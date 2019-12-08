DuBOIS — Johnsonburg led from start to finish, jumping out to a commanding lead early on its way to a 54-43 victory over Marion Center in the DCC Tip-Off Tournament championship game at Varischetti Sports Complex Saturday night.
The Rams jumped out to a 9-0 lead to open the game as they held Marion Center off the board for the first four minutes of the opening quarter.
Both teams got off to sluggish starts on the offensive end, as Johnsonburg (2-0) got the scoring started at the 6:47 mark on a deep three-pointer from Eric Christoff.
After the Stingers got a pair of free throws from Preston Fox to make it 11-4 with 3:13 remaining in the opening frame, back-to-back treys from Gabe Watts and Green sparked a 10-0 run to close the quarter as the Rams took a 21-4 lead into the second quarter.
After the pair of three-pointers, Watts added a score on the inside while Cameron Stelene converted on a pair of free throws with just 1.9 seconds remaining after drawing a foul on the inside on a shot attempt after coming down with an offensive rebound.
Marion Center began to fight back as it started the second quarter on an 8-0 run behind a pair of threes from Justin Peterson to make it a 21-12 game with 6:13 left in the first half.
The Rams then limited their opponent to just one bucket over the final six minutes and change of the opening half, closing things out on a 11-2 run to stretch their lead to 31-14 heading into the half.
Green put an end to the Stingers’ momentum by scoring five points in just 28 seconds, the first coming on a score on the inside off of a ball fake before draining a three on the next trip down the court.
Christoff added a fast-break layup off a Marion Center turnover before Carter Lydiz scored the Stingers’ final points of the half with a basket at the 3:38 mark.
Garrett Gregori went 1-of-2 at the foul line while a score on the inside from Stelene with 52 seconds to go resulted in the final points for either side in the half.
Johnsonburg continued to dominated in the third quarter, holding the Stingers to just seven points while pushing its lead to 23 at 44-21.
Five different Rams scored in the frame as Christoff drained his second three of the night, Green, Stelene and Gino Gregori all made shots and Watts added a bucket along with a pair of free throws.
The teams went back-and-forth in the early going of the fourth quarter before a Clayton Zilkofski basket gave Johnsonburg a 52-33 lead with around three minutes left to play.
Marion Center then went on a furious rally down the stretch, scoring the game’s next 10 points to cut the deficit to single digits at 52-43 inside the final minute.
Jack Elmquist then closed out the scoring with a score on the inside for the Rams to bring the final score to 54-43.
Green led all scorers with 16 points, while Watts also finished in double figures with 11 while grabbing eight rebounds.
Stelene pulled down a team-high nine boards to go along with six points, while Gino Gregori and Christoff each chipped in eight points apiece for the Rams.
Johnsonburg is back in action Tuesday for its home opener against Elk County Catholic at 7:30 p.m.
In Saturday’s consolation game:
Punxsutawney 60,
DCC 37
Punxsutawney used a dominant first quarter to power its way to a 60-37 victory in Saturday’s DCC Tip-Off Tournament consolation game to pick up its first win of the season while dropping the host Cardinals to 0-2.
The Chucks opened the game on a 8-0 run capped by a three-pointer from Nick Humble before DCC finally got on the board at the 5:42 mark of the opening quarter on a bucket by Jalen Kosko.
Humble responded with another trey on the following possession to make it an 11-2 game before the Cardinals cut into the deficit a bit with a 5-2 run to make it a 13-7 game with 3:56 left in the opening quarter.
After a score on the inside by Harrison Starr capped that DCC run, the Cardinals were held scoreless over the final 3:56 of the opening frame while Puxnsy went on a 9-0 run finished off by yet another three-pointer from Humble just before the buzzer to make it a 22-7 game after one quarter of play.
The Chucks continued to build on their lead in the second quarter, outscoring DCC 14-9 to take a 20-point (36-16) lead into the half.
DuBois Central Catholic was unable to get anything going offensively in the third quarter, as its only points came by way of a three-point play by Starr, who converted an acrobatic shot while drawing a foul at the 6:29 mark of the third.
Punxsutawney then scored the final nine points of the frame, outscoring DCC 11-3 in the quarter to take a 47-19 advantage into the final quarter of play.
Just like it did in Friday night’s opener against Marion Center, DCC continued to battle in the fourth quarter despite facing a large deficit, as it used a 15-7 run behind a pair of three-pointers from Parker Meholick and another trey by Damon Foster to bring the final score a bit closer as Denny Neese scored the final points of the game to make it a 60-37 final for the Chucks.
Punxsutawney had three players finish in double figures — Humble (13), Daren Byers (12) and Ethan Presloid (11).
Kosko led DCC on the night with 11 points while Meholick chipped in six and Starr finished with five.