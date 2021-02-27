DuBOIS — Winning its third game in four days going into another matchup with arch-rival DuBois Saturday afternoon, the Brookville Raiders basketball team raced out to a 21-point first-half lead in a 59-48 win at DuBois Central Catholic Friday night.
The Raiders were up 41-20 at halftime with the Cardinals getting to within 10 points late in the game.
Jace Miner led the Raiders (17-1) with 15 points, including a thunderous dunk down the lane during a half-court set with under five minutes to go in the game. It was his 11th dunk of the season.
Also for the Raiders, Griffin Ruhlman scored 12 points while Hunter Geer finished with 10 points. Danny Lauer and Robert Keth each scored eight points.
Alec Srok and Jalen Kosko scored 14 and 13 points respectively.
The Raiders and Beavers square off in DuBois with a 1 p.m. junior varsity start. It’ll be their fourth game in five days with a Monday home game against Clarion awaiting.
The Cardinals (11-7) also play Saturday with a 2 p.m. junior varsity start at Glendale.
Elk Co. Catholic 39,
Ridgway 33
RIDGWAY — The Elk County Catholic boys basketball team used a strong fourth quarter to rally past host Ridgway, 39-33, Friday night.
The Elkers held slim leads after the first (10-8), second (18-14) and third (28-25) quarters. However, ECC finally found its stride in the final eight minutes as it outscored Ridgway, 14-5, to come away with a six-point victory.
Charlie Breindel helped spark that fourth-quarter comeback as he scored seven of his team-high 17 points in the final eight minutes. Teammate Luke Jansen joined Breindel in double figures with 14, five of which came in the fourth.
Ridgway’s Dan Park led all players with 21 points, while Domenic Alleretto added seven for the Elkers, who fell to 4-7.
The Crusaders won the JV game 31-12, with Joe Tettis scoring 10 points to lead the way.
Elk County (15-3) hosts Austin today.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 39,
RIDGWAY 33
ECC 8 6 11 14 — 39
Ridgway 10 8 10 5 — 33
Elk County Catholic—39
Luke Jansen 6 2-2 14, Jordan DePrator 2 0-1 4, Mason McAllister 0 2-2 2, Mark Kraus 1 0-0 2, Charlie Breindel 4 7-9 17, Tommy Slay 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 11-14 39.
Ridgway—33
Domenic Allegretto 3 0-0 7, RJ Miller 1 0-0 2, Aaron Sorg 0 0-0 0, Alex Bon 0 1-2 1, Dan Park 9 1-2 21, Jack Benninger 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 2-4 33.
Three-pointers: ECC 2 (Breindel 2), Ridgway 3 (Allegretto, Park 2).
Thursday
St. Marys 49,
Coudersport 45
COUDERSPORT — The St. Marys boys basketball team ended a three-game losing streak Thursday night with a hard-fought 49-45 victory at Coudersport.
The game was close throughout, with St. Marys holding slim one-point leads after the first quarter (8-7) and at the half (21-20). The host Falcons (10-6 record) pulled even after three quarters at 34-34), but the Flying Dutchmen won the fourth 15-11 to come away with the four-point win.
Luke Lasko led the Dutchmen (9-6) with 12 points, while Holden Housler and Mitchell Reiter had nine and eight, respectively. Vini Nunes chipped in seven points.
Coudy’s Hayden Keck finished with a game-high 18 points.
The Dutch won the JV game, 48-31, and were led by Anthony Nedzinski who scored a game-high 15 points.
The two teams play against this afternoon at St. Marys.
ST. MARYS 49, COUDERSPORT 45
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 8 13 13 15 — 49
Coudy 7 13 14 11 — 45
St. Marys—49
Holden Housler 4 1-2 9, Vini Nunes 3 1-1 7, Mitchell Reiter 3 2-4 8, Luke Lasko 5 1-2 12, Bryce Walker 3 0-2 6, Isaac Sclimm 0 0-0 0, Hunter Hetrick 2 1-2 5, Tanner Fox 0 0-0 0, Josh Robinson 1 0-0 2, Drake Caskey 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 6-13 49.
Coudersport—45
Keglovits 1 2-2 5, Keck 7 1-2 18, Kightlinger 4 0-0 9, Easton 1 0-0 3, Furman 2 0-0 4, Keller 2 0-0 6. Totals: 17 3-4 45.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 1 (Lasko), Coudy 8 (Keglovits 1, Keck 3, Kightlinger, Easton, Keller 2)