BROOKVILLE — For starters, let’s hope it’s not the end.
That’s at least what the Brookville Raiders basketball team was feeling as they walked out of the gymnasium for the last time on the 2020 calendar at least after a two-game sweep of their reformatted Tip-Off Tournament Friday night.
With just Penns Manor and St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy willing to travel to play games on the eve of the three-week mandated shutdown initiated by Governor Tom Wolf Thursday — the Raiders and Lady Raiders were scheduled to have tournaments — the Raiders wound up playing each team sandwiched around a junior varsity game with the Raiders and Penns Manor.
In the opener, the Raiders dumped Penns Manor 59-30 before closing out the night and the 2020 basketball calendar with a 78-45 rout of St. Joe’s.
Now it’s on to … waiting for the all-clear.
“Obviously we want to play close games and have it exciting and all that, but tonight it was for me it was easy to get guys in this time,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said. “We don’t know when we’re going to play, or if we’re gonna play again, so it was nice to get everybody in the game and give them all an opportunity to play these couple games just in case things don’t come back.
“We played well. We had a taste of it. Now we have to shut down. That’s kind of disheartening. I thought the kids started off slow and finished really strong. It was a really positive ending for this session. Hopefully we can carry that through.”
The Raiders jumped out to a 26-7 lead by halftime against Penns Manor, then after the Comets cut it to 30-18 in the third quarter, the Raiders hiked their lead to as many as 31 points in the fourth quarter before settling for a 29-point win.
Raiders guard Jace Miner led the Raiders with 20 points while Ian Pete and Danny Lauer each scored 10 points.
Then in the second game, Miner had 22 points by halftime and finished with 24 as the Raiders poured in 31 points in the second quarter to lead St. Joe’s 50-25 by the midpoint. Miner, who had three dunks in the two games, made all six of his second-quarter shots against St. Joe’s and made 12 of 19 overall.
“He made very good decisions out there, hustled to get us extra shots here and there and he’s a step and a half ahead of everyone,” Park said. “We had a second game to play and I had to ask him to back down. He has one speed and that’s a good thing, trust me.”
Miner added eight rebounds against St. Joe’s and the Raiders put three other players in double figures with 11 points each — Griffin Ruhlman, Lauer and Ryan Geer. The Raiders blistered St. Joe’s with 63 percent (35-for-56) shooting from the field and played a second straight strong defensive game. Ruhlman had seven rebounds while Robert Keth finished with seven points and six rebounds.
St. Joe’s talented guard Brendan Scanlon did score 24 points, but managed to hit just 4 of 17 shots from the field while converting 15 of 16 free throws. The Wolfpack shot just 26 percent (12-for-47) from the field.
“We had some stretches where we didn’t play good defense, but overall, you’re going to have those. Everybody had nice rotations, played the big men well and moved where we needed to be,” Park said. “When someone got beat, help was there. I thought it was a pretty good showing on defense.”
Park got 14 players on the varsity court in the two games and considering the situation, he was happy he was able to spread some minutes around.
“I feel very fortunate we played,” Park said. “I didn’t work them hard in the preseason because I was afraid of us getting shut down and didn’t want to give them too hard of a preseason. When we come back, we’re going to start working again.
“The kids did work hard and that’s all I can ask for as a coach and I know athletic director Dave Osborne was here late Thursday making this happen, so kudos to him and I appreciate it.”
The Raiders won the JV game over Penns Manor, 56-37.
BROOKVILLE 59,
PENNS MANOR 30
Score By Quarters
Penns Manor 4 3 16 7 — 30
Brookville 13 13 15 18 — 59
Penns Manor—30
Kevin Baum 1 0-0 2, Dimitri Lieb 1 0-0 2, Austin Hill 0 0-0 0, Grant Grimaldi 4 2-4 10, Reese Hays 1 0-0 2, Max Hill 2 1-2 6, Ashton Courvina 1 1-3 3, Noah Kohan 1 0-0 2, Brandon Dunmire 0 0-0 0, Mark Bagley 0 1-2 1, Ryan Gresko 1 0-0 2, Parker Clayton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 5-11 30.
Brookville—59
Robert Keth 1 0-0 2, Ian Pete 4 2-2 10, Hunter Geer 3 0-0 8, Noah Peterson 0 2-2 2, Isaac Hetrick 1 0-0 2, Clayton Cook 0 0-0 0, Danny Lauer 4 1-2 10, Ryan Geer 1 0-0 2, Jamison Rhoades 0 0-0 0, Garner McMaster 0 0-0 0, Riley Smith 0 0-0 0, Griffin Ruhlman 0 0-0 0, Conner Marshall 1 1-2 3, Jace Miner 9 2-6 20. Totals: 24 8-14 59.
3-pointers: Brookville 3 (H. Geer 2, Lauer), Penns Manor 1 (M. Hill).
BROOKVILLE 78,
ST. JOE’S ACACEMY 45
Score By Quarters
St. Joe’s 10 15 12 8 — 45
Brookville 19 31 10 18 — 78
St. Joe’s—45
Brendan Scanlon 4 15-16 24, Nathan Cross 0 0-0 0, Jonah Clark 2 0-0 4, Noah Straub 4 0-0 12, Tim Peters 0 0-0 0, John Thomas 0 0-0 0, Spencer Gigante 0 1-2 1, Nick Warner 2 0-1 4, Luke Surovec 0 0-0 0, Joey Summers 0 0-0 0, Max Pase 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 16-20 45.
Brookville—78
Robert Keth 3 0-0 7, Jace Miner 12 0-1 24, Hunter Geer 4 0-0 8, Danny Lauer 4 1-2 11, Griffin Ruhlman 5 1-2 11, Ian Pete 2 0-0 4, Garner McMaster 1 0-0 2, Ryan Geer 4 0-0 11, Jamison Rhoades 0 0-0 0, Clayton Cook 0 0-0 0, Ian Pete 0 0-0 0, Isaac Hetrick 0 0-0 0, Conner Marshall 0 0-0 0, Riley Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals: 35 2-5 78.
3-pointers: Brookville 6 (Keth, Lauer 2, R. Geer 3), St. Joe’s 5 (Straub 4, Scanlon).