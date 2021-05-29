PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Johnsonburg baseball team used a a strong start by senior lefty Gabe Watts and patience at the plate to upend Moniteau, 10-0 in 5 innings, Thursday evening at Punxsutawney to advance to the District 9 Class 2A title game.
Moniteau was the defending champ dating back to 2019, the last time title games were held, but the Warriors never got going against Watts as they looked to get back to the finals. Watts tossed a three-hit shutout, striking out seven and walking two in five innings.
While Watts silencing the Moniteau bats, his offense went to work from the get-go against Warriors starter Branson Carson. And to say the Rams were patient and worked the count against Carson would be a huge understatement, as the Warrior was pulled with no outs in the fourth after reaching 100 pitches.
Johnsonburg (20-0) got all the offense it needed with a pair of runs in the first against Carson, then pushed four across in the second to grab a 6-0 lead. A pair of Moniteau relievers didn’t fair much better, as the Rams eventually won via the 10-run mercy rule with a run in the bottom of the fifth.
Moniteau got one of its two hits in the first when Mason Mershimer doubled with two outs but was stranded at second when Watts struck out Jakub Obman to end the inning.
The tone was then set right away in the bottom of the inning as Carson hit leadoff man Aiden Zimmerman, who promptly stole second. Domenic Allegretto then reached on an error that allowed Zimmerman to score.
Allegretto in turn scored on a double by Camron Marciniak as the Rams plated two in the first three hitters of the inning.
Carson responded by retiring three straight batters, two via strikeouts. The Warrior made it four strikeouts in a row in the second, as he retired the first two hitters of the inning.
What looked to be a quick inning for the Warrior proved not to be, as Johnsonburg put together a two-out rally ignited by a Luke Zimmerman double.
Aiden and Allegretto followed with walks to load the bases for Marciniak, who plated all three runners with a triple to right-center.
Marciniak then raced home on a passes ball to put the Rams up 6-0 after two innings.
Carson kept the Rams off the scoreboard in the third but walked the first two batters — Allegretto and Marciniak — to start the fourth as he reached the century mark in pitches. Moniteau then went to ray dean in relief and he walked Ethan Wells to load the bases with no outs.
Allegretto then scored on a passes ball before Marciniak came home on a groundout by Dalton Stahli to make it 8-0.
After Kaden Dennis was hit by a pitch, the Rams tried a double steal. Moniteau threw out Dennis at second, but Wells swiped home in the process to put the Rams up 9-0.
Johnsonburg ended things in the fifth against Brock Matthews, who had come in to get the final out of the fourth for the Warriors. Luke Zimmerman drew a leadoff walk off Matthews, then stole second before scoring the game-ending run on a single by Aiden Zimmerman.
Marciniak powered the Rams’ offense, going 2-for-2 with a double, triple, four RBIs and two runs scored. Luke Zimmerman also was 2-for-2 with a double and two runs, while Allegretto scored three times and Aiden Zimmerman twice.
Next up for Johnsonburg is another matchup against Kane in Monday’s D-9 Class 2A title game, which will be played at Showers Field at 5 p.m.
The teams played once in the regular season, with Kane winning 4-3 at home on May 11.
Kane ace Carson Whiteman started that game and allowed four runs, three earned, on six hits in 5 2/3 innings while striking out 10 and walking one.
Luke Zimmerman pitched for the Rams and gave up three runs, all earned, on five hits in six innings. He struck six and walked two.
All pitchers on both sides will be eligible to pitch Monday.
JOHNSONBURG 10,
MONITEAU 0, 5 innings
Score by Innings
Moniteau 000 00 — 0
J’burg 240 31 — 10
Moniteau—0
Tanner Williams 1b 3000, Keagan Book c 1000, Dean Hershey cr 0000, Mason Mershimer cf 2010, Jakub Obman dh 2000, Brandon Carson p 1000, Ray dean p 0000, Dawson Wallace ss2 010, Brady Thompson 23b 000, Brock Matthews 2b-p 2000, AJ McElravy rf 2000. 17-0-3-0.
Johnsonburg—10
Aiden Zimmerman ss 2211, Domenic Allegretto 1b 1311, Camron Marciniak cf 2224, Ethan Wells c 2110, Dalton Stahli 3b 2000, Kaden Dennis 2b 2000, Collin Porter dh 1000, Gabe Watts p 0000, Jefferson Freeburg rf 2000, Caden Smiley ph 1000, Luke Zimmerman lf 2220, Erick Panebianco ph 0000. Totals: 17-10-7-7.
Errors: Moniteau 3, J’burg 1. LOB: Moniteau 4, J’burg 5. DP: Moniteau 0, J’burg 1. 2B: Mershimer; Mrciniak, L. Zimmerman. 3B: Marciniak.
Pitching
Moniteau: Branson Carson-3+ IP, 5 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 6 BB, 6 SO, 1 HB; Ray Dean-2/3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB; Brock Matthews-1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
J’burg: Gabe Watts-5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 SO.
Winning pitcher: Watts. Losing pitcher: Carson.