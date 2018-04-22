BROOKVILLE — Winning its first game of the season on April 19 doesn’t sound great at all, but the way things have gone this spring, it’s certainly not the end of the world for the Brookville Raiders baseball team.

Friday’s 12-2 win over North Clarion gave the Raiders their first win. They’re 1-3 going into Monday’s game at DuBois.

“It’s nice to play well,” Raiders head coach Bruce Ferry said. “The kids you could tell were feeling better about themselves today at the ballpark and they were having fun. We turned that double play there in the first inning. We made some nice plays, had some competitive at-bats and when you pitch like that and can make plays, it’s more fun.”

The Raiders, the visiting team because of a venue change to the more playable McKinley Field, were hanging on to a 4-2 lead before scoring eight runs to put the game away.

Sophomore Aaron Park threw the first six innings, striking out six while walking one with a scrappy Wolves lineup putting together an eight-hit day. Seth Dunkle struck out the side in the seventh to end the game.

Prior to that, the Raiders manged four runs off Wolves starter Zander Hargenrader through 3 2/3 innings, knocking him out of the game after 93 pitches.

The Raiders worked Hargenrader and two other Wolves pitchers for 10 walks overall, but it wasn’t until the seventh where the offense put some hits together as 12 batters went to the plate.

No. 9 hitter Adam Mackins started the scoring with a one-out, two-run double. Two batters later, Dunkle delivered his second double, driving in two more runs and after three batters reached safely after two outs, Cole LaBenne cleared them with a three-run double.

LaBenne had three hits while Dunkle, Park and Chase Palmer each had two hits.

The Raiders’ offense eventually backed up a solid day on the mound by Park who had 86 pitches under his belt with a potential seventh inning left to pitch.

“Aaron had spurts when people were on base and he geared it up a little bit,” Ferry said. “He’s coming and it was nice that I didn’t have to send him out there in the seventh. I knew I was going to have to fight him on it until we scored a couple runs.”

Hargenrader had two hits for the Wolves, who had three of their first four batters in the first inning reach on singles off Park. But an inning-ending double play got the Raiders out of the jam and they took the lead for good in the top of the second with two bases-loaded walks.

Two more bases-loaded walks in the fourth gave the Raiders a 4-1 lead.

North Clarion dropped to 1-2.