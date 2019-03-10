ST. MARYS — Johnsonburg battled back to force overtime against Vincentian Academy, but fell short in the extra frame as it suffered a 47-45 defeat in the first round of the PIAA Class A playoffs at St. Marys Saturday.
After the Ramettes hit a three-pointer in the closing seconds to force overtime, Vincentian came up with the only two made baskets of the extra period to secure the win.
After trailing for most of the night, Johnsonburg battled back to tie the game late as Rylee Casilio hit a pair of three-pointers, the second coming with nine seconds to go to, to send the game into overtime.
Lindsey Kocjancic drew three fouls in the overtime period and had a chance to give the Ramettes a comfortable lead, but went just 2 of 6 from the foul line in the overtime period.
Those two foul shots accounted for Johnsonburg’s only points in the extra frame, as it was held without a made basket in the four-minute period.
Free throws proved to be the Ramettes demise on the night, as they went just 10 of 26 from the foul line in the loss.
“The missed free throws killed us from the start,” Johnsonburg head coach Mike King said. “We just couldn’t get them in, the girls spent a lot of time on them.”
“I don’t know if it was the pressure or what it was, but it was a rough night from the line.”
A basket from Melina Cortez helped Vincentian tie the game at 46 with 22 seconds to go, as the Ramettes looked to retake the lead on the other end, but turned the ball over as the ball got away underneath and out of bounds on the end line with 10.8 seconds remaining.
Sydney Calderard followed by hitting a deep two-pointer from the corner in the closing seconds, as time ran out before Johnsonburg was unable to inbound the ball and it suffered the two-point defeat.
In the early going, the Ramettes had control of the game, as they jumped out to a 9-3 lead at the 4:24 mark of the opening quarter, but Vincentian closed out the frame on a 10-10 run to take a 13-9 lead after eight minutes.
Johnsonburg was held to just three made field goals in the second quarter, as it fell further behind at 24-16 heading into the half.
The Ramettes began to battle back in the third quarter, as they trimmed the deficit to five (33-28) heading into the final quarter of play.
They continued their comeback push in the final quarter, but still found themselves trailing by five in the final two minutes of the game, before Casilio’s three-pointers helped Johnsonburg send the game to overtime.
Casilio finished the game with 13 points, while Cassidy King scored a team-high 17 points for the Ramettes.
The game proved to be the final one for Johnsonburg’s five seniors, as King noted they have meant a lot to him and the program over the last four years.
“They are like my kids,” King said. “They are unbelievable and so unselfish, they work so hard to achieve anything and I wouldn’t trade them for anything.”
