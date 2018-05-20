BROOKVILLE — High expectations for the Brookville Raiders track and field team were just about met 100 percent at Friday’s District 9 Class AA Championships. The defending champion Raiders racked up another 100-point effort in 115 and change for their third title overall in program history.

The Raiders, who crowned four champions, qualified eight different athletes in nine events. They blew by the field by over 55 points, with Elk County Catholic in a distant second with 60 points.

Last year, the Raiders finished 36 1/2 points ahead of the Crusaders for their first title since 2010.

“Everybody thinks track is an individual sport, but these guys made it a team sport. When we had our meeting yesterday, I went through event by event and what we needed from everyone,” Raiders head coach Dan Murdock said. “It started with the 4x800. They needed to score and they did. All three of our district titles had a 4x800 on the fringe to score and they did.

“I wanted to everyone to hear what everyone else’s job was and at the end of the day you think that one point here or there doesn’t matter, but it did. Everybody did their job and it was a team effort, so I’m very pleased with that.”

Two Raiders relays dominated their way to convincing wins in the 4x100- and 4x400-meter relays. Freshman Jack Krug, sophomore Ian Thrush, junior Bryan Dworek and senior John Frank bested their own school record in the 4x100 with a blistering time of 43.19 seconds.

Then at the end of the night, junior Dillon Olson, Krug, Thrush and Frank capped off a title with a school-record run the 4x400 with a 3:26.92, topping the previous mark of 3:27.04 set way back in 1992 by their head coach, Donnie McNutt, Mike Shaffer and Ben Winkworth.

In difficult headwind conditions that cost more than one sprinter a shot at states on the qualifying standard, Thrush raced to a title in the 100 dash in 11.31, beating a talented field including defending champion Brendan Zerfoss of Clarion.

Zerfoss beat Thrush in the 200 dash, but a top-two finish automatically earns a spot to this weekend’s PIAA Championships at Shippensburg University.

The Raiders’ other title went to Dworek, a repeat champion in the long jump. He edged junior senior teammate De-Angelo Coffey by 1 3/4 inches with a winning leap of 21 feet, 5 1/2 inches. Dworek also scored in the dashes, winding up third in the 200 dash and fourth in the 100 dash.

Coffey also punched a ticket to states by tying for second place in the high jump, clearing 6 feet. He also finished third in the triple jump.

Olson advances to states in both hurdles events. He grabbed an automatic berth by his second-place finish to Moniteau standout Jacob Patton in the 110 hurdles (15.65) while placing third but qualifying by time in the 300 hurdles at 40.41 seconds.

Junior Ethan Brentham gets his first trip to states as well with a second-place finish in the 1,600 run, crossing the line in 4:35.55. He also finished fifth in the 3,200 run.

The Raiders also got more points from Krug, who finished fifth in the 200 dash.

Sophomore Cameron Hooven scored in two events, finishing fifth in the 110 hurdles and tying for fourth in the high jump. He just missed points with a seventh in the long jump and eighth in the triple jump.

Another hurdler, junior Addison Singleton, finished fourth in the 110s and freshman Kyle MacBeth finished fifth in the javelin.