DuBOIS — While it won’t be confused with something like a pandemic virus, the A-C Valley offense employed a similar process –cell invasion –to earn a 71-65 victory over Johnsonburg in the quarterfinals of the District 9 Class A playoffs Friday.
In this case, the cell in question was the Rams’ vaunted 3-2 defense which has given opponents fits over the years.
But the fifth-seeded Falcons took a novel approach as they sent junior Levi Orton into the very edges of the defense then probed from the perimeter.
As a result, when the Rams’ defender stepped out to put a hand in the shooter’s face, it left Orton with a generous amount of room to rush the paint to collect the rebound.
And collect them he did –as well as putting them back up for some easy points.
In all, Orton finished with a double-double, scoring a game-high 30 points while also pulling down 12 rebounds.
“All the film that we’ve seen, it doesn’t matter who they play, they play the same way,” A-C Valley head coach Tony McGarvey said. “So we had all week to prepare and we worked on that zone.
“There were times in practice that I had eight, nine guys out there on defense because I wanted our offense to work and find (the holes). So that’s what we worked on. And it all kind of focused around Levi Orton.”
Orton’s positioning worked so well that he scored 10 of the Falcons’ 12 first-quarter points.
But, it was hardly only Orton doing the heavy lifting.
Eddie Stevanus also picked up the slack, finishing with 24 points, while providing some big support as Orton’s production from the floor started to fade.
Unfortunately, as the game wore on, the duo started to pick up their share of fouls and both had four by the early part of the fourth quarter.
That left the door open for a rather unlikely hero –junior Brock Weigle.
Weigel, who finished with 11 points, added three key 3-pointers over the final eight minutes to provide just enough offense to keep the Rams at bay.
“He actually got hurt in our last regular-season game and just got cleared to play this morning,” McGarvey said. “So, honestly, we didn’t even know if we were going to have him.
“Since he couldn’t practice, he was shooting 3s from the corner all week. That’s his favorite spot. I’d sit and watch him while we (were practicing) and he’d be knocking two or three of them down. I told him that against this 3-2 zone that corner shot was going to be there. We had a shoot-around at A-C Valley before we left and he was knocking down eight out of 10. He told me his shot felt good. He was just grinning ear-to-ear.”
And A-C Valley needed everything it could get to answer the 1-2 punch of Johnsonburg’s Austin Green and Gabe Watts who finished with 23 and 22 points, respectively.
The two kept Johnsonburg’s hopes alive down the stretch, combining to score 22 of the Rams’ 25 fourth-quarter points but it ultimately just wasn’t enough.
The two also had a hand in building an early lead for the Rams as they led 8-0 before Orton finally got A-C Valley on the board.
His effort keyed an 8-0 run by the Falcons to tie the score with roughly three minutes to play in the first, and from there, it was a nip-and-tuck game until the end.
The Rams led by three at the end of the first but watched that slip to just a pair, 29-27, at the intermission.
A-C Valley got out of the gate quickly in the second half, building a three-point lead of its own before starting the fourth deadlocked at 40-40.
While the two teams combined for 80 points in the first 24 minutes, they nearly broke the bank with their frantic scoring in the fourth as they combined for 61 points in the final eight.
The game was tied a final time at 49 with just over four minutes to play before Weigle banged down the first of his three 3s to give the Falcons a 52-49 advantage.
That lead grew to as many as seven points twice but, thanks to Green and Watts, shrunk just as quickly.
A layup by Watts with less than 20 seconds left cut the margin to three, 68-65, for a final time but a trio of free throws by A-C Valley’s Orton and Stevanus capped the scoring and set the final.
A-C Valley will now move on to face top-seeded Elk County Catholic Wednesday at Clearfield High School at 6 p.m.