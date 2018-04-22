BROCKWAY — The Redbank Valley softball team scored early and often in a 25-0, 4-inning win at Brockway Friday afternoon.

The Lady Bulldogs scored jumped out to a -0 lead after the top of the first inning, then scored twice in both the second and third innings before pushing 12 runs across in the fourth to eventually end the game via thr 15-run mercy rule.

Eleven different redbank players collected a hit in the win, with seven of those Lady Bulldogs having at least two hits.

Pitcher Dakota Hetrick led that attack, going 4-for-5 with a triple, two RBIs and four runs scored. Kristen Shaffer and Brynn Rearick each went 3-for-4. Rearick had three RBIs, while Shaffer ripped a double and knocked in two.

Sami Leasure, Elaina Miller, Lauren Smith and Kaia Rearick all had two hits for Redbank. Torilynne Nelson and Torrie Sayers each added doubles,with Sayers and Brooke Holben each knocking in two runs.

Hetrick tossed as a one-hit shutout in the circle, striking out two in four innings of work.

Brockway’s lone hit was a leadoff single by Emily Botwright in the second. The lady Rovers only other runner was Mackenzie Overbeck, who reached on an error with two outs in the first.

Redbank, which was scheduled to play Saturday against Karns City, travels to Oil City on Monday.

Brockway (0-5) travels to Curwensville Tuesday.

In other softball action this weekend:

DuBois Central

Catholic 12,

Cameron County 1,

5 innings

EMPORIUM — The DuBois Central Catholic softball team enjoyed another strong day at the plate, while Ashley Wruble put together another shutdown performance in the circle in the Lady Cardinals’ 12-1, 5-inning victory at Cameron County Friday.

Central Catholic (9-0) pounded out 13 hits, led bt the trio of Wruble and freshmen Chelsea Busatto and Mia Meholick.

Wruble was 4-for-4 with three doubles, two RBis and three runs scored, while Busatto went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBIs. Meholick put together a 3-for-3 day with two doubles and four RBIs.

Maia Coley added a double, while pinch-hitter Natasha Kunselman also hit a double.

In the circle, Wruble went the distance, allowing one earned run on three hits while striking out seven and walking one.

The Lady Cardinals are back in action Monday at home against Coudersport in a rematch of last year’s District 9 Class A title game.

Marion Center 7,

Brookville 4

MARION CENTER — Playing its fourth game on the road to start the season, the Brookville Lady Raiders softball team dropped a 7-4 decision to District 6’s Marion Center Friday afternoon.

The Lady Raiders, who are scheduled to host DuBois Monday at Northside Field, got doubles from Aleah Ames and Leah Kammerdeiner. Ames drove in a run and scored one while Kammerdeiner drove in two runs.

Lauren Hergert and Megrah Suhan singled with Hergert scoring a run and Suhan driving in a run.

On the mound, Abby Sunealitis walked six and struck out two in six innings.

Torri Ashbaugh had three hits while Morgan Straw homered for Marion Center. Winning pitcher Kass Roush struck out 11 and walked three in five innings.