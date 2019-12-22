ST. MARYS — The old adage ‘last shot wins’ lived up to its name Friday night as Robert Keth drained a contested three-pointer at the buzzer to lift Brookville to a thrilling 59-56 victory on the road over St. Marys.
“We just got the lucky shot on the end of the game tonight and that seems to be the way things have been going for us,” Brookville head coach Dalton Park said. “We’re gonna grow from this and hopefully we can get better defense and not give up 50 some points, that’s gonna be our main goal right now, we want to hold teams to 40 or under.”
On a night where offense ruled, it was a defensive stop for the Raiders, who never let after the opening minute of the third quarter until the final buzzer, that set up their game winning shot.
After a St. Marys miss on the other end, the visitors got the ball down the court before Brookville (3-3) Park called a timeout to draw up one final play with 12.9 seconds left to play.
However, the play Park drew up for his team did not get them the shot they were looking for, as Keth put up a deep, contested three-pointer just before the buzzer that rattled home to give the Raiders the last second win.
“The play went bad, we were setting screens and coming off the screens, the screen got set and the point guard turned around for the play and it was already done, so he threw it to Robert (Keth) and he just happened to make a great shot,” Park said.
The game got of to a high-paced start, as both teams ran the floor and put up big numbers in the first and second quarters.
A back-and-forth opening quarter saw St. Marys (2-3) hold a narrow lead for most of the first eight minutes of play.
After the Raiders got on the board first on a bucket from Aaron Park just 14 seconds into the game, the home side responded with a 5-0 run over the span of 1:42 on scores by Mitchell Reiter and Nick Catalone along with a free throw by Holden Housler to retake the lead for the rest of the first quarter.
Brookville closed the opening frame on a 6-2 run on scores by Park, Bryce Baughman and Logan Byerly to trim the deficit to one at 16-15 heading into the second quarter.
The Dutchmen opened the second on a 5-2 run to push their lead out to four at 21-17 before Brookville began to take over.
The Raiders went on an 11-2 run to take their largest lead of the night at 28-23 with 2:09 left in the opening half.
Jace Miner sparked the run with a three-pointer to get Brookville within a point. before a three-point play by Byerly gave the visitors the lead.
Miner added three free throws late in the run while Park capped the run with a bucket on the inside.
After a pair of foul shots from Reiter brought St. Marys back within three at 28-25 with 1:56 to go in the half, the game became a three-point shooting contest in the closing minutes before the break.
The teams combined to hit five three-pointers in the final 1:40 of the half as David Cable hit a pair for the Raiders while Catalone had a trey for the Dutch while Parrish added a pair of treys in the span of 30 seconds in the final minute.
Parrish finished with a game-high 19 points in the loss while Catalone chipped in 14 and Lasko and Reiter finished with eight and seven apiece.
After Parrish’s second three with 19 seconds left in the half gave the home side a one-point lead, Cable used a shot fake to get around his defender before draining a trey just before the buzzer to send Brookville into the half with a 36-34 advantage.
St. Marys recaptured the lead early in the fourth quarter as a bucket on the inside from Luke Lasko tied the game before Parrish drained his third three-pointer of the night to put it ahead.
After back-to-back scores on the inside from Park and Keth helped the Raiders tie the game at 41 with 3:08 left in the third, St. Marys scored the final four points of the frame to take a 45-41 lead into the final quarter of play.
Park led Brookville with 17 points on the night while Byerly and Keth each added double figure nights with 11 points and Miner and Cable each finished with eight in the win.
The Dutch got a score from Parrish on the inside while drawing a foul, as the senior was unable to finish off the three-point play at the foul line, but a Brookville turnover in the backcourt of the rebound resulted in another score by Parrish just seven seconds later.
St. Marys held a narrow lead for most of the fourth quarter, before Park scored on the inside to tie the game at 52 with 3:35 left in the game.
The teams then traded baskets down the stretch before a score from Byerly tied the game at 56 with 1:47 left on the clock.
Then after a few empty possessions for both teams, Keth was able to break the scoreless draught at the buzzer to send the Raiders home with the victory.
“I thought we played well offensively, we didn’t force anything for the most part and I don’t think we turned it over very much,” St. Marys head coach Shad Boschert said. “It just came down to them making that good shot at the end and us not making a shot or getting a stop, but even on the last possession we kept them out around half court, it was just a good shot.”
Brookville is back in action Monday as it travels to DuBois Central Catholic at 7 p.m., while St. Marys is off until the St. Marys Holiday Tournament beginning Dec. 27.