DuBOIS — Brookville used back-to-back three-pointers in the final 1:12 of overtime to spoil DuBois’ Senior Night with a 53-52 victory Friday night.
Seniors Alex Beers, Jonathan Cruz, Justin Manduley and Franco DeSantis were all honored prior to the game for DuBois.
After a pair of free throws by Cruz gave the Beavers a 52-47 lead with 1:26 left to play in the overtime period, Robert Keth drained a corner three-pointer on the other end just 14 seconds later to cut the deficit to two.
DuBois’ following trip down the court ended in a turnover, as Brookville’s defensive pressure forced an arrant pass that went out the end line inside of one minute to play.
On the next possession, the Raiders found David Cable open in the corner, as he pump faked his way around a charging DuBois’ defender and hit the open three to put Brookville in front 53-52 with 28 seconds left to play.
Manduley looked to put the Beavers back in front, but his three-pointer hit off the left side of the rim and rolled out of bounds with 6.5 seconds remaining.
Cable was fouled on the ensuing inbounds pass and headed to the line for a one-and-one with 5.2 seconds left, but his first free throw rolled of the rim as DuBois had a chance for a game-winning shot.
Beers grabbed the board and fired an outlet pass to Lennon Lindholm, who took the ball up court and pump faked his way around a defender before firing a shot just before the buzzer.
The attempt came up short, grazing the edge of the rim on its way down as the Raiders celebrated the thrilling one-point victory on the road to close out the regular season.
“We hit the big shots when they counted, but give DuBois credit, they pressured us into not hitting some other shots,” Brookville head coach Dalton Park said. “It was a well-fought game, both sides played hard and those are the games that it stinks that someone has to lose.”
The game was tightly contested all night, as it featured 11 ties and seven lead changes, while neither side ever held a lead larger than six points.
Husted got the scoring started for DuBois in the first quarter, which featured three lead ties and a pair of lead changes, with a bucket on the opening possession.
Logan Byerly followed with a basket for the Raiders to the the game at two with 6:13 left in the opening frame.
Both teams then hit dry spells offensively, as DuBois had the only made field goal over the next two minutes and change to go on a 3-0 run.
Brookville was finally able to get on the board again with 3:19 remaining in the first quarter as Aaron Park scored on the inside.
Jack Krug followed with a field goal just 15 seconds later to give the Raiders their first lead of the night at 6-5.
Cruz responded with a three-pointer for the Beavers as the teams went back-and-forth down the stretch in the first, which ended with DuBois holding a 13-10 lead.
Brookville opened the second quarter on a 6-0 run over the first 2:09, as Keth and Cable each hit three pointers to give the Raiders the lead back.
Jace Miner added a trey in the second quarter for Brookille, as three of its four made field goals in the frame were from behind the arc.
The Raiders only other bucket of the quarter came with 2:11 remaining as Trenton Gilhousen scored inside while drawing a foul to put them in front 21-19.
The bucket proved to be the final points of the half as Brookville took the two-point lead into the break.
With 1.1 seconds left in the first half, Brookville attempted a long inbounds pass from its own end line, but the ball sailed out of bounds without being touched as DuBois had a chance to get off a last-second shot.
The inbounds pass was tipped, as Lindholm got to the ball and banked in a jumper at the buzzers, but the referees immediately waived off the shot, saying the sophomore did not get the shot off in time.
The third quarter featured a few key runs from both sides, as there were four ties and a pair of lead changes in the frame.
The Beavers opened on a 4-0 run on two free throws by Beers and a basket by Husted, before Brookville took back the lead on a 5-0 run of its own.
DuBois then got three-pointers on back-to-back possessions by Cruz and Manduley to jump back in front at 29-26 with 4:03 left in the quarter.
The Raiders would later go on a 6-0 run of their own behind a trey from Keth as they took a 32-29 lead with 56.2 seconds left in the quarter.
After a Alex Kovalyak three-pointer tied the game for DuBois, Brookville looked to take the last shot of the quarter.
Instead, the Raiders were turned away inside of 10 seconds to play in the quarter and Cruz knocked down a three on the break out to send DuBois into the fourth with a 35-32 advantage.
The fourth quarter included no lead changes and a pair of ties, one coming in the opening minute and the other in the final minute.
Miner scored on the inside while drawing a foul and finished off the three-point play to tie the game at 35 just 21 seconds into the fourth.
DuBois responded with an 8-2 run over the span of 2:03 to take the largest lead of the night for either side at 43-36 with 5:08 left to play in the game.
The Raiders continued to fight, closing out the game on an 8-1 run of their own to send the game to overtime.
After a free throw from Byerly, a three-pointer by Baughman cut the deficit to two at 43-41 with 3:06 remaining.
Lindholm then went 1 of 2 at the foul line to push the Beavers’ lead back to three points with 2:19 to go.
With just over a minute left to play, DuBois looked to add to its lead, but had a shot on the inside blocked by Keth, who drained a three-pointer on the other end to tie the game at 44 with 54 seconds to play.
Keth finished the night with a team-high 15 points, while Park added eight, Miner had seven and Byerly and Cable finished with six apiece.
The Beavers then ran down the clock before Beers attempted in the closing seconds, but he too had his shot blocked, but was able to come down with the ball and dish off a pass to an open Manduley in the corner.
Manduley hit the three, but came as the whistle blew for a timeout from the DuBois bench, as his deep three-pointer out of the break was off the mark and the teams headed to overtime.
The Beavers opened the extra period on an 8-3 run, as Beers hit a pair of shots, while Husted added a bucket and a pair of free throws by Cruz gave them a five-point lead with 1:26 to go.
Husted finished the night with game-high 16 points for the Beavers, while Cruz also finished in double figures with 13 and Beers and Manduley each added eight points.
That is when Brookville hit a pair of three-pointers as the lead changed hands for the seventh and final time on the night and the Raiders secured the hard-fought victory.
“That would’ve been a tough one to lose anytime, but its really tough to lose on Senior Night,” DuBois head coach Dave Bennett said. “Our group of seniors are great young men and you just want them to go out the right way in their last home game.”
The Beavers coach gave credit to Brookville for knocking down big shots and making the plays they needed to in order to pick up the win.
“It’s disappointing and not the way we wanted this game to go, but we’ve got a lot bigger games ahead of us,” Bennett said.
Bennett added that his team has some things to work on and they will turn the page and start preparing for the playoffs.
Park noted that his team had lost some confidence a few games back after tough losses to Cameron County and Elk County Catholic, but hopes this game will give his team momentum heading into the district playoffs.
“Hopefully this sets us up and gets us rolling with some confidence,” Park said. “We’ve been fixing the defense and sort of getting on a roll here.”
Brookville will take on Moniteau in the District 9 Class 3A title game at Keystone Thursday at 7:30 p.m., while DuBois will play the District 8 champ in the upcoming District 8-9-10 5A playoffs.
