DuBOIS — Clarion-Limestone used a 13-2 run in a span of 5:20 spanning the third and fourth quarters on its way to a 42-41 victory over Johnsonburg in the District 9 Class A consolation game at DuBois Friday night.
Johnsonburg’s Gabe Watts hit what appeared to be a game-winning three from deep, but the shot was immediately waived off by the officials and deemed after the buzzer as the Lions held on to claim the district’s third seed in the PIAA playoffs.
“I guess I didn’t do a good enough job on that last shot,” Johnsonburg head coach Bill Shuey said. “Maybe I didn’t communicate well enough because we reversed the ball to the wrong side.”
The Rams head coach also pointed to his team’s 19 turnovers as a key in why they were unable to come out with the win.
“I thought we played pretty good defense most of the time but we lost some of their shooters,” Shuey said. “We got young kids in there and hopefully they grow from this experience.”
The fifth-seeded Rams held a 23-21 lead at the half, before opening the third on a 7-2 run to stretch their lead to 30-23 with 3:15 remaining in the quarter.
Clarion-Limestone (22-4) battled back with a 7-0 run to tie the game inside the final minute of the frame.
Deion Deas got the run started for the third-seeded Lions with a three-pointer with just inside of three minutes to go, before Ian Callen scored on the inside to cut the deficit to two with 1:45 left in the quarter.
Deas followed by scoring on a fast break off a turnover by Johnsonburg (16-10) to tie the game at 30 with 14 seconds to go in the third.
Logan Notarianni was able to score on the inside just before the buzzer to send the Rams into the final quarter of play with a 32-30 advantage.
Deas got the scoring started in the fourth with a three-pointer to put the Lions in front, as Callen added a trey after Johnsonburg’s Gino Gregori went 0 of 2 at the foul line at the other end.
Callen’s three put C-L up 36-32 with 5:35 left in the game, as Gregori responded with a three of his own to cut the Lions lead to one with 5:21 left in the game.
Both teams were then held scoreless over the next 2:07, before Watts broke the drought with a free throw to tie the game at 36 with just over three minutes remaining.
The Lions then went on a 6-2 run on a pair of baskets by Callen, while Curvin Goheen gave C-L a 42-38 lead with 59 seconds left.
After Johnsonburg was unable to score on the other end, it was forced to foul, sending Callen to the line for a one-and-one.
The senior was unable to convert the front end, as the Rams looked to score on the other end to make it a one-possession game.
The Lions were able to poke the ball away from the Johnsonburg ball handler, as a frenzy for the loose ball ensued.
The ball made eventually made its way to Austin Green, who quickly fired a three which found the bottom of the net to bring the score to 42-41 with 31.6 seconds to go.
After another foul, Callen had another chance at the foul line, but yet again was unable to make the front end of a one-and-one, as the Rams took over with a chance to take the lead.
Instead, Johnsonburg turned the ball over as an arrant pass went out of bounds on the baseline.
Another foul sent Deas to the line with 3.7 seconds on the clock, as for the third time down the stretch a Lions player missed the front end.
The Rams came down with the rebound, as Watts rushed the ball up the court and fired a three just across mid-court, which he hit, but before Johnsonburg could even begin to celebrate, the referees waived off the shot and ruled it came after the final buzzer sounded.
Instead it was the Lions who got to celebrate and head into the PIAA playoffs on a winning note.
Both offenses struggled to get going early in the game, as the contest’s first two field goals came from C-L’s Hayden Callen, as he hit a pair of threes to give the Lions an 6-0 lead 4:07 into the game.
The Rams’ first points of the night came from a pair of free throws by Isaac Schloder at the 3:26 mark of the first, as Green followed with back-to-back treys to give Johnsonburg its first lead of the game.
Green added a third trey with 17 seconds left in the opening frame to send the Rams into the second quarter with an 11-7 advantage.
Green finished the game with a team-high 14 points for the Rams, while Schloder also finished in double figures with 12.
Johnsonburg opened the second on a 5-0 run on a three by Gabe Watts and a bucket by Nick Bliss to push its lead to 16-7 with 6:12 remaining in the opening half.
Clarion-Limestone responded with an 11-2 run of its own to tie the game with 2:52 to go in the quarter, as Julian Laugand hit a three and Deas added back-to-back treys to tie the game at 18.
Dear finished with a game-high 18 points for C-L, while Ian Callen added 12 and Hayden Callen had seven points in the victory.
A three-point play by Schloder gave the Rams the lead back, as they held a 23-21 advantage heading into the half.
That is when Johnsonburg opened the second half on a 7-2 run before the Lions used a 13-2 run over the span of the third and fourth quarter to retake the lead on their way to the one-point victory.
“I think we hustled and played hard and rebounded well,” Shuey said. “They (Clarion-Limestone) are a very aggressive team.”
“It’s unfortunate, they played well enough and hard enough, but hopefully next year some of these kids will take this experience and develop their skills.”
Clarion-Limestone will now face District 6 champion Juniata Valley in the opening round of the state playoffs, while Johnsonburg will take on Nazareth Prep, the champions out of the WPIAL.
