SHIPPENSBURG — To be sure, there was more than a hint of disappointment that hung over the Brookville Raiders track and field team at the end of Saturday’s PIAA Class AA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium.
Call it high expectations.
While not winning any state titles, the Raiders took home plenty of hardware. In the team standings, the Raiders earned the state runner-up trophy to District 10’s Hickory, which edged them 40-34 at the end of the weekend.
On podium, the Raiders were busy. Junior Ian Thrush added two more individual medals to his trophy case, finishing second in the 200-meter dash and fourth in the 100 dash while running legs on the runner-up 4x100 relay with Bryan Dworek, Jack Krug and Cabe Park, and seventh-place 4x400 relay with Krug, Dillon Olson and Kyle MacBeth.
Olson won two medals himself in the hurdles, finishing fourth in the 110 hurdles and seventh in the 300s.
Friday, Dworek won his second state medal in the long jump, placing fifth.
Seven medals and the runner-up team trophy only made Raiders head coach Dan Murdock smile with approval.
“You couldn’t have asked for any more,” Murdock said. “I asked for a lot this weekend and they delivered a lot. We just needed to be a little bit better to win a state title. We had an undefeated dual meet season, won the D9 title, won invitationals and finished second in the state. The expectation was to win. I was telling some people earlier, had we expected to be fifth and finished second, it’d be out of sight. It was disappointing, but in a little time, it’ll always be a very special season.”
The Raiders’ 4x100 relay was top-ranked all season and it came down to a furious sprint to the finish line with District 12’s Motivation, which became the first Class AA team in the state this year to run a sub-42 time, crossing the line in 41.98 to the Raiders’ 42.04, just .02 behind their season-best time.
It was Motivation’s anchor Laminu Abbas leaning over the line to beat Dworek for the title.
“We ran the third fastest time ever run at the state meet in Class AA and we didn’t win,” Murdock said. “Two years ago, it would’ve broken the meet record by .2 seconds. I’ve always told the kids to make someone beat you and they made Motivation beat them. And Motivation sold out for it. They false-started in the 4x400 and the 100 dash and that’s probably not an accident. They sold out for it and to me, that’s a pretty good sign of respect to our kids. They put all their eggs in that basket and they got it. Hat’s off to them.”
Meanwhile, the Raiders were selling out on a busy day all over the track as Thrush wound up running 10 races over the weekend including all of the heats in his four different events. He won a sixth-place medal in the 200 dash last year while reaching the semifinals in the 100, and running legs on the two state-medaling relays, the fifth-place 4x100 and eighth-place 4x400.
This time around, he improved on all of those finishes.
“I feel pretty good,” Thrush said. “We worked on training this year for four events. Last year, we weren’t ready for four events. This year we figured I’d run at least three and maybe four so we worked on it.
“I was pretty confident going into the year, because I felt I trained harder than the majority of the athletes here this weekend, so that’s the mentality I had. I made sure I had a better warmup for the 100 semis with the Saturday morning start after being stiff from Friday’s runs.”
Thrush’s first medal was his fourth-place finish in the 100 dash, crossing the line in 11.13 behind Aliquippa’s Marlin Devonshire (10.85), Southern Columbia’s Julian Fleming (11.12) and Bishop McDevitt’s Tyler Byrd (11.12).
In the 200, Thrush was second only behind Devonshire — 21.85 to 21.90.
“In the 200, going into the whole weekend I was seeded first from my 21.48 at districts, but after three runs of racing, I knew that’d be tough to get here,” Thrush said. “I was focused on getting out hard and staying ahead. Marlin caught me on the straightaway.
“I figured going into the season I could get top three in both and after districts I was thinking first, but I knew I had a tough weekend and would be tied. I was hoping for a top two, so I surprised myself a little bit.”
Olson worked his way into a solid medal contender in both races. He ran his career-best time in the 300 preliminaries with a 39.16, finishing only behind Bermudian Springs’ Payton Rohrbaugh’s 39.13 in the same heat. Then in the finals, Olson was seventh in 39.86 with Rohrbaugh finishing eighth in 40.16. Riverside’s Calvin Wetzel won with a blistering 38.27.
In the 110s earlier on Saturday, Olson ran a 14.89 to finish fourth behind Waynesburg’s Daniel Layton (14.53), Littlestown’s Derek Herr (14.72) and Palmerton’s Jordan Nelson (14.89).
“Coming into the weekend, I was pretty comfortable with medaling in the higher half of the field, but yesterday the goal was to get through the heats and get to the finals,” Olson said. “I didn’t do as well as I had originally planned in the 300s, but I had a PB Friday. I can’t complain with that.
“For me, it’s hard to complain because I have three state medals. I came here and did what I wanted to do. I could’ve done better but I could’ve done a lot worse.”
The 4x400 relay needed to win the race to deliver the Raiders’ a team title, but that was asking a bit too much from a foursome that had had a long day with Thrush, Olson and Krug running multiple races against mostly less-worn runners. They finished with a 3:32.42 with Central Columbia winning with a 3:20.64.
“To be seeded seventh and finish seventh, that was good,” Murdock said. “If you have two or three fresh guys, that’s different. … Our guys fresh with a 3:24, that’s possible.”