BROCKWAY — Charging into the District 9 Class AA Championship game unbeaten and high-flying at 7-0, the Brookville Raiders’ season ended with a thud Friday night at Brockway’s Varischetti Field.
Or maybe more appropriately, it was a boot as Karns City kicker Owen Colwell’s 27-yard field goal with 4.7 seconds left in the game gave the Gremlins a stunning 16-14 victory.
The 6-2 Gremlins danced off with their first D9 title since 2017, avenging their 44-0 blowout loss to Brookville back on Sept. 25, as they bottled the Raiders’ offense and rallied from a 14-7 first-half deficit to get the win.
“That last game was just an awful game and we knew that that wasn’t our football team that night,” said Karns City head coach Joe Sherwin, whose team avenged a regular-season loss to Central Clarion in last week’s semifinals. “We just had a lot to overcome. (Brookville) is a great football team and to hold them to 14 points is an incredible defensive effort. We’re just playing a lot better defense than that first game so credit to our guys for sticking with what we’re trying to teach them and they’re continuing to get better throughout the season.”
It all came down to a game-winning field goal drive set up by another defensive stop where Zach Blair sacked Raiders quarterback Jack Krug for a 7-yard loss to give the Gremlins the ball at their own 42 with 5:48 left in the game.
It took 12 plays, all of them runs to get the Gremlins to where Sherwin wanted to set up Colwell’s field goal. The big play of the drive was Kaden Scherer’s 10-yard run on fourth-and-three from the Raiders’ 22.
“We had that fourth down play with the ball at the 22, so I felt that was a little too deep for him,” Sherwin said. “I thought anything 15-yard line and he was good, and he proved it he was.”
Karns City meets either Wilmington or Farrell in next week’s state playoff opener.
“All the credit goes the kids and my coaching staff, they did a great job and we’re just looking to continue on making our season longer,” Sherwin said.
Brookville’s season, meanwhile, ends at 7-1. Clearly, the team had to overcome an uncertain week at the very least and perhaps an emotional one considering that twice, the program was involved with COVID-19 concerns.
A Ridgway player reported with COVID-19 and after contact tracing it was ruled that the Raiders could continue without any players needing quarantining. However, Friday afternoon, school officials were notified of two players — Brookville Athletic Director Dave Osborne noted that the two infected players were junior varsity — tested positive and then 10 other players were ruled out for the game.
While no names of course were released, a handful of starters were among the group not available to play in the final. The missing players were certainly a hurdle for the Raiders, but perhaps more of a problem was Karns City’s improved effort from the first time around.
The Gremlins did a good job defensively, balancing good coverage in the secondary with pressure on Krug in the backfield with obviously one setting up the other. Krug completed 20 of 31 passes for 170 yards with a touchdown and interception while getting sacked five times, by far the most in a game all year. A running threat as well, the Gremlins limited him to 15 yards on 15 attempts which included the sack yardage.
Karns City threw just seven passes with Eric Booher completing one for just two yards. What didn’t happen like the first time around was the Raiders didn’t have six interceptions. Instead, the Gremlins marched off 243 yards on 48 carries with Scherer leading the group of runners with 86 yards on four carries.
Scherer’s 65-yard TD run off a jet sweep play put the Gremlins up 7-6 in the second quarter. Also for the Gremlins, Cole Coon ran for 65 yards on 12 carries and Luke Garing went for 64 yards on 15 carries, scoring the Gremlins’ other TD on a 1-yard run late in the third quarter.
After the Gremlins fumbled away their first possession at Raiders’ 47, the Raiders turned it into points on their first drive of the game, 11 plays covering 53 yards. Krug hit Robert Keth for 12 yards on a fourth-and-nine play and then on fourth-and-17 at the 19, Krug hit Keth again for a touchdown. The point-after kick missed at the 4:39 mark of the opening quarter.
Karns City fumbled a fourth-down snap on fourth-and-one at the Gremlins’ 31 on its next drive and Booher was stopped short of the first down.
However, the Gremlins stopped the Raiders on their next drive when Mason McNany sacked Krug and caused a fumbled that was recovered by Cole Hilliard at the Gremlins’ 35. Two plays later, Scherer blasted down the Raiders sideline for the touchdown and Colwell’s point-after kick gave the Gremlins a 7-6 lead with 8:52 left in the second quarter.
Brookville scored its final points on the next drive, going 87 yards on 11 plays with Keth plowing in from one yard out. Keth added a two-point conversion run and the Raiders led 14-7 at the 5:26 mark of the second.
From there, the Raiders managed just three first downs and Gremlins kept on plugging away, taking advantage of good field position to score their second touchdown. It took just four plays to go 24 yards after getting a punt return deep into Raiders territory.
Garing’s 1-yard run got the Gremlins to within 14-13 with 1:02 left in the third, but the Gremlins tried a trick play for a two-point conversion and it was snuffed out.
Karns City fought off a special teams disaster when it fumbled away a punt return to give the Raiders the ball at the Gremlins’ 29 early in the fourth quarter, but the Gremlins stopped the Raiders on downs at the 23, stuffing Keth for a 1-yard loss on fourth-and-three.
The Gremlins went nowhere on their next possession, but managed to hold the Raiders as well to set up the game-winning drive.
KARNS CITY 16,
BROOKVILLE 14
Score By Quarters
Karns City;0;7;6;3;—;16
Brookville;6;8;0;0;—;14
First Quarter
B - Robert Keth 19 pass from Jack Krug (kick failed), 4:39.
Second Quarter
K - Kaden Scherer 65 run (Owen Colwell kick), 8:52.
B - Robert Keth 1 run (Keth run), 5:26.
Third Quarter
K - Luke Garing 1 run (conversion failed), 1:02.
Fourth Quarter
K - Owen Colwell 27 field goal, 4.7.
___
;B;K
First downs;13;13
Rushes-yards;31-53;48-243
Comp-Att-Int.;20-31-1;1-7-0
Passing Yards;170;2
Total Plays-Yards;62-223;55-245
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;5-2
Punts;3-42;3-37.3
Penalties-Yards;0-0;3-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Brookville — Tate Lindermuth 8-30, Jack Krug 15-15, Robert Keth 6-6, Kyle MacBeth 1-3, Team 1-(-10).
Karns City — Kaden Scherer 4-86, Cole Coon 12-65, Luke Garing 15-64, Zach Blair 7-22, Jayce Anderson 3-6, Eric Booher 6-2, Team 1-(-2).
Passing
Brookville — Jack Krug 20-for-31, 170 yards, 1 TD, 1 Int.
Karns City — Eric Booher 1-for-7, 2 yards.
Receiving
Brookville — Robert Keth 8-68, Charlie Krug 4-57, Kyle MacBeth 3-35, Tate Lindermuth 3-9, Ryan Daisley 2-1.
Karns City — Micah Rupp 1-2.
Interceptions
Karns City — Micah Rupp.