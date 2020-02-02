DuBOIS — Forfeiting one to three bouts in every one of its 23 matches this year, the Brookville Raiders wrestling team’s ride to yet another District 9 Class AA Dual Meet Championship was anything but easy.
But, as usual, the Raiders have some big guns to offset those six-point giveaways with bevy of pins and plenty of gutsy, heroic performances sprinkled in to hold off the rest of the district for a seventh straight title Saturday afternoon at DuBois Area High School.
The Raiders grinded out their third straight win of the year against a talented Johnsonburg team in a 40-30 semifinal win before pulling away early then holding off Port Allegany in the finals for a 39-33 victory.
It’s back to the PIAA Championships in Hershey starting Thursday at Giant Center in a first-round matchup against District 2 champion Tunkhannock, which beat Lackawanna Trail 40-25 in their district final.
Now at 21-2, head coach Dave Klepfer’s team will go back to states again, remembering that last year’s run to fourth in the state was unlikely. The seventh straight district title ranks right up there as one of the program’s hardest to earn, considering the team’s injuries.
“The adversity that we kind of faced, and again everybody does during the season, but for what we have faced and how we’ve piece-worked our lineup together most of the time, it says a lot about the group of kids we have right now,” Klepfer said.
“We’re down two quality starters right now with Cody (Hetrick) and Jackson (Zimmerman),” Klepfer said, mentioning what his lineup was figured to be to start the year and where it is now. “And it just goes back to what I’ve said. Our group of guys, they fight for each other. They believe in what we’re telling them, they believe in the system. And then every year the younger guys kind of get on board even quicker, so it’s the way they train, it’s their mindset. We have a lot of Saturday practices and they commit themselves to the program and I’m glad that it worked out this year. It was not easy. It was a very hard day. To have four quality teams show up today like this is really good for our district.”
On the other side of the bracket, No. 3 seed Port Allegany advanced to the finals with a 36-22 win over No. 2 seed Redbank Valley. Johnsonburg needed a 54-24 win over Curwensville in a preliminary matchup to earn a third shot at the Raiders, who beat the Rams twice in the regular season, 39-31 and 42-37.
It’s the Raiders’ 11th dual title overall. They’ve won every title since 2014 along with titles in 1999, 2001, 2004 and 2012. Saturday’s wins also secured their ninth straight 20-win season and hiked their on-the-mat winning streak against D9 foes to 73 straight dating back to their last loss in the 2013 dual finals to Redbank Valley.
Here’s a closer look at Saturday’s matches:
FINAL
Brookville 39,
Port Allegany 33
After Port Allegany’s Isaak Bumgarner pinned Hayden Kramer in the opener at 170, the Raiders won seven straight bouts to take a 33-6 lead.
The key win during that stretch was Cole LaBenne’s 12-3 major of Derek Kallenborn at 195 pounds. LaBenne, in the lineup for the first time as a starter at 195, built a 7-1 lead after the first period with a five-point move off a takedown. Kallenborn owned a No. 11 Northwest Regional ranking from papowerwrestling.com.
The Raiders’ Nathan Taylor, state-ranked No. 3 at 220, overpowered No. 18 Justin Young and pinned him with a 9-1 lead in the second period. Elliot Park (major), Colby Whitehill (pin), Cayden Walter (pin) and Owen Reinsel (pin), all state-ranked wrestlers, scored bonus-point wins. Walter, No. 12 at 113, is now down to 106 and needed 1:37 to pin Port’s No. 24 state-ranked Chase Weimer.
Reinsel, No. 11 at 120, is now down to 113 and majored Port’s No. 5 Bryent Johnson 10-0. Reinsel beat Johnson, 8-2, in last year’s 106-pound D9 final.
After Brayden Kunselman’s 6-1 win over Scott Fuller at 120, the Raiders led 33-6 with six bouts left. After four straight Port Allegany wins cut the Raiders’ lead to 33-27 with two bouts left, it was Wyatt Kulik securing his team’s win for the second time of the day when he pinned Ethan DeBlockler.
