBenne’s first touchdown and blasting 77 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter that saw the Raiders score 22 points in the final 4:33 of the half.
Bradford’s closest move to the end zone stalled at the Raiders’ 21 early in the second quarter. MacBeth had two interceptions in the first half, setting up Krug’s 13-yard TD pass to LaBenne and then his own 6-yard TD reception from Krug with 17 seconds left before halftime.
LaBenne’s fumble recovery at the Owls’ 40 led to Daisley’s second TD pass from Krug from four yards out with 1:14 left in the third quarter.
In the fourth with the backups in, quarterback Miles Bogush flipped a short screen pass to Truman Sharp who beat the Bradford defense to the end zone for a 31-yard TD to set the final score.
The Raiders host Brockway this Friday in another Large School Division matchup
q q q
Bradford Era Sports Editor Anthony Sombrotto contributed to this story.