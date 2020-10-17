DuBOIS — Brookville used a strong second quarter to surge past DuBois, 35-13, Friday night, spoiling the Beavers' Homecoming festivities at EJ Mansell Stadium.
The game was tied 7-7 after the opening 12 minutes but Brookville scored three times in the second quarter — the final of those three touchdowns coming on a 21-yard touchdown catch by Robert Keth with 51 seconds remaining in the half to make it 28-7 at the break.
The teams then traded scores in the fourth quarter as Brookville (6-0) notched its second win of the season against the Beavers. The Raiders won 42-28 on their home field in the opening week of the season.
Keth led the way in the receiving corps for Brookville, as senior quarterback Jack Krug enjoyed another big night. Krug completed 24 of 29 passes for 324 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.
With that performance, Krug became just the second District 9 quarterback to go over the century mark in TD passes and now has 103 — placing him behind only the 137 thrown by Port Allegany standout Matt Bodamer.
Keth caught six of those passes for 109 yards and the score while adding a pair of 3-yard rushing touchdowns, while Ryan Daisley had eight catches for 71 yards and two scores.
Brookville won the flip and took the ball, marching 73 yards to paydirt on the first possession of the game. Krug jump-started the drive with passes of 12 and 8 yards to Braiden Smith and Daisley, respectively.
Kyle MacBeth then ripped off a 10-yard run, while an 18-yard grab by MacBeth later gave the Raiders first-and-10 at the DuBois 12. Keth scored from three yards out two plays later, while Hayden Kramer added the extra point to give the Raiders a quick 7-0 lead.
The teams then traded punts with DuBois getting a short field at the Brookville 40. Zach Henery rumbled 21 yards on the second play to put the Beavers at the 15.
Two plays later Austin Mitchell found Dale Kot in the back of the end zone, and the senior made an impressive catch getting one foot in bounds as he landed for the 12-yard score. Nick Graeca's kick made it 7-7 with 16 seconds left in the first quarter.
The next 12 minutes belonged to the Raiders, as the seized control of the game with three straight scoring drives.
The first of those went 73 yards again and was punctuated by a 3-yard TD run by Keth. MacBeth started the drive with a 20-yard run, then went 39 yards on a short flip pass. Tate Lindermuth added a 19-yard catch after Krug was dropped for a big loss to help set up a first-and-goal.
DuBois got a huge return on the ensuing kickoff, winding up at the Brookville 28. However, disaster stuck the Beavers three plays later when Chandler Ho fumbled on what would have been a 14-yard first down grab and a first-and-goal for DuBois.
Brookville promptly got out of its own end.
Beaver Braxton Adams nearly came up with an interception on an out route, but the ball got past him and into the hands of Keth, who raced up the sideline on what turned into a 53-yard play. Krug then hit Daisley for a 37-yard touchdown to make it 21-7 with 5:15 left in the half.
The Brookville defense then forced a quick three-and-out and got the ball back at its own 29 after a 38-yard punt by Kot.
It took the Raiders seven plays and just over three minutes to find the end zone again before the break.
Braiden Davis had the big plays as he rattled off runs of six and 25 yards to put the Raiders in DuBois territory. MacBeth then extended the drive with a 4-yard run on third down.
Krug found a wide open Keth in the end zone on the ensuing play for a 21-yard score to give his team a 28-7 advantage going into the break.
During halftime, Lakin Smith was crowned DuBois' Homecoming Queen.
After all that scoring, the fourth quarter turned into a defensive battle. Brookville was forced to punt twice, with Nathan Taylor getting off a 56-yarder than rolled out at the 2-yard line.
On the side, the Raiders defense picked off Mitchell twice in the quarter. Truman Sharp had the first of those on a deep ball, while senior defensive lineman Wyatt Thrush intercepted a middle screen.
Both teams then scored once in the fourth quarter.
Brookville's Creed Knepp hauled in a 9-yard touchdown pass from Krug with 9:25 to play, while Mitchell scored on a 9-yard run for the Beavers just 1:15 later. Brookville blocked Graeca's extra point, setting the eventual final at 35-13. Mitchell finished with 58 yards rushing, while teammate Zach Henery had 11 carries for 80 yards.
Brookville will host a District 9 Class 2A semifinal game next week and awaits to see who its opponent will be.
DuBois (2-4) plays at Brockway, a game that was added to the schedule because both teams scheduled opponents (Karns City for DuBois, Redbank Valley for Brockway) are expected to open the playoffs as well in their respective classifications.