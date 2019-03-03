SHARON — Brookville Raiders junior heavyweight Colby Whitehill took 101 seconds to win a District 9 title. This weekend, he needed little bit longer to win his first regional title.
But it was still dominant, three more pins for Whitehill as he plowed his way to his second state trip to the PIAA Class AA Championships in Hershey this week after decking Reynolds’ Derrick Skeehan in 55 seconds Saturday night at the Northwest Regional held at Sharon High School.
That’s 35-0 with 25 pins for Whitehill, who came into the weekend ranked No. 2 in the state. He won an eighth-place medal last year, but he has far higher goals this time around.
“I feel pretty confident going into next week. I’m really excited to get this,” said Whitehill, referring to winning a state title, of course.
“He’s on a mission,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer confirmed. “Last year didn’t settle with him. He felt he was better than eighth last year and he’s done all the right things between then and now and we’re four wins away from his goal. That’s all he’s focused on. Tonight was just phase number two. Next week is the big week.”
Whitehill will be joined by the Raiders’ other state qualifier in freshman 106-pounder Owen Reinsel, who finished second after dropping a 9-1 major decision to Reynolds’ defending state champion Gary Steen.
The Raiders have crowned a regional champion every year since 2012 and now it’s 14 in the past eight trips to Sharon. It’s the 10th straight year the Raiders have qualified at least one wrestler for states. They’ve medaled at least one in the past eight trips to Hershey.
Whitehill pinned Slippery Rock’s Sean Northcott in 44 seconds in the quarterfinal and Union City’s Matt Long in 2:19 in the semifinals before cradling Skeehan for the pin in the final.
“I put on a lot of size over the summer and my mindset has changed from last year to this year,” Whitehill said. “This year, I’m out there to score point and dominate people. Last year, I was timid. I’m just more athletic than anyone else in my weight class.”
Whitehill stood in a crouching position at the center of the mat for several moments while the public address was announcing the 195-pound placewinners on the medal stand. He knew he had plenty of time to get into that position, but …
“I’m just thinking about what I was going to do,” Whitehill said. “Every time I go out on the mat, I have a game plan.”
Which was to force the action, as always.
“(Skeehan) stalls a lot. It was just to keep pushing the pace, my pace and not him slowing it down,” Whitehill said. “Make it my pace and whatever is available with that. Next week a lot of kids will try to back up and make it close, but I’m not going to let it happen. I have to keep pushing my pace.”
“He separates himself not only on his size and athleticism, but he knows a ton of wrestling,” Klepfer said. “He wrestles a lot like a lighter weight. He’s looking to attack legs, go to cradles like tonight. He’s very active and he’s not going to stand around. So if you’re a guy who thinks you’re going to go stand with him for six minutes, that’s not what he’s bringing to the mat.”
Reinsel (32-4), like Whiteill, pinned his way to a district title last week, then pinned his way to the finals to get a crack at Steen. He needed 70 seconds to pin Cochranton’s Jack Martinec in the quarterfinals and 90 seconds to pin General McLane’s D10 runner-up Hunter Robison in the semifinals.
Against Steen, ranked No. 8 in the nation in the latest flowrestling.org rankings, Reinsel was taken down 18 seconds into the first period. Steen rode him out the rest of the period and then turned Reinsel from the top in the second period for three nearfall points. Steen took Reinsel down twice in the third for the 9-1 win.
“To get (to the finals), it was impressive how’s he’s done it. He’s been pretty dominant,” Klepfer said. “Steen is one of those types of kids where with his type of speed, you have to feel him out and sometimes it takes two or three matches. Losing the Ultimate Duals match (postponed), that wasn’t going to help us tonight, but it’s one of those things he went out and battled got in a weird situation and got taken down twice. He’s doing all the right things.”
Five other Raiders saw action at Sharon and only Braden MacBeth won a bout. The D9 runner-up at 182 pounds opened his weekend in Friday’s quarterfinals and beat District 10 third-placer Bryce McCloskey, 3-1, in overtime. He fell into the consolations when he was pinned by D10 champion Gavin Henry of Union City in the semifinals.
MacBeth then dropped into the consolation semifinals where he dropped a 10-2 major decision to Kane’s Teddy Race, who lost 5-4 to MacBeth in last weekend’s D9 semifinals. In the bout for fifth place, MacBeth lost a rematch with Reynolds’ McCloskey in a 5-0 decision.
The rest of the Raiders were 0-2 — sophomore Cayden Walter at 113, junior Parker Fleming at 126, senior Jacob Cable at 152 and senior Tanner LaBenne at 220.
