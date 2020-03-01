SHARON — It’s been awhile since the Johnsonburg Rams qualified a wrestler for the PIAA Championships.
Back in 2011, Jesse Wolfe reached Hershey, going 1-2 at 125 pounds.
Nine years later, the Rams are taking three to Giant Center starting Thursday — regional runners-up Aiden Zimmerman at 152 and Cole Casilio at 160 and Dalton Stahli, who was fourth at 138 pounds.
“It’s huge for our program and great for our kids,” Rams head coach Mike Votano said. “It’s great for our team and kids who are advancing this weekend. We’re super-excited and looking forward to next weekend.”
Zimmerman, a freshman ranked No. 17 in the state by papowerwrestling.com, won a 6-2 decision in the quarterfinals and a 10-2 major decision over Owen Jefferson from Seneca before running into No. 4-ranked Sully Allen of Grove City in the finals.
Allen, a senior, pinned Zimmerman in 3:24, but Zimmerman gets a trip to Hershey with his 32-7 record.
“I believed (I could make states) because my coaches thought I could do it and I’ve been doing a lot of extra work this year out of practice, extra lifting and conditioning, so I kind of expected myself to be there,” Zimmerman said. “I just went out and tried to put neutral, bottom and top together and wrestle my best match.”
The D9 champion Casilio (36-4) notched two decisions to reach the final, a 7-3 win over Cambridge Springs junior Colton Smith and then a 7-5 win over Daiveon Say, the D10 runner-up from Grove City.
Casilio, ranked No. 10, won two decisions to earn his finals matchup with No. 7 Gage Musser of Commodore Perry. Musser tied the bout up late with an escape and took down Casilio in the sudden victory takedown period for a 3-1 win.
“Obviously, the goal is to win, but I went out in overtime and did my best,” Casilio said. “I did my best and it was a close match, so it lets me know I’m up there with the best of them, so it gives me confidence going to states. Other than that, I’ll take it back to the practice room. There’s always something to improve and getting better on.”
Stahli (27-11) won his quarterfinal opener against Cambridge Springs’ Ayden Miller, 4-2, on Friday in what would be the first of two bouts against the No. 10-ranked junior who was the District 10 third-place finisher. In Saturday’s semifinal lost to No. 2-ranked Kenneth Kiser of Saegertown, 6-3.
“I think I wrestled all right, but I could’ve done better,” Stahli said. “It’s exciting. We don’t get this too often and hopefully we get this next year.”
Needing to beat Port Allegany’s Eli Petruzzi for a state berth, Stahli won a 6-3 decision before losing a rematch with Miller, 8-2, in the third-place bout.
Four Rams got within a win of qualifying for states with losses in the consolation semifinals — freshman Wyatt Shaffer at 106, junior Nolan Shaffer at 132, freshman Kaden Dennis at 145 and senior Tyler Watts at 182.
All wrestled in the fifth-place bouts and combined to go 3-1 with Nolan Shaffer, Dennis and Watts winning and Wyatt Shaffer losing.
For Watts, the weekend started with his 100th career win in Friday’s first-round 14-3 major decision over Cambridge Springs’ Jackson Carico. He lost to D10 champion and No. 5-ranked Bryce McCloskey of Reynolds in the quarterfinals before winning twice in the consolation bracket.
With a state berth on the line against Slippery Rock’s Vito Pilosi, Watts lost 3-2 and finished the year at 33-7 and his career at 102-36.
“We knew like we wanted to get 100 last weekend at districts, but coming out here we knew the 182 bracket was a solid bracket and we didn’t really know who we were going to line up against, but for Tyler get that 100, that took the took the weight off his shoulders,” Votano said.
“Tyler put a nice tournament together and if anybody on our team deserves to get 100 wins it’s Tyler. He’s been a hard-working kid in our room every day. He keeps his head down and goes to work. He’s never been an issue in our practice room, he’s a great role model for the young kids and he’s just a hard worker. We’re going to miss having him on our team because he’s been a very big part of our program.
Junior Isaac Zimmerman, the District 9 third-placer at 170, finished 1-2.