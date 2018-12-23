BROOKVILLE — Two days after a 25-point loss to Ridgway, the Brookville Raiders basketball team found itself staring at an eerily similar scenario.

Down 6-0 around four minutes into the game.

Friday night, it was visiting St. Marys that had the Raiders pinned down early. However, this time around the Raiders shook off their sluggish start and recovered in resounding fashion for a 48-26 win over the Flying Dutchmen.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak and the Raiders improved to 3-3 (1-1 D9 League) going into the holiday break. They’ll head to next week’s DuBois Holiday Tournament, opening Friday with the host Beavers.

“We needed it,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said. “We needed some good news. It’s been work, work, work, look at this defense and what wasn’t working and we weren’t playing desperate. We started playing desperate. It showed the whole game tonight and I hope it leads into more games. DuBois is next. It’s not getting easier and this is a good confidence-builder.”

The Raiders led 17-14 at halftime, then outscored the Dutch 16-1 in the third quarter. St. Marys went a span of 12:45 from the midway point of the second quarter until the 7:27 mark of the fourth quarter without a field goal.

By then, the Raiders were up 33-17 and the Dutch wouldn’t get closer than 14 points the rest of the way. Brookville led by as many as 25 points in the waning moments of the game.

St. Marys shot a lowly 18 percent (8-for-45) from the field while the Raiders, despite their slow start, shot 52 percent (22-for-42) from the floor.

“We played four quarters of defense,” Park said. “We still struggled at the beginning getting started. I could see it again. You get down 6-0 missing shots and start that fear of this is how we dug a hole we couldn’t dig out. I was pleased with how they worked. They played solid defense, worked the ball around better on offense and things started to go from there.”

No player from either team reached double figures in scoring. Bryan Dworek and Logan Byerly each scored eight points. Aaron Park scored seven points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Lucas Lasko led the Dutch (3-3, 0-1) with nine points, scoring all his points on three first-half 3-pointers. Nick Catalone scored seven points while Anthony Cortina, missing time in the first half with foul trouble, scored six points and collected a game-high nine rebounds.