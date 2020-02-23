HYDE — The Johnsonburg wrestling program has enjoyed quite the resurgence this season, and the Rams made their presence felt in a big way over the weekend at the District 9 Class AA Championships.
Johnsonburg took 10 wrestlers to Clearfield Area High School and watched as eight Rams punched their tickets to the Northwest Regional Tournament — including six finalists — to help the Rams finish third in the team standings, just 2.5 points behind runner-up Brockway (170-167.5).
Brookville (221.5) regained the team crown after Brockway took it away from the Raiders a year ago.
Johnsonburg’s impressive showing was headlined by a pair of champions in freshman Aiden Zimmerman (152) and junior Cole Casilio (160). Both beat wrestlers in the finals who bested them during the regular season. Avenging losses was a common theme for the Rams throughout the day Saturday.
The district crowns won by Zimmerman and Casilio are significant when it comes to the program though, as they became Johnsonburg’s first D-9 champs in nine years. The Last Ram to step on top the podium at districts was Jesse Wolfe, who beat Clarion’s Mike Bauer, 3-0, in the 125-pound finals back in 2011.
The last time Johnsonburg had a pair of champs was way back in 2004 (Dane Condino at 112, Keither Miller at 135).
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Johnsonburg coach Mike Votano of his team’s success this year and on the weekend. “When we we first got in nine years ago as coaches, we knew we had a lot of work to do. I think we started with three kids and no junior high program. It was a lot of work to rebuild it up and get our JO program running again. The kids have started to trickle up through that and just keep putting in the work now to get better.
“We had a great semifinal round (Saturday). There were a few matches we lost earlier in the year where we came back and won those. We’re excited we have eight kids going to regionals, and the more kids we have in that, the better our practices are going to be this week.
“We’re looking forward to (regionals), but no matter how well you did this week, next week is a brand new week. Everybody has a fresh slate, and it’s time to go again.”
Zimmerman (30-5) ended that title drought with his gold medal performance at 152 pounds. He went 4-0 on the weekend. The Ram, seeded third, notched a pair of pins Friday before grinding out two hard-fought wins Saturday.
He bested second-seeded Colton Gietler of Oswayo Valley 4-0 in Saturday’s semifinals. Gietler had beaten Zimmerman 8-2 in the regular season. That victory set up a showdown with top-seeded Jake Wickett of Ridgway.
Wickett (29-7) and Zimmerman had split meetings in the regular season, with Wickett winning 5-3 and Zimmerman 3-2 (UTB).
Points were again at a premium Saturday as the two battled on their feet for most of the match. They traded escapes in the second and third periods and wet to overtime knotted at 1-1.
Overtime proved to be more of the same, but Zimmerman got in deep on a shot late in the extra session and got the takedown near the edge of the mat with four seconds remaining to pull out the 3-1 victory.
Casilio (34-3), the second seed at 160, then stepped on the mat against top-seeded Noah Bash (24-8) of Brockway and grabbed the lead with on a first-period takedown near the 1-minute mark. Bash quickly escaped and trailed 2-1.
The Rover pulled even on an escape 12 seconds into the second before the pair battled on their feet the rest of the period.
Casilio chose bottom in the third and earned a quick escape of his own to go up 3-2. He promptly took down Bash near the edge of the mat as part of a five-point move that gave him an 8-3 advantage.
Bash escaped on a restart, but the ram held him to capture his first district title with the 8-4 win, which capped a 3-0 weekend for Casilio. He beat Brookville’s Wyatt Griffin, 7-3, in the semifinals.
“Aiden Zimmmerman had one heck of a tournament being a freshman in A mostly senior-dominated weight class,” said Votano. “He got a big win against Gietler who he lost to a couple weeks ago. And, ultimately winning the championship against Wickett was a really big win for him.
“Casilio had a nice semifinal match against Griffin. He wrestled a smart match and got in good position. Then had a really nice win against Bash, who he lost earlier in the season. Last year he was one seed and ended losing in the finals and just to get that monkey off his back was huge.
“We’ve been waiting for that as a team. I don’t think we’ve won an individual district title since 2011. When Aiden clinched his there, that kind of got the ball rolling for Casilio and set him up to get some momentum going. They both wrestled great.”
Zimmerman and Casilio were joined in the finals by teammates Wyatt Shaffer (106) Nolan Shaffer (132), Dalton Stahli (138), Kaden Dennis (145). All three went 2-1 to reach the finals as No. 3 seeds at their respective weights.
Wyatt Shaffer (27-8) reached the finals with a tight 6-5 win against Port Allegany’s Chase Weimer, the second seed.
Shaffer notched a pair of takedowns in the third period, with the second at the 1:02 mark proving to be the winning move. Weimer beat the Ram 5-4 in the regular season.
The Ram’s run ended their, as he was pinned in the finals by Brookville’s top-seeded Cayden Walter in 1:04.
Nolan Shaffer (31-5) also avenged a loss in the semifinals, besting Port’s second-seeded Isaiah Caden (27-7), 4-0. Caden won the regular season meeting 5-2.
Once in the finals, Shaffer was pinned Brockway senior Anthony Glasl (32-1) in 5:33 as he captured the fourth D-9 title in his standout career. Glasl was voted the tourney’s Outstanding Wrestler.
As for Stahli (25-9), he also knocked off a second-seeded Port Allegany wrestler in the semis in Eli Petruzzi (26-3). Stahli scored a reversal in each of the first two periods before adding a takedown in the third for a 6-2 victory. The gator pinned Stahli in the regular season.
The Ram then lost a tough 5-3 decision in the finals to Curwensville’s Zach Holland, the No. 1 seed who captured his second straight title.
As for Dennis (27-8), he notched a 36-second pin in his quarterfinal bout before scoring a 7-1 win against second-seeded Lane Hillard (12-6) of Kane in the semifinals. The Ram scored a takedown in all three periods in the win to earn a trip to the finals against returning D-9 champ Ethan Wiant of Redbank Valley.
The Bulldog senior proved to be too tough for the Ram freshman, as Wiant (34-0) built a 7-0 lead before securing a pin in 5:12.
Johnsonburg’s six finalists will be joined be joined in Sharon this coming weekend for regionals by junior Isaac Zimmerman and senior Tyler Watts.
Isaac Zimmerman (28-10) took the long road to regionals after being pinned by Clarion’s Donavan Edmonds in his first bout in Friday’s quarterfinals. He responded with three straight wins in the consolation bracket and placed third with an 8-2 win against Edmonds to avenge his loss to the Bobcat on Friday.
Watts went 2-2 on the weekend and finished fourth at 182. He suffered a 5-0 loss in the semifinals to eventual champ Cameron Whisner of Kane. He bounced back to pin Brockway’s Weston Smith to earn a trip to regionals before dropping a tight 2-1 contest to Brookville’s Elliot Park in the third-place match.
Watts (30-5) was searching for his 100th career win against Park, but will have to wait a little longer to finish his quest to reach the century mark.
Sophomore Collin Porter (18-14) went 2-2 and finished fifth at 120, while junior Cole Norlin (16-15) went 0-2 at 126.
The Northwest Regional Tournament will be held Friday and Saturday at Sharon High School.