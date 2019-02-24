HYDE — Its five-year run at the top of the District 9 Class AA Tournament team standings coming to an end, the Brookville Raiders wrestling team wound up third behind Brockway and Kane after the dust settled at Clearfield Area High School Saturday night.
The last time the Raiders hadn’t won the team title was in 2013, so they’ll move on to this weekend’s Northwest Regional Tournament at Sharon High School with seven top-four regional qualifiers.
The Raiders won two titles as freshman Owen Reinsel ran through the 106-pound bracket and junior heavyweight Colby Whitehill didn’t take much time to notch three quick pins for his second straight district title.
Braden MacBeth and Tanner LaBenne reached the finals at 182 and 220 before finishing second while sophomore Cayden Walter won his consolation final bout at 113 to finish third. Junior Parker Fleming and senior Jacob Cable were fourth at 126 and 152 respectively.
“The seven guys who made it out had to earn it,” said Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer, whose team won the Class AA dual meet title three weeks ago before finishing fourth at states. “It’s been a long year and we’ve had some ups and downs and I’m real proud of the guys who are getting through to next week and giving themselves a chance to extend their season one more week. I’m proud of them and hurting for the kids who didn’t make it. It’s not easy.
“Our goal is to win everything we enter. It’s disappointing, but the kids have had a pretty spectacular year. Just about any coach in this gym would rather have the dual title than this one, but don’t get me wrong. We came to win this one and in the worst way. Credit to Brockway and Kane.”
Redbank Valley wasn’t far behind in fifth place with 126 points, just 1 1/2 points behind fourth-place Port Allegany and nine behind the Raiders. The Bulldogs qualified eight for states, getting titles from Trenten Rupp and Ethan Wiant at 113 and 132 pounds.
Senior Hunter Martz reached the finals at 138, but injury defaulted to finish second in hopes to be healthy for regionals. Also qualifying for regionals were seniors Brayden Altobelli and Mason Songer, who were third at 120 and 126. Finishing fourth were freshman Ridge Cook at 106, Dalton Bish at 145 and Hudson Martz at 182.
“The kids wrestled good this afternoon. We should’ve had more (qualify), but we didn’t get them,” Bulldogs head coach Mike Kundick said. “That happens here. One was sick and one didn’t wrestle good, but I’m really happy with the way we finished the tournament.
“Eight guys to regionals and two district champions, it’s been awhile.”
It’s the most regional qualifiers for the Bulldogs since they sent 10 to Sharon in 2014 and the last time they’ve won two titles was 2015 when Tanner Altobelli and Keshon Truitt won crowns.
Saturday, the Raiders’ top-seeded Reinsel went 3-0 on his run to the 106-pound championship. Two quick pins, 19 seconds over Sheffield’s Gavin Fehlman and 13 seconds against Redbank Valley’s Cook got him to the finals where he won a rematch with Port Allegany’s No. 2 seed Bryent Johnson, a returning state qualifier.
Reinsel pinned Johnson in the first period at the District 9 Duals, but this time Johnson scored the opening takedown. Reinsel, however, dominated from there for an 8-2 decision. He scored a four-point move in the second period to go up 6-2, then took Johnson down in the third to set the final.
Cook, the No. 4 seed, rebounded from his pin against Reinsel to earn fourth. He blanked Johnsonburg’s Derek Peterson 5-0 to get into the consolation finals, clinching a regional berth, before dropping a 9-1 major decision to No. 3 seed Mark Palmer of Brockway.
The Bulldogs’ Rupp went 2-0 in a five-man bracket to win the 113-pound title. He edged the Raiders’ No. 3 seed Walter 3-2 in the semifinals before avenging an earlier loss to No. 1 seed Reese Vollmer in the final.
Vollmer had majored Rupp 13-5 at the D9 Duals, but Rupp was better this time around. He scored the opening takedown in the first period, had a five-point move in the second period to build a 7-1 advantage after two period before adding an escape and takedown in the third for a 10-3 win.
Walter needed one win to secure his first regional berth in the consolation bout and got it with a 13-second pin of Coudersport’s Ben Cornish. He earned third with a 7-3 win over Kane’s Dillon Illerbrun.
The Bulldogs’ No. 2-seeded Altobelli had to rebound from a 9-6 loss to No. 6 seed Harley Morris of Kane to get back to regionals. He pinned Brookville’s Josh Popson in the second period then edged No. 3 seed Dom Inzana of Brockway, 4-2, to claim third place.
The Bulldogs’ No. 3-seeded Songer was a returning state qualifier in a tough 126-pound bracket. He fell to another returning state qualifier in Blake Passarelli of Curwensville in the semifinals, a 3-1 loss in the 60-second overtime takedown period. Then in the consolations, Songer won twice, a 10-2 major over Port Allegany’s Isaiah Caden before claiming third with a 18-2 technical fall over the Raiders’ Fleming.
Wiant pinned his way to a title for the Bulldogs at 132, decking Coudersport’s Dylan Kelly in the first period in the quarterfinals, No. 4 seed Eli Petruzzi of Port Allegany in the second period in the semifinals and then No. 3 seed Nolan Shaffer of Johnsonburg in the second period in the final.
The Raiders’ No. 2 seed Cabe Park, trying to work through a shoulder injury he suffered at the PIAA Duals, couldn’t get past his semifinal bout with Shaffer and defaulted in the first period. He then defaulted in the consolations, his season coming to an end.
Martz reached his third final as a Bulldog at 138. Seeded third, he knocked off Brockway’s Tino Inzana 8-3 in the semifinals before running into No. 1 seed Noah Blankenship of Kane in the finals. Also working through a shoulder injury, Martz banged up an ankle earlier in the tournament and he injury defaulted to Blankenship 37 seconds into the second period in hopes of staying healthy enough for Sharon.
The Raiders’ Cable had to rally from a quarterfinal loss on Friday to earn a top-four finish at 152. He won two bouts to get into the third-place match, a 2-0 sudden victory win over Clarion’s Cutter Boggess to clinch a berth, before losing for a second time to Ridgway’s Jacob Wickett for third, 2-1, in the ultimate tiebreaker period.
MacBeth was the Raiders’ No. 6 seed at 182 and he and the Bulldogs’ No 3 seed Hudson Martz locked up in the quarterfinals where MacBeth avenged a regular-season loss to Martz with a 3-2 decision. He then knocked off No. 2 seed Teddy Race of Kane, 5-4, in the semifinals before getting blanked by top-seeded Garrett McClintick of Brockway in the finals, 6-0.
Meanwhile, Martz won twice in the consolations to clinch a trip to Sharon, edging Port Allegany’s Dalton Distrola 7-6 to get into the third-place match. He was pinned by Race in 4:36 to finish fourth.
At 220, the Raiders had No. 2 seed Tanner LaBenne reach the finals with two pins. He pinned Ridgway’s Max Ehrensberger in the third period and decked No. 3 seed Justin Smith of Brockway in the first period. Against Kane’s top-seeded Ty Stahli, LaBenne dropped a 4-2 decision to finish second.
Whitehill continued his dominance at heavyweight and kept his perfect record intact at 32-0 with three pins to his second title. He made short order of Port Allegany’s Nick Carinci, Kane’s Shawn Nystrom and Brockway’s Hayden Thompson in a combined pin time of 101 seconds, Thompson in the finals in 46 seconds.