The Raiders forfeited at 160 to set the final at 39-33.
“I felt pretty good when Cole won, but coming down through when I had Kulik and (Wyatt) Griffin waiting, I felt pretty good where we were especially after Brayden won,” Klepfer said.
SEMIFINALS
Brookville 40,
Johnsonburg 30
The Rams won the coin flip, getting the better of the matchups at the key weights and that made things much more interesting with the match starting at 160.
Wyatt Griffin took a 2-0 lead into the third period against No. 15-ranked freshman Aiden Zimmerman in the opener at 160, but Zimmerman’s four-point move starting with a reversal secured a 4-2 win for the Rams.
Cole Casilio made it 9-0 Rams with a first-period pin of Hayden Kramer at 170 before the Raiders got a big pin from Park at 182. Park pinned Isaac Zimmerman, No. 9 in the region at 170 but bumping up to face the No. 25 Park.
Tyler Watts, No. 23 at 182, moved up to 195 to decision LaBenne 9-3 before the Raiders received forfeits at 220, heavyweight and 106 for a 24-12 lead. Then Wyatt Shaffer got the Rams back on the board with a 10-5 decision over Logan Oakes at 113.
The Rams forfeited to Reinsel at 120 and Kunselman majored Collin Porter 11-0 at 126 to make it 34-15 Raiders with four bouts left. It was certainly not a comfortable lead.
The Rams got pins from Nolan Shaffer at 132 and Dalton Stahli at 138 before Cole Haight blanked Parker Fleming 5-0 at 145 to cut the Raiders’ lead to 34-30 with one bout to go.
Needing to avoid getting majored or worse, the Raiders sent out Kulik to face talented freshman Kaden Dennis at 152. Kulik is No. 10 in the region at 152 while Dennis is No. 9 at 145.
Kulik, as he did against Port Allegany later, led 4-0 after the first period, 8-0 going into the third and then pinned Dennis with 19 seconds left in the bout with a 10-0 lead.
“Truth be told, I was sending Wyatt out hoping he wouldn’t get majored because that would’ve decided the dual meet,” Klepfer said. “We talked a lot about what he needed to do and what he should be out there trying to focus on. He’s one of those kids where he’s the worker out of our group. He works, comes every day and puts his head down. He just gets to work and that showed. That was a very good kid that he beat. Granted, (Dennis) was a freshman, but that was a very good freshman he beat tonight. It was very convincing. It wasn’t a fluke. He was just better than that kid today, so that’s wrestling.”
Port Allegany 36,
Redbank Valley 22
The Gators broke a 6-6 tie after four bouts with teams trading two decisions each from 160 through 195 and won the next eight bouts, two of them by forfeit, to build a 36-12 lead with two bouts remaining.
The Bulldogs, who forfeited at 113 and 138, got wins on the mat from Hudson Martz, Aiden Gardner, Kobe Bonanno and Ethan Wiant.
Martz got the Bulldogs on the board first with a 8-6 decision over Dalton Distrola at 182 pounds. Gardner tied things up at 6-6 with his 5-2 win over Derek Kallenborn at 195.
Bonanno gave the Bulldogs their last lead at 12-9 with a first-period pin of Owen Roboski at heavyweight. It was 36-12 before the Bulldogs got their next win from No. 7-ranked Wiant at 145 as he majored Montgomery Tanner 10-0 for win No. 101.
The Gators forfeited to Gage Snyder at 152 to set the final score.
The Bulldogs, 16-3, host Cranberry for their Senior Night on Thursday.
QUARTERFINAL
Johnsonburg 54,
Curwensville 24
In a quick affair to start the day, the Rams won nine of the 11 bouts contested on the mat with all of the wins being via the pin.
The pins came from Aiden and Isaac Zimmerman, Casilio, Watts, Wyatt and Nolan Shaffer, Porter, Rayce Milliard and Dennis.
Curwensville got pins from Jake McCracken at 170 and Zach Holland at 138 while picking up forfeit wins at 220 and heavyweight. Neither team fielded a wrestler at 113.