SHIPPENSBURG — Out of the gate in snow flurries, didn’t take long for the Brookville Raiders track and field team to establish that it’d be a strong year ahead. Saturday at a steamy Seth Grove Stadium at Shippensburg University, the Raiders finished off a special season.

In the meet-ending 4x400-meter relay at the PIAA Class AA Championships, the Raiders grinded out an eighth-place finish to wrap up their fourth medal.

The foursome of freshman Jack Krug, sophomore Ian Thrush, junior Dillon Olson and senior John Frank crossed the line in 3:25.91. They qualified for the finals on Friday with a school-record 3:24.89.

Considering the heat and the fact that the busy Thrush was completing his ninth race of the weekend and Olson had run three hurdle races, finishing less than a second slower was fairly remarkable.

Thrush reached the 200 dash finals and placed sixth right behind Clarion’s Brendan Zerfoss while Thrush, Krug, Frank and junior Bryan Dworek combined for a fifth-place finish in the 4x100 relay with a time of 43.23 seconds. They ran a 43.02 in the prelims to qualify as the fourth seed.

Friday, Dworek fought through some headwind and claimed a seventh-place medal in the long jump at 20 feet, 10 inches.

“It was so much fun just to be this busy all weekend,” Raiders head coach Dan Murdock said. “We’ve had the girls with the Newsomes and busy weekends and that was five or six years ago, but we’ve never had this on the boys side. I said before this was our best team ever and it is and it was so much fun to be in so many events.

“It’s not like anything bad happened,” Murdock added. “There was nothing bad this weekend. A couple of kids were disappointed, but when you bring 18 kids (girls and boys) and walk away with four medals and three we’ve never medaled in before, it’s pretty hard to find fault anywhere.”

Thrush, the D9 champion in the 100 dash, reached the semifinals there as well and wound up 11th in 11.28 with 11.25 making the finals. In the 200 prelims Friday, Thrush qualified for the semifinals with a 22.86, the same time as the Bobcats’ Zerfoss. In the semis, they both landed finals berths with a 22.55 for Thrush and 22.59 for Zerfoss. Thrush ran a 23.04 in the finals to Zerfoss’ fifth in 22.94.

Then throw in his two medal relay legs and it was an impressively busy and successful weekend for the Raiders sophomore.

“It’s been a great weekend,” Thrush said. “I’m thinking in my head it’s the best and worst weekend because I feel so tired, but it was super-fun to come out here and get three state medals. It was a great weekend. Our 4x4 finished it off, getting our second-best time and it’s just been great.

“We ran super-good on Friday and get into the finals of the 4x1 and 4x4 and in the 200 having to run all the prelims to get to the finals, that’s tough to do. It wore me down. That might be the toughest, but all three took tremendous efforts.”

Dworek was caught by surprise with his medaling with a sub 21-foot long jump, but the conditions Friday morning weren’t easy with headwind and he managed to get into the finals and medal with his seventh.

“The run-throughs I thought felt good. I don’t understand, “ Dworek said. “The headwind was bad, but I was hitting the board decent. I just couldn’t get it done in the finals. This year was the first year I thought I could medal because last year I was kind of hurt and when I was a freshman, I was just getting used to it. I’ll get it next year.”

Olson came close in his medal chase in the hurdles. He reached the semifinals in the 110s on Friday with a preliminary round time of 15.59 to qualify 14th out of 16. Then in the semifinals Saturday, he was 13th in 15.58.

In Friday’s 300 prelims, Olson was closer, finishing ninth and needing a top eight to reach the finals with a 40.01. Eighth place went to Moniteau’s D9 champion Jacob Patton (39.74), who went on to finish sixth in the finals.

Also on Friday, junior De-Angelo Coffey jumped in the high and long jumps. He finished 18th in the long jump at 19 feet, 11 1/4 inches and tied for 14th in the high jump, clearing the bar at 5 feet, 10 inches.

Junior Ethan Brentham, in his first trip to states, was 18th in the 1,600 run with a 4:39.83.

“I’m so proud of these guys,” Murdock said. “Guys like Ian and John and Dillon have been working all year and the others are three-sport athletes, so a year’s worth of work just paying off. I’m going to miss John. He’s our player-coach. From an emotional standpoint, he’s going to be impossible to replace. That’s going to be hard.”