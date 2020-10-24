BROOKVILLE — Unstoppable, the Brookville Raiders blasted their way to a playoff win for the first time in 10 years.
And for the first time in five years, someone beat the Ridgway Elkers in a D-9 playoff game.
Brookville scored on its first seven possessions, putting up 40 points by halftime and rolled to a 49-15 over the Elkers, who were gunning for a fifth straight D-9 title. The 7-0 Raiders meet Karns City in next Friday’s D-9 Class AA final in Brockway.
The Raiders, who hadn’t won a playoff game since a 2010 semifinal win over Moniteau, hadn’t won a postseason game on their own turf since 1999. And, if they beat the Gremlins next week, it’ll be their first D-9 crown since 2006.
“For the program, it’s big and we want to get back to where we’re contending every year and that requires you win a playoff game,” Raiders head coach Scott Park said. “For me, it’s my first one and I’ve said it all year, I’m so proud of these guys and they do whatever you want them to do. We were behind the eight-ball a little bit tonight missing some guys and a couple guys hurt but it worked out.”
Raiders senior quarterback Jack Krug turned in a marvelous playoff performance, accounting for seven touchdowns and scoring two of those himself. He scrambled for a 44-yard TD run on fourth-and-seven on the fifth play of the game to get the scoring started and later on a fake punt and behind used as a long-snapper, he hauled in his first-ever TD catch at any level, dashing 58 yards off a pass from Robert Keth.
Otherwise, he was picking apart another defensive secondary, completing 16 of 23 passes for 389 yards and five TDs and another 56 yards rushing on four carries before leaving after snaps into the four quarter.
He connected with four different receivers as Keth caught a 50-yarder and finished with 153 yards on five receptions. Brayden Kunselman returned to the lineup after two games and had four catches for 118 yards with a 65-yard TD grab. Krug hit Braiden Davis for a 19-yard TD pass in the first half and connected twice with Ryan Daisley from 8 and 23 yards out.
The Raiders wound up amassing 544 yards of offense.
“Our offense is really clicking right now and I’m so excited for these guys and I’m really proud of my son, who played tonight with a torn ACL but was cleared to play and Wyatt Thrush filled in for Nathan Taylor (wrestling at Super 32 Challenge this weekend) and they did the job and that’s all you can ask for. We’ll regroup and get ready for next week.”
The Raiders haven’t been 7-0 since starting their 1971 season with that mark before finishing 8-1.
Ridgway, which dropped to 3-3, responded to Brookville’s opening drive by chewing up just over nine minutes off the first-quarter clock. But the Elkers, on their 16th play of the drive, were stopped on downs when Ben Briggs’ pass on fourth-and-four from the Raiders’ 5 fell incomplete.
From there, the Raiders scored two touchdowns on their next four plays from scrimmage and the rout was on. Krug hit Kunselman with a 65-yard TD pass with 19.5 seconds left in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead and then after Charlie Krug intercepted Briggs on the third play of the second quarter and on the next Raiders’ offensive play, Krug hit Keth for their 50-yard TD for a 21-0 31 seconds into the second quarter.
That score started a 41-point second quarter combined scoring by both teams.
Ridgway cracked the scoreboard on the following possession when Briggs hit Dominic Cherry for a 34-yard pass to make it 21-7. Keth’s fake punt 58-yard TD pass to Krug capped the next drive and then after stopping the Elkers on downs at the Raiders’ 26, they scored again to make it 33-7 when Krug hit Daisley for their 8-yarder with 3:48 left before halftime.
But, the teams weren’t done.
Luke Zimmerman returned the ensuing kickoff 86 yards for an Elkers touchdown and a 33-15 score, but that only gave the Raiders more time to score again and that took just four more plays with Krug’s 19-yarder to Davis with 2:29 left and the 40-15 halftime lead.
Not much happened in the second half after the Raiders scored their final touchdown on the opening drive, needing just four plays to go 65 yards with Krug hitting Daisley again for a 23-yard TD pass. They tacked on a safety to set the final score with 2:15 left in the fourth quarter.
Briggs, who left the game on the opening drive of the second half with an injury, completed 11 of 20 passes for 192 yards with his touchdown and an interception. The Elkers were limited to just 57 yards rushing on 32 attempts.
Eric Salberg had three catches for 76 yards, Howard caught five passes for 62 yards, Camron Marciniak had four catches for 41 yards and Cherry had two catches for 41 yards.
BROOKVILLE 49,
RIDGWAY 15
Score By Quarters
Ridgway;0;15;0;0;—;15
Brookville;14;26;7;2;—;49
First Quarter
B - Jack Krug 44 run (Hayden Kramer kick), 10:19.
B - Brayden Kunselman 65 pass from Krug (Kramer kick), :19.5.
Second Quarter
B - Robert Keth 50 pass to Krug (Kramer kick), 11:29.
R - Dominic Cherry 34 pass from Ben Briggs (Luke Zimmerman kick), 9:15.
B - Krug 58 pass from Keth (conversion failed), 6:49.
B - Ryan Daisley 8 pass from Krug (kick blocked), 3:48.
R - Luke Zimmerman 86 kick return (Camron Marciniak run), 3:29.
B - Braiden Davis 19 pass from Krug (Kramer kick), 2:29.
Third Quarter
B - Daisley 23 pass from Krug (Kramer kick), 9:09.
Fourth Quarter
B - Safety, Rayce Millard tackled in end zone, 2:15.
___
;B;R
First downs;21;13
Rushes-yards;20-82;32-57
Comp-Att-Int;20-29-0;14-26-2
Passing Yards;462;220
Total Plays-Yards;49-544;58-277
Fumbles-Lost;3-1;3-2
Punts;1-47;1-40
Penalties-Yards;8-57;5-40
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Brookville — Jack Krug 4-56, Tate Lindermuth 4-23, Kyle MacBeth 1-5, Creed Knepp 2-5, Braiden Davis 2-3, Cam Moore 3-0, Bryce Weaver 3-0, Charlie Krug 1-0.
Ridgway — Dom Allegretto 2-42, Ben Briggs 10-18, Ricky Delhunty 1-6, Eric Salberg 5-5, Damron Marciniak 3-3, Luke Zimmerman 2-2, Jonathan Hinton 2-1, Dominic Cherry 4-1, Eric Hoffman 1-1, Rayce Millard 1-(-4), Team 1-(-18).
Passing
Brookville — Jack Krug 16-for-23, 389 yards, 5 TDs; Charlie Krug 3-for-5, 15 yards; Robert Keth 1-for-1, 58 yards, 1 TD.
Ridgway — Ben Briggs 11-for-20, 192 yards, 1 TD, 1 Int.; Jonathan Hinton 3-for-4, 28 yards, 1 Int.; Camron Marciniak 1-for-1, 0 yards, Team 0-for-1.
Receiving
Brookville — Robert Keth 5-153, Brayden Kunselman 4-118, Kyle MacBeth 2-63, Jack Krug 1-58, Ryan Daisley 3-28, Braiden Davis 1-19, Truman Sharp 3-15, Tate Lindermuth 1-8.
Ridgway — Eric Salberg 3-76, Will Howard 5-62, Camron Marciniak 4-41, Dominic Cherry 2-41, Dan Park 1-0.
Interceptions
Brookville — Charlie Krug, Robert Keth.