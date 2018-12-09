JOHNSONBURG — After years of struggling to field competitors, the Johnsonburg wrestling program has seen its numbers increase in recent years — along with that has come more success on the mat.

And, the 2018-19 season proves to see more of that trend after Johnsonburg lost just three wrestlers — Jake Zimmerman (26-10), Devon Norlin (21-12) and Zac Hodgdon (1017) — to graduation. Zimmerman was a regional qualifier, having placed fourth at the District 9 Class AA Tournament.

Even with those losses, head coach Mike Votano welcomes back six wrestlers — all of whom are underclassmen on what will be a young, but experienced Ram squad this season.

That group of returnees is highlighted by pair or returning regional qualifiers in sophomores Cole Norlin (20-10) and Dalton Stahli (20-12). Norlin was a D-9 runner-up at 106 pounds a year ago, while Stahli was fourth at 126.

Johnsonburg’s other 20-win wrestlers back are junior Tyler Watts (23-9) and sophomores Cole Casilio (24-9), Nolan Shaffer (20-11), Cole Haight (20-12) and Isaac Zimmerman (20-15).

That core group is joined by seven others, giving Votano a 15-member team to work with. That number means the Rams will be able to fill most of the 14 weight classes most nights.

“We are a young team, but the majority of the kids have been wrestling since elementary school, so they have spent a great amount of time on the mat,” said Votano. “With that being said, we have smart wrestlers that know how to be strategical during the match.”

Freshman Derek Peterson will open the Ram lineup at 106, with the squad currently having no one at 113. Norlin has moved up to 120 pounds, with freshman Caden Smiley set to follow at 126.

Shaffer will be at 132, with the duo of sophomore Cole Haight (9-12) and junior Scott Lewis (4-2) at 138.

Stahli also has bumped up a couple classes and finds himself at 145 this season. Freshman Camron Marciniak also is at 145. Casilio follows at 152, while Zimmerman and junior Christian Krug (1-1) gives Votano some flexibility at 160.

In the upperweights, Watts will start at 170, while Rams will have an opening at 182 unless they bump some kids around in dual meets. At the top of the lineup, seniors Matt Berger (8-20), Christian Polaski and Austin Robuck will be at 195, 220 and heavyweight, respectively.

Despite his young’s team’s experience, Votano believes there are areas his wrestlers can improve on to help them enjoy even more success this year.

“We can improve on all aspects of the sport, specifically being more offensive on our feet and generating more points from the top position,” he said.

Votano will be assisted by Dylan Nelson, Eric Iorfido, Dane Condino and Preston Mahoney.

Johnsonburg opened the season Saturday at the St. Marys Kickoff Classic. The Rams are back in action Wednesday at Coudersport.

ROSTER

Seniors: Matt Berger, Christian Polaski, Austin Robuck. Juniors: Christian Krug, Scott Lewis, Tyler Watts. Sophomores: Cole Casilio, Cole Haight, Cole Norlin, Nolan Shaffer, Dalton Stahli, Isaac Zimmerman. Freshmen: Camron Marciniak, Derek Peterson, Caden Smiley,