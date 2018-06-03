SOMERSET — When Johnsonburg hits the field Monday at Somerset High School against Conemaugh Township in the opening round of the PIAA Class AA playoffs, it will mark the Rams first appearance in states since winning the Class A state title back back in 2013.

A lot has changed in five years with the program, with the the biggest change being the fact Johnsonburg and Ridgway have since merged in a co-op that bumped the Rams up to a Class AA school.

There also have been two head coaching changes since Johnsonburg won it all in 2013, the second of which saw Jeff Peterson return this season. Peterson guided the Rams to that state title — as well as the 2007 Class A state finals — before stepping away after the inaugural year of the co-op in 2015.

But, with Peterson back — and most of his coaching staff from his first tenure still intact — the Rams (14-4) find themselves back in the state playoffs.

The latest edition of the Rams are led by seniors Neil MacDonald and Johnny Mitchell, both of whom are from Ridgway, and sophomore Austin Green, who is from the Johnsonburg side of the co-op.

MacDonald leads the team in hits (26), average (.500), runs (25), triples (2) and home runs (3) and is second in RBIs (19). The Elker has also committed just two errors in 75 chances at shortstop.

Mitchell leads the team in RBIs (24) and doubles (7) and ranks second to MacDonald in hits (24), average (.407), runs (17) and homers (2).

As for Green, he has emerged as a third offensive weapon along with leadoff man Kacey Raubenstrauch to hit in front of MacDonald and Mitchell in the Ram order.

Green is hitting .381 (24-for-63) on the season with a double, 10 RBIs and 15 runs scored. He also has played well defensively at second base, committing just two errors in 47 chances.

Raubenstrauch, a senior, is hitting .313 (15-for-48) at the top of the order, scoring 15 runs. Fellow senior Ben Freeburg sports a .280 average (14-for-50) but has come up with clutch hits all year and ranks third on the team with 17 RBIs while hitting five doubles.

Raubenstrauch and Freeburg have also made an impact defensively in center and right field, respectively.

On the mound, Peterson had ridden the quartet of Mitchell, freshman Gabe Watts and juniors Gavin Elmquist and Daunte Allegretto.

Mitchell started both district playoff games for the Rams and has thrown 25 innings on the year. He sports a 2.52 ERA and had struck out 28 in those 25 innings. Watts, a lefty who also has appeared in both postseason games to this point, has thrown a team-high 32 innings, recording 32 strikeouts and a 3.72 ERA.

As for Elmquist, he has a 2.96 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 26 innings, while Allegretto sports a 2.02 ERA in 17 1/3 innings of work. Win-loss records for the Ram pitchers were not available.

Johnsonburg faces a Conemaugh Township teams coming off capturing its second straight District 5 Class AA title. The Indians met Brookville in last year’s opening game and dropped a close 4-3 game to the Raiders at Showers Field.

The Indians (14-7) are led junior Devin Foster, who is a force both at the plate and on the mound.

Foster enters Monday sporting an insane .671 average (47-for-70) with 32 RBIs, 17 doubles, 5 home runs and 27 runs scored. He leads the team in all those categories but runs scored. On the mound. Foster is 5-2 with a 2.45 ERA and 67 strikeouts in a team-high 40 innings.

Township’s offense isn’t just limited to Foster though.

Junior Jordan Poznanski is hitting .408 (31-for-76) with a team-high 31 runs, 13 RBIs, four doubles, 1 triple and two homers. Fellow junior Cody Platt is a .364 hitter (24-for-66) with 20 RBIs and 8 doubles, while senior Gage Lewis sits at .350 (21-for-60) with 15 RBIs and 6 doubles.

Platt gives the Indians a strong 1-2 punch on the mound with Foster. The senior has a 3-2 record with 65 strikeouts and a 1.21 ERA in 34 2/3 innings. Poznanski and Bailey Kist also sport sub 2.50 ERAs in 20-plus innings this season.

Game time is set for 4 p.m.