BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Raiders won a game without a touchdown pass.
Or without giving up a touchdown.
And scoring the fewest points in a win in almost three years.
All of those are notable facts for the Raiders, who also improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2013 with a hard-fought 26-8 win over a much-improved Brockway Rovers squad that was blasted in its season-opening loss to Karns City.
The Raiders, who scored on the first play of the game, led 14-8 going into the fourth quarter before scoring two touchdowns to secure the win. It’s the lowest scoring output in a win since beating the Chucks 20-14 in the third week of the 2016 season.
It’s just the second time in the last 25 games the Raiders failed to throw a TD pass, the other one coming in last year’s 23-21 loss to Punxsutawney.
Overall, it wasn’t pretty in many facets for the Raiders (2-0), who were penalized 75 yards in the first half and could never get their passing game into complete rhythm, but the defense upped its streak to eight straight quarters without allowing a touchdown. The Rovers (0-2) kicked two field goals and scored a safety.
“I liked the fact that when we weren’t our best, we were able to gut out a win,” Raiders head coach Scott Park said. “Things definitely weren’t going our way in a lot of aspects. We weren’t catching the ball, fumbling the ball, penalties all over the place. It definitely wasn’t a good first half, but we came out in the second half more focused, but we just weren’t executing how we are capable of executing.
The Raiders outgained the Rovers, 349-244, intercepting Rovers quarterback Connor Ford three times. After picking off two passes in Bradford last week, MacBeth had two more against the Rovers.
“Brockway could’ve had at least two touchdowns, but we got the big stop on the goal line there in the first half,” Park said. “The defense has been clicking. Any time you can play eight quarters and not give up a TD, that’s a good thing.”
The Raiders were good enough offensively with junior quarterback Jack Krug leading the way with his legs first and then his arm. Krug blasted 74 yards on the game’s first play from scrimmage for a touchdown. He wound up with 150 yards on 14 carries, scoring a second TD on a 6-yard run in the second quarter.
Through the air, Krug completed 19 of 37 passes for 154 yards with one interception and no TD passes. Plagued by drops and held in check by a Brockway defensive package that used a man-to-man and zone schemes along with some blitzing, the air yards didn’t come all that easy.
Needing 39 yards to tie Jon Guth’s 26-year-old record for the school passing yardage, Krug didn’t get past that total until an 11-yard pass one play before his 6-yarder gave the Raiders a 14-5 lead with 2:22 left in the first half.
Krug now stands at 4,148 yards.
“When he started throwing, we weren’t catching,” Park said. “He was a little frustrated, but it didn’t take him out of the game. We had some kids with costly mistakes in the first half, but bounced back and played well. Maybe we got too geeked up with it being Brockway, but I do know we didn’t have a good practice Wednesday, but better on Thursday, but we have to put consistently good practices together.”
Brockway, meanwhile, worked hard to get its 43-14 loss at home to Karns City out of its head and second-year head coach Tom Weaver was pleased with the turnaround.
“Our guys played tremendous,” Weaver said. “From last week to this week, 20-fold better. We were deer in the headlights last week and we couldn’t get anything going offensively or defensively. Karns City is a big, physical team and I thought we had a good game plan there too, but the kids weren’t physical and we were in trouble with a team like that.”
Quarterback Connor Ford completed 11 of 24 passes for 150 yards while leading the Rovers with 70 yards rushing on 15 tries. Jon Wood was limited to 26 yards on 10 carries
After Krug’s 74-yarder to start the night, the Rovers answered with a 65-yard drive before stalling at the Raiders’ 6 and settling for Painter’s 23-yarder.
The Raiders punted away on the ensuing possession and appeared to pin the Rovers deep in their own territory, but a personal foul on the play led to a re-punt and the Rovers blocked the kick and recovered on the Raiders’ 6.
However, four running plays yielded about 5 1/2 yards and the Raiders kept them out of the end zone.
Weaver felt Ford’s third-down run from the 2 got him in the end zone and was adamant the officials got that one wrong.
“We should’ve been winning 15-14 at halftime and that changes things,” he said.
Instead, the Rovers wound up getting a safety when on the next play, the center snap sailed over Krug’s head and out of the back of the end zone to make it 6-5 with 2:19 left in the opening quarter.
MacBeth’s first interception stopped the Rovers as he picked off Ford in the end zone on the first play of the second quarter. That eventually led to some points for the Raiders, who pinned the Rovers back at their 1 after Nathan Taylor’s 41-yard punt. On the first play, Robert Keth got quickly into the backfield and tackled Wood for the safety and an 8-5 lead.
With the free kick likely giving the Raiders great field position, the return wound up getting negated on two Raiders penalties totaling 25 yards and backing them up to the 14. Still, the Raiders drove to the Rovers’ 29 before stalling on downs.
But MacBeth’s second interception near midfield on the next play, led to Krug’s 6-yard TD run four plays later. The Raiders led 14-5 with 2:22 left in the first half.
Brockway answered with Painter’s 28-yard field goal with 18 seconds left before halftime to make it 14-8.
It stayed that way until the fourth quarter. The Raiders mounted a 17-play drive that came up empty when Krug’s pass to Thrush near the goal line was tipped and intercepted by Braidon Smith.
But the Raiders’ defense, which held the Rovers to four first downs in the second half, forced a punt and Brookville was able to punch a touchdown run in from four yards out by Cole LaBenne with 10:06 left in the game. MacBeth added a 1-yarder to set the final score with 2:23 left in the game.
“We’d get two good plays and then a holding call,” Weaver said. “The last game was the same way. We’d shoot ourselves in the foot. We’re young. We had a lot of seniors last years, but this group needs to get over that hump after a big penalty.”
Park wasn’t surprised that his team had to grind out a tough win.
“I told the kids all week that the team they were seeing on film vs. Karns City isn’t going to be the team you’re gonna see this week,” Park said. “They came out and battled.”
The Raiders have a short week before their Thursday night game at Punxsutawney. The Rovers host St. Marys Friday.