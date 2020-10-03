WEST SUNBURY — Putting together an efficient and productive offensive performance, the Brookville Raiders powered their way to a 47-14 win over Moniteau Friday night.
That’s a 4-0 start for the Raiders, who haven’t done that since 2010.
“I’ve never been 4-0,” said Brookville head coach Scott Park, in his sixth year with the Raiders after a previous stint in Sheffield. “It’s been fun and it’s a fun group. What I like about it is we have the senior leadership and that huge sophomore class is following along and they’re learning. I have a pretty good feeling that they’re learning a lot of things from the senior group, which is going to be huge next year.”
And this year, the points keep flying as the Raiders scored 42 or more points for the fourth straight game. They scored in five of their first six possessions and racked up 482 yards of offense.
Raiders quarterback Jack Krug completed 18 of 22 passes for 329 yards and six touchdowns against one interception. He threw two each to seniors Robert Keth and Kyle MacBeth, and sophomore Brayden Kunselman.
Krug moved up the ladder again on the D9 all-time leading passing yardage list, passing Clearfield’s Isaac Rumery (7,135) and landing at 7,235, becoming the sixth D9 passer to go over 7,000 yards. He also tied Brockway’s Derek Buganza on the all-time TD passing list with 95.
Both Kunselman (3-129) and MacBeth (5-120) went over 100 yards receiving and Kunselman added a 57-yard fumble return for a score while MacBeth ran for 81 yards on just three carries. Senior Ryan Daisley caught five passes for 46 yards.
“Offensively, we played like we were very comfortable,” Park said. “I don’t think we really pressed too much on offense which is good and of course when you have senior leadership like we have, that’s huge. We have senior leadership on the line, we have a senior quarterback, we have three seniors receivers. That’s huge.”
The second play of the game set the tone as Krug found Kunselman for a 76-yard TD pass just 62 seconds into the game.
Moniteau did move the ball well on the ground, but couldn’t find the end zone and a couple of turnovers stalled any effort of keeping up with the Raiders. The Warriors reached the Raiders’ 8 on the ensuing possession before fumbling it away at the 11. Six plays later it was Krug hitting Keth for a 10-yard TD for a 14-0 lead by the 5:59 mark of the first quarter.
The Warriors stalled on downs at the Raiders’ 10 and the Raiders followed by going 90 yards on just five plays with MacBeth taking a swing pass and somehow finding a way to stay inbounds, racing 70 yards for a touchdown at the 9:47 mark of the second quarter.
After stopping the Warriors on downs near midfield, the Raiders made it 27-0 when Krug hit MacBeth again on a 10-yarder. Moniteau scored before halftime on Dessicino’s 1-yard run with 19 seconds left and the Raiders led 27-6 at halftime.
Another Raiders stop of the Warriors on downs near midfield to start the second half set up a short TD drive for the Raiders with Krug hitting Keth on a 10-yarder to make it 34-6 at the 8:45 mark of the third. Two plays later, Kunselman scooped up a Charles McGuire fumble and raced 57 yards to put the Raiders up 40-6.
The Raiders put the Mercy Rule running clock into motion when Krug fired a 20-yard TD pass to Kunselman to make it 47-6 at the 8:24 mark of the fourth quarter. Moniteau’s Mason Mershimer set the final with his 3-yard run with 4:21 left.
The Warriors ran for 276 yards on 62 carries with Mershimer getting the workhorse load for 165 yards on 28 carries. McGuire ran for 51 yards on 12 carries while Dessicino finished with 41 yards on 17 carries.
Both teams play again next Friday. The Raiders host Punxsutawney while Moniteau visits DuBois.
BROOKVILLE 47, MONITEAU 14
Score By Quarters
Brookville;14;13;13;7;—;47
Moniteau;0;6;0;8;—;14
First Quarter
B - Brayden Kunselman 76 pass from Jack Krug (Hayden Kramer kick), 10:58.
B - Robert Keth 10 pass from Krug (Kramer kick), 5:59.
Second Quarter
B - Kyle MacBeth 70 pass from Krug (Kramer kick), 9:47.
B - Kyle MacBeth 10 pass from Krug (kick blocked), 2:42.
M - J.D. Dessicino 1 run (run failed), :19.
Third Quarter
B - Robert Keth 10 pass from Krug (kick blocked), 8:45.
B - Brayden Kunselman 57 fumble return (Kramer kick), 7:46.
Fourth Quarter
B - Brayden Kunselman 20 pass from Krug (Kramer kick), 8:24.
M - Mason Mershimer 3 run (Eddie Young pass from David Stamm), 4:21.
___
;B;M
First downs;15;15
Rushes-yards;14-153;62-276
Comp-Att-Int;18-23-1;2-3-0
Passing Yards;329;5
Total Plays-Yards;37-482;65-281
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;4-2
Punts;1-50;1-7
Penalties-Yards;7-96;4-37
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Brookville—Kyle MacBeth 3-81, Jack Krug 3-42, Tate Lindermuth 3-28, Braiden Davis 3-12, Cameron Moore 1-(-3), Charlie Krug 1-(-5).
Moniteau—Mason Mershimer 28-165, Charles McGuire 12-51, J.D. Dessicino 17-41, David Stamm 4-15, Hunter Stalker 1-4, Connor Kline 0-17.
PASSING
Brookville—Jack Krug 18-for-22, 329 yards, 6 TDs, 1 Int.; Charlie Krug 0-for-1.
Moniteau—David Stamm 2-for-3, 5 yards.
RECEIVING
Brookville—Brayden Kunselman 3-129, Kyle MacBeth 5-120, Ryan Daisley 5-46, Robert Keth 4-25, Braiden Davis 1-9.
Moniteau—J.D. Dessicino 1-8, Mason Mershimer 1-(-3).
INTERCEPTIONS
Moniteau—Charles McGuire.